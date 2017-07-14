Getty Images

Giovinazzi buoyant after first FP1 outing with Haas

By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Antonio Giovinazzi was back in a Formula 1 car for today’s first practice session for the only the second time since his pair of outings for Sauber F1 Team to kick off the year, deputizing for Pascal Wehrlein.

The Italian had his first of seven outings with Haas F1 Team at Silverstone, in for Kevin Magnussen. He completed 23 laps, running only on Pirelli’s soft tire compound, and ended the session just over four tenths off Romain Grosjean’s pace. His best time of 1:32.031 was ahead 16th, good to beat both Renaults and both Saubers.

Giovinazzi has plenty of track experience at Silverstone but this offered him his first test since doing so with Scuderia Ferrari in April, after the Bahrain Grand Prix. That test followed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix which kicked off the year.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Scuderia Ferrari for this opportunity. It was a really good session. My last test was Bahrain with Ferrari a long time ago, so to be back in a car was really nice,” he said.

“It was a session to just get as many laps as we could. We didn’t make any mistakes, we tried quite a few things, and I was confident in the car. I was really happy with our performance. It’s nice to see how different teams work. I’m looking forward to my remaining six FP1 performances with Haas F1 Team. It’s a fantastic team, so I’m really happy to join them and I’ll do my best.”

Giovinazzi said this was a tougher place to debut with Haas given the number of high-speed corners, particularly with the increased cornering speed that has come with the new generation of 2017 cars.

“I started this FP1 session at one of the hardest tracks with a lot of downforce and a lot of fast corners. I think to be four-tenths from Romain is strong. He, of course, has a lot of experience and laps to start.

“I can’t wait to jump in the car again in Hungary. It will also be hard as it’s a difficult track, but I’ve already got some confidence from the car so it’ll be a little easier.”

Team principal Guenther Steiner said Giovinazzi was fine in his first run-out for the team. Haas has run Charles Leclerc, a fellow young Ferrari driver, in FP1 sessions in 2016 but this marked the first time Haas has run a third driver this year.

“A very workmanlike day. Antonio drove one of the cars in FP1 and he did a good job,” he said. “We had some issues on the first outings with both cars – some electronic issues – which we sorted and were okay with on the second set of tires. The whole day was relatively uneventful.”

Leclerc goes six for six on 2017 F2 poles at Silverstone

FIA Formula 2
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc continued his perfect run of pole positions in Formula 2 after topping qualifying for the sixth time this season on Friday at Silverstone.

Leclerc moved up to F2 for 2017 after winning the GP3 title last year, and is already on a march to back-to-back championships after a stunning start to the season for Prema Racing.

Leclerc arrived at Silverstone 49 points clear in the drivers’ standings, and extended his advantage to 53 by picking up four bonus points for taking his sixth straight pole on Friday.

The Ferrari racer finished four-tenths of a second clear of title rival and home favorite Oliver Rowland through qualifying, turning in a best lap time of 1:38.427.

Norman Nato took third place for Arden ahead of Jordan King and Artem Markelov, who rounded out the top five.

The Formula 2 races from Silverstone will be streamed live on the NBC Sports app this weekend at the following times:

Feature Race: 7/15 10:00am ET – STREAM
Sprint Race: 8/15 4:20am ET – STREAM

Pagenaud paces Toronto second practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

Team Penske continued on top in the second 45-minute practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC), this time with Simon Pagenaud on top.

Pagenaud, the defending series champion, set a best time of 1:00.2573 in the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet in a Penske 1-2. Will Power, who was only 16th in first practice, made a big step forward to second in this session.

As he was this morning, Scott Dixon was again fastest Honda with Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves completing the top five.

Two red flags flew for incidents at Turn 1. Esteban Gutierrez lost most of his session with contact exiting the right hander in his No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing, costing the young Mexican key track time in his Toronto debut.

Carlos Munoz also stopped on course in his No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet but with what looked like mechanical issues, but no visible damage to the AJ Foyt Racing machine.

Third practice runs tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET and local time with qualifying taking place from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying coverage airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET later Saturday.

Times from this session are below.

F1 Paddock Pass: British GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

Another special Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass comes to you today from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Valtteri Bottas led both first and second practice sessions on Friday, but unfortunately for him the Mercedes driver required an unscheduled gearbox change. Like teammate Lewis Hamilton in Austria last week, it comes with a five-spot grid penalty and takes him out of pole contention in advance of qualifying.

This bit of news followed the two sessions and the team member press conference, as NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton catches up with a number of people on the Friday.

Those present today for the FIA press conference were Christian Horner (Red Bull), Vijay Mallya (Force India), and Claire Williams (Williams) in the first part, and then Cyril Abiteboul (Renault), Andy Cowell (Mercedes) and Jonathan Neale (McLaren) in the second part.

In case you missed Thursday’s edition or want to see it again, it’s linked here.

Bourdais helping Coyne drivers at Toronto, eyes return

INDYCAR
Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Sebastien Bourdais is trading in his helmet this weekend for the IndyCar race in Toronto. And he is looking ahead to a possible return near the end of the season.

The Frenchman is returning to the race track in a mentorship role for Dale Coyne Racing just two months after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500. The two-time Toronto winner will help out team rookies Ed Jones and Esteban Gutierrez. Bourdais finished seventh in Toronto last year.

Bourdais fractured his pelvis , a hip and two ribs when his car exploded into pieces and spun through Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after hitting the wall at 227 mph.

“If I see something, then I’ll try and help, and if I don’t, then I’ll just shut up and see what happens,” Bourdais said Thursday.

“I’ve been around this place a lot, but there’s only so much you can do from the outside so we’ll see how I can help them. It was important for me and the team to show up for the first time since the accident and just get to see everybody and try and contribute to the effort.”

Bourdais, 38, was walking without crutches and says his progress is ahead of schedule. He is not ruling out a return this season.

“Unless I get in the car in testing and call it quits because I’m not ready, the plan is to do Watkins and Sonoma,” Bourdais said of the final two races of the season. “That’s been my goal since really looking at the time frame and where we were going to be at the six weeks weight bearing, the eight weeks walking.”

Seeing the four-time IndyCar Series champion back around the track was a welcome sight. Will Power stopped to chat with Bourdais after the news conference.

“It’s great to see him back, can’t wait to see him in a car,” he said.

Bourdais, who started the season with a win at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, said that he has been starting to exercise again, which includes some cycling.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling because there’s some groups that are fairly equal side to side and one little thing that you feel very vulnerable,” Bourdais said. “But it’s all coming back nice and slow, but it’s going to be a bit of a process for sure.”

Being in a coaching position is nothing new for Bourdais, but it’s never come at the expense of him being sidelined. He said he’s fine with the mentorship role even though it’s tough not to be in the car.

“I’ve tried to be a good patient, not trying to rush things and do anything stupid,” he said. “But obviously now that I’m feeling not 100 percent but not far from it either, it’s definitely kind of itching to get back into the car.”

 