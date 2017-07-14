Schmidt Peterson Motorsports names new team president

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has a new team president in former JMI executive Jon Flack. The team release with more information is below.

Flack will make his team debut this weekend. James Hinchcliffe is in his usual No. 5 car while Sebastian Saavedra takes over in the No. 7 car.

—

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) announced today an addition to its executive team in Jon Flack. The former Global COO and President, Americas of Just Marketing International (JMI) joins the Indianapolis-based team as the President of SPM.

Jon Flack, an Indiana University graduate, has over 20 years of experience in motorsports marketing including brand strategy, research & measurement, planning, PR & digital, account management and event & experiential marketing. During his 15-year tenure at JMI, Flack oversaw day-to-day operations, annual and long-term planning as well as financial allocations across the business. He has worked with brands Crown Royal, UPS, Verizon, Subway Restaurants, Hisense, AMD, Qualcomm and many others. The Indiana resident has been involved with multiple motorsport series including Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR, IMSA, the Verizon IndyCar Series and NHRA.

As the President of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Flack will oversee the commercial side of the company which has grown considerably through partnerships with Lucas Oil, Arrow Electronics, Microsemi, Cypress Semiconductor and others in the technology sector.

“The addition of Jon to the SPM team is the next logical step in creating an organization capable of winning championships while being industry leaders in the off-track experience for our partners,” co-owner Sam Schmidt stated. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of all forms of motorsports which will be tremendously beneficial to our growth. We are excited to have him on board.”

Flack commented, “I’m extremely honored to be joining Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. I’ve watched with interest the past 16 years as SPM have built the organization one step at a time, and I’m thrilled to support the next chapter of the company’s growth and diversification. My Indiana roots run deep so the opportunity to combine my passion for IndyCar with my marketing expertise was simply too good to pass up.”

Flack will make his first trip with the team for this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto held just 20 minutes outside of the hometown of SPM driver and fan favorite James Hinchcliffe.