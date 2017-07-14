Sainz’s car passes F1 scrutineering at Silverstone, Toro Rosso cleared

Scuderia Toro Rosso has been cleared of any wrongdoing after Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Formula 1 car passed scrutineering for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at the second attempt.

Toro Rosso was called before the stewards on Thursday at Silverstone after F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer deemed the No. 55 car to have been entered to the race weekend in an unsafe condition due to a problem with one of the wheel tethers.

Sainz took part in FP1 at Silverstone on Friday morning after the FIA stewards confirmed the damaged part had been replaced following discussions with the manufacturer.

“The stewards having received a report from the Technical Delegate (document 5) indicating that, from initial scrutineering of car no.55 (Scuderia Toro Rosso), it was found to have a damaged wheel tether tape,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“Having summoned and heard from the relevant team, Technical Delegate and after receiving a statement from the manufacturer of the tether in question, the facts are:

“1. The Car that was presented for initial scrutineering was not in compliance with the Regulations because: a. The protection of the fibers should not be damaged, as it was in this particular case; b. There were signs of dust, which could be brake dust, which is not good for the fibers; c. And the fibers in question had signs of wear.

“2. The Car therefore could not pass scrutineering until the relevant part had been replaced.

“3. The Stewards are satisfied that there was no intention by the team to mislead the scrutineers.

“4. The relevant part has since been voluntarily replaced by the team and the Car has passed scrutineering. An additional issue that the Stewards considered was the presence of knots within the tether.

“The Stewards were informed by the team and the relevant manufacturer that these were standard in tethers and have been duly tested for use and homologated with these knots present.

“FIA as part of its ongoing efforts to promote safety in motorsports will review the manufacturing process associated with these tethers.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1