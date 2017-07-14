INDYCAR

Bourdais helping Coyne drivers at Toronto, eyes return

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Sebastien Bourdais is trading in his helmet this weekend for the IndyCar race in Toronto. And he is looking ahead to a possible return near the end of the season.

The Frenchman is returning to the race track in a mentorship role for Dale Coyne Racing just two months after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500. The two-time Toronto winner will help out team rookies Ed Jones and Esteban Gutierrez. Bourdais finished seventh in Toronto last year.

Bourdais fractured his pelvis , a hip and two ribs when his car exploded into pieces and spun through Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after hitting the wall at 227 mph.

“If I see something, then I’ll try and help, and if I don’t, then I’ll just shut up and see what happens,” Bourdais said Thursday.

“I’ve been around this place a lot, but there’s only so much you can do from the outside so we’ll see how I can help them. It was important for me and the team to show up for the first time since the accident and just get to see everybody and try and contribute to the effort.”

Bourdais, 38, was walking without crutches and says his progress is ahead of schedule. He is not ruling out a return this season.

“Unless I get in the car in testing and call it quits because I’m not ready, the plan is to do Watkins and Sonoma,” Bourdais said of the final two races of the season. “That’s been my goal since really looking at the time frame and where we were going to be at the six weeks weight bearing, the eight weeks walking.”

Seeing the four-time IndyCar Series champion back around the track was a welcome sight. Will Power stopped to chat with Bourdais after the news conference.

“It’s great to see him back, can’t wait to see him in a car,” he said.

Bourdais, who started the season with a win at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, said that he has been starting to exercise again, which includes some cycling.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling because there’s some groups that are fairly equal side to side and one little thing that you feel very vulnerable,” Bourdais said. “But it’s all coming back nice and slow, but it’s going to be a bit of a process for sure.”

Being in a coaching position is nothing new for Bourdais, but it’s never come at the expense of him being sidelined. He said he’s fine with the mentorship role even though it’s tough not to be in the car.

“I’ve tried to be a good patient, not trying to rush things and do anything stupid,” he said. “But obviously now that I’m feeling not 100 percent but not far from it either, it’s definitely kind of itching to get back into the car.”

 

Pagenaud paces Toronto second practice

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

Team Penske continued on top in the second 45-minute practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC), this time with Simon Pagenaud on top.

Pagenaud, the defending series champion, set a best time of 1:00.2573 in the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet in a Penske 1-2. Will Power, who was only 16th in first practice, made a big step forward to second in this session.

As he was this morning, Scott Dixon was again fastest Honda with Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves completing the top five.

Two red flags flew for incidents at Turn 1. Esteban Gutierrez lost most of his session with contact exiting the right hander in his No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing, costing the young Mexican key track time in his Toronto debut.

Carlos Munoz also stopped on course in his No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet but with what looked like mechanical issues, but no visible damage to the AJ Foyt Racing machine.

Third practice runs tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET and local time with qualifying taking place from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying coverage airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET later Saturday.

Times from this session are below.

F1 Paddock Pass: British GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

Another special Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass comes to you today from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Valtteri Bottas led both first and second practice sessions on Friday, but unfortunately for him the Mercedes driver required an unscheduled gearbox change. Like teammate Lewis Hamilton in Austria last week, it comes with a five-spot grid penalty and takes him out of pole contention in advance of qualifying.

This bit of news followed the two sessions and the team member press conference, as NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton catches up with a number of people on the Friday.

Those present today for the FIA press conference were Christian Horner (Red Bull), Vijay Mallya (Force India), and Claire Williams (Williams) in the first part, and then Cyril Abiteboul (Renault), Andy Cowell (Mercedes) and Jonathan Neale (McLaren) in the second part.

In case you missed Thursday’s edition or want to see it again, it’s linked here.

Bottas set for five-place grid penalty at Silverstone after gearbox change

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas is set to receive a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix after his Mercedes Formula 1 team was forced to change the gearbox on his car.

Bottas led both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes at Silverstone on Friday, but his hopes of a second straight win following last Sunday’s victory in Austria have been dashed after the team confirmed his gearbox had been damaged.

The Finn’s gearbox has not reached the end of its required life cycle, meaning he will drop five places on the grid following the change, just as teammate Lewis Hamilton did in Austria.

“I can confirm that Valtteri will be taking a new gearbox this weekend and therefore incurring a five-place grid penalty,” a spokesperson from Mercedes said.

“His gearbox was damaged in the same way as Lewis’ but less severely, and we had hoped to coax it to the end of the cycle. However, we have not been able to do so.

“The cause of the damage is understood and now behind us, just as for Lewis’ problem.”

FIA WEC: Porsche opens Nurburgring weekend with practice sweep

Photo: Porsche
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

Porsche Team premieres its new high downforce aero package this weekend at the resumption of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, with the 6 Hours of Nürburgring Round 4 of the 2017 season. And it’s also premiered at the top of the timesheets in the pair of practice sessions.

The No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid led both the morning and afternoon sessions, improving from a best time of 1:41.612 in the first session down to 1:38.663 in the second, for the car driven by the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning trio of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley.

All three have been bullish heading into the weekend, the Kiwi pair of Bamber and Hartley thankful to have Bernhard’s lifetime of success at the Nürburgring alongside them.

“I am very excited about racing the new high downforce package for the first time,” Bamber said heading into the weekend. “We come off Le Mans with good momentum and our priority is to push for the manufacturers’ championship. If we can secure that, we want the drivers’ title as well. I have some experience on the Nordschleife but not so much on the Grand Prix circuit. But I like it and can’t wait to take the 919 Hybrid round there for the first time.”

Hartley added, “It’s been a crazy but good couple of weeks after Le Mans and the result has just about sunk in. We have since tested our high downforce kit and the focus now moves on to the remaining World Championship races. We have won the Nürburgring race for the last two years and Earl and I are lucky to have ‘Mr. Nürburgring’ himself as a teammate. Everyone at Porsche has been working hard to get the new aero kit ready for the Nürburgring race. A victory on home soil would be the icing on the cake after Le Mans. I’m looking forward to another big fight!”

Bernhard won here in 2015 and 2016 with Hartley and Mark Webber, and in both years the Nürburgring win launched them into a several-race win streak. It was four consecutive races in 2015 and three last year.

The No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, featuring Sebastien Buemi on WEC duty instead of Formula E at New York City with Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima, could only get within 1.11 seconds in second practice.

The TDS-run No. 26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson (practice one) ended fastest of the day in LMP2 with another of the New York City Formula E substitutes, Ben Hanley in for Alex Lynn, joining Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet to top the charts in this class. The best time here was a 1:47.188. Vaillante Rebellion’s No. 31 Oreca, Filipe Albuquerque deputizing for Nico Prost alongside Bruno Senna and Julien Canal, led the second session at a slower 1:47.717.

Portuguese driver Albuquerque adds the Oreca to the Ligier JS P217 he races with United Autosports in ELMS and the Dallara P217 baseline chassis to the Cadillac DPi-V.R as now having driven three of the four 2017 homologated LMP2 spec chassis this season.

Porsche topped GTE-Pro for the day with the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR of Richard Lietz and Fred Makowiecki at a 1:56.244 in second practice. But with the fastest of all four manufacturers within 0.721 of a second, the debut of the new automated Balance of Performance system has at its first day delivered a decently close result.

In GTE-Am it was Spirit of Race on top with its No. 54 Ferrari 488 GTE, Miguel Molina back here after a one-off AF Corse run at Le Mans. The best time here was a 1:57.592.

Qualifying runs tomorrow with the race Sunday.

RESULTS: FP1, FP2