FIA Formula E

Formula E to stage first zero-emission race in New York

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

NEW YORK, NY – Formula E has announced that this weekend’s inaugural New York City ePrix will be the first zero-emission race in the history of the series after joining forces with Enel.

Formula E became the first all-electric single-seater motorsport series back in 2014, and will break more ground this weekend when it stages the first FIA event inside the five boroughs.

Taking place in Red Hook, NY, the double-header race weekend acts as the penultimate round of the season, with the championship showdown taking place in Montreal at the end of the month.

As part of the pre-race festivities, a number of Formula E figures headed to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to ring the closing bell and announce that this weekend’s race would be run with zero emissions.

“Enel will entirely offset the emissions of the event in New York through green certificates from its portfolio of renewable energy plants, such as the Enel Green Power Stipa Nayaa 74 MW wind farm in Mexico,” a statement from Formula E reads.

“The wind turbines at Stipa Nayaa prevent the emission of over 133,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of taking 26,000 cars off the road.

“The equipment for the race in New York – including all 40 fully-electric Formula E cars, batteries and spare parts – was safely delivered to the USA by DHL leveraging its ocean freight expertise, which produces 100-times less CO2 emissions than transporting the same cargo via air.”

“It was an honor to be invited to join the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange,” Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said.

“With the continued support of Enel, as well as DHL, Formula E isn’t just making history with the first-ever race in New York – but the first zero-emission event in the history of the series.

“Both Enel and DHL share the same common vision and goal to make Formula E carbon neutral by 2020 – the future is electric.”

Sainz’s car passes F1 scrutineering at Silverstone, Toro Rosso cleared

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Scuderia Toro Rosso has been cleared of any wrongdoing after Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Formula 1 car passed scrutineering for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at the second attempt.

Toro Rosso was called before the stewards on Thursday at Silverstone after F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer deemed the No. 55 car to have been entered to the race weekend in an unsafe condition due to a problem with one of the wheel tethers.

Sainz took part in FP1 at Silverstone on Friday morning after the FIA stewards confirmed the damaged part had been replaced following discussions with the manufacturer.

“The stewards having received a report from the Technical Delegate (document 5) indicating that, from initial scrutineering of car no.55 (Scuderia Toro Rosso), it was found to have a damaged wheel tether tape,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“Having summoned and heard from the relevant team, Technical Delegate and after receiving a statement from the manufacturer of the tether in question, the facts are:

“1. The Car that was presented for initial scrutineering was not in compliance with the Regulations because: a. The protection of the fibers should not be damaged, as it was in this particular case; b. There were signs of dust, which could be brake dust, which is not good for the fibers; c. And the fibers in question had signs of wear.

“2. The Car therefore could not pass scrutineering until the relevant part had been replaced.

“3. The Stewards are satisfied that there was no intention by the team to mislead the scrutineers.

“4. The relevant part has since been voluntarily replaced by the team and the Car has passed scrutineering. An additional issue that the Stewards considered was the presence of knots within the tether.

“The Stewards were informed by the team and the relevant manufacturer that these were standard in tethers and have been duly tested for use and homologated with these knots present.

“FIA as part of its ongoing efforts to promote safety in motorsports will review the manufacturing process associated with these tethers.”

Bottas heads up Mercedes 1-2 in opening British GP practice

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 5:31 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas continued his impressive recent form by topping the opening Formula 1 practice session for the British Grand Prix, heading up a one-two finish for Mercedes at Silverstone on Friday morning.

Bottas moved into the thick of the F1 title fight with his second career victory in Austria last weekend, and arrived at Silverstone on Thursday keen to carry the momentum through the halfway point in the season.

Bottas and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton comfortably led proceedings through first practice as lap times tumbled, both lapping below last year’s pole time thanks to the new, high-downforce cars for 2017.

A fastest time of 1:29.106 gave Bottas P1 by 0.078 seconds ahead of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets, giving Mercedes a boost heading into the remainder of the weekend.

Red Bull emerged as Mercedes’ closest challenger through FP1 as Max Verstappen finished half a second off Bottas in P3. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo was a further three-tenths of a second back in P4.

Drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel had a quiet session besides his early run using the ‘Shield’ cockpit protection, which made its public debut in FP1.

Vettel finished 1.4 seconds off Bottas’ best time in sixth place, trailing Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in P5, and was fortunate to avoid a spin through the fast Maggots-Becketts complex early in the session.

Armed with the updated ‘Spec 3’ Honda power unit in both cars, McLaren enjoyed a strong FP1 as Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne finished inside the top 10.

Alonso with eighth-fastest, splitting Daniil Kvyat and Felipe Massa, while Vandoorne rounded out the top half of the order, 1.9 seconds back from Bottas.

FP2 is live on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Friday.

Vettel gives ‘Shield’ public debut in first Silverstone practice (PHOTOS)

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 4:46 AM EDT

Formula 1 got an idea of what its future cars may look like during opening practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday as Sebastian Vettel gave the ‘Shield’ cockpit protection device its public debut.

F1’s bosses have been pushing to introduce some kind of cockpit protection in a bid to prevent head injuries caused by debris following the deaths of Jules Bianchi and Justin Wilson in 2015.

Two options – the ‘Halo’ and the ‘Aeroscreen’ – were trialled through 2016 with a view to introducing one of them for this year, but neither proved to be a suitable-enough solution for the sport.

The Shield has been under discussion for a number of months, with the FIA confirming last weekend in Austria that it would enjoy its first public test in FP1 at Silverstone, kicking off a long-term development program.

Vettel headed out to complete three laps using the Shield at the start of FP1, the system attached to his Ferrari SF70H car.

F1 Paddock Pass: British Grand Prix (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 13, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

One of Formula 1’s classic races takes place this weekend with the British Grand Prix from Silverstone, and there’s plenty of talking points heading into the race.

That makes it a perfect day for the pre-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

NBCSN F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton gathers reaction following the “F1 Live London” fan event in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall on Wednesday and then from the drivers arriving at Silverstone. There’s also the event’s future to discuss, with Silverstone having announced a contract break earlier this week after the 2019 race.

Meanwhile the championship battle stands at a critical point with Lewis Hamilton entering 20 points back of Sebastian Vettel, and needing his fourth straight British Grand Prix win and fifth overall to stop his run of difficult races.

Here’s the latest episode, below: