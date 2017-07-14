Getty Images

Vasseur eager to resolve Sauber’s ‘Honda question’ for 2018

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Newly-appointed Sauber Formula 1 chief Frederic Vasseur is eager to resolve the team’s “Honda question” for 2018 amid speculation that its announced deal could be scrapped.

Sauber announced a power unit deal with Honda for 2018 over the Russian Grand Prix weekend prior to former team principal and CEO Monisha Kaltenborn’s departure from the team.

Kaltenborn left ahead of last month’s race in Azerbaijan after a disagreement with team chairman Pascal Picci, with reports suggesting the Honda deal was a key point of contention.

Multiple outlets including Auto Bild and Autosport claimed earlier this week that Sauber’s deal with Honda had not been completed despite the announcement, putting it at risk for 2018 following the change in leadership.

Honda’s lack of competitiveness is apparently a concern for Sauber’s top management, and Vasseur confirmed to French newspaper L’Equipe that he too has qualms.

“The Honda question is on the table. It’s the first one I’m going to work on,” Vasseur said.

“We need to take care of this quickly. In light of what I hear from McLaren, it can be scary.”

Should Sauber scrap the deal, Honda may be left without any teams to supply in F1 next year as McLaren continues to deliberate its future engine partner.

McLaren has languished at the back of the grid for much of the season, leaving the relationship with Honda close to breaking point.

The British team has been linked with engine deals with Mercedes, Renault and even Ferrari for 2018 as it looks to move back up the grid, making it possible that Honda may have a year out of the sport if they too part ways and no other contracts are secured.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports names new team president

By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has a new team president in former JMI executive Jon Flack. The team release with more information is below.

Flack will make his team debut this weekend. James Hinchcliffe is in his usual No. 5 car while Sebastian Saavedra takes over in the No. 7 car.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) announced today an addition to its executive team in Jon Flack. The former Global COO and President, Americas of Just Marketing International (JMI) joins the Indianapolis-based team as the President of SPM.

Jon Flack, an Indiana University graduate, has over 20 years of experience in motorsports marketing including brand strategy, research & measurement, planning, PR & digital, account management and event & experiential marketing. During his 15-year tenure at JMI, Flack oversaw day-to-day operations, annual and long-term planning as well as financial allocations across the business. He has worked with brands Crown Royal, UPS, Verizon, Subway Restaurants, Hisense, AMD, Qualcomm and many others. The Indiana resident has been involved with multiple motorsport series including Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR, IMSA, the Verizon IndyCar Series and NHRA.

As the President of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Flack will oversee the commercial side of the company which has grown considerably through partnerships with Lucas Oil, Arrow Electronics, Microsemi, Cypress Semiconductor and others in the technology sector.

“The addition of Jon to the SPM team is the next logical step in creating an organization capable of winning championships while being industry leaders in the off-track experience for our partners,” co-owner Sam Schmidt stated. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of all forms of motorsports which will be tremendously beneficial to our growth. We are excited to have him on board.”

Flack commented, “I’m extremely honored to be joining Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. I’ve watched with interest the past 16 years as SPM have built the organization one step at a time, and I’m thrilled to support the next chapter of the company’s growth and diversification. My Indiana roots run deep so the opportunity to combine my passion for IndyCar with my marketing expertise was simply too good to pass up.”

Flack will make his first trip with the team for this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto held just 20 minutes outside of the hometown of SPM driver and fan favorite James Hinchcliffe.

Bottas doubles up on Friday, tops second British GP practice

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas completed a Friday double by topping the second Formula 1 practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix for Mercedes, edging out teammate Lewis Hamilton at the head of the field.

Bottas led the way in first practice on Friday morning at Silverstone, finishing less than one-tenth of a second clear of Hamilton, and pulled the same feat in the afternoon session.

A best lap of 1:28.496 on the super-soft tire saw Bottas finish just 0.047 seconds clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets as Mercedes once again stamped its authority on proceedings with a one-two finish.

After a quiet first practice, Ferrari managed to bounce back in FP2 as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished third and fourth respectively, lapping within half a second of Bottas at the front.

Max Verstappen took fifth for Red Bull, six-tenths of a second back from the leader, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo took P6, albeit a further four-tenths behind.

Nico Hulkenberg put in a solid display for Renault to take seventh overall, finishing almost a second clear of Jolyon Palmer in the sister car down in P18, as Felipe Massa put Williams’ updates to good use en route to P8 despite suffering a spin at Chapel.

Fernando Alonso once again led McLaren into the top 10 with its upgraded Spec 3 Honda power unit, finishing ninth overall. Esteban Ocon completed the front end of the order in P10 for Force India.

Times are below. See a re-air of the FP2 session at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with FP3 coming up at 5 a.m. ET Saturday morning online.

Formula E to stage first zero-emission race in New York

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

NEW YORK, NY – Formula E has announced that this weekend’s inaugural New York City ePrix will be the first zero-emission race in the history of the series after joining forces with Enel.

Formula E became the first all-electric single-seater motorsport series back in 2014, and will break more ground this weekend when it stages the first FIA event inside the five boroughs.

Taking place in Red Hook, NY, the double-header race weekend acts as the penultimate round of the season, with the championship showdown taking place in Montreal at the end of the month.

As part of the pre-race festivities, a number of Formula E figures headed to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to ring the closing bell and announce that this weekend’s race would be run with zero emissions.

“Enel will entirely offset the emissions of the event in New York through green certificates from its portfolio of renewable energy plants, such as the Enel Green Power Stipa Nayaa 74 MW wind farm in Mexico,” a statement from Formula E reads.

“The wind turbines at Stipa Nayaa prevent the emission of over 133,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of taking 26,000 cars off the road.

“The equipment for the race in New York – including all 40 fully-electric Formula E cars, batteries and spare parts – was safely delivered to the USA by DHL leveraging its ocean freight expertise, which produces 100-times less CO2 emissions than transporting the same cargo via air.”

“It was an honor to be invited to join the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange,” Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said.

“With the continued support of Enel, as well as DHL, Formula E isn’t just making history with the first-ever race in New York – but the first zero-emission event in the history of the series.

“Both Enel and DHL share the same common vision and goal to make Formula E carbon neutral by 2020 – the future is electric.”

Sainz’s car passes F1 scrutineering at Silverstone, Toro Rosso cleared

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Scuderia Toro Rosso has been cleared of any wrongdoing after Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Formula 1 car passed scrutineering for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at the second attempt.

Toro Rosso was called before the stewards on Thursday at Silverstone after F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer deemed the No. 55 car to have been entered to the race weekend in an unsafe condition due to a problem with one of the wheel tethers.

Sainz took part in FP1 at Silverstone on Friday morning after the FIA stewards confirmed the damaged part had been replaced following discussions with the manufacturer.

“The stewards having received a report from the Technical Delegate (document 5) indicating that, from initial scrutineering of car no.55 (Scuderia Toro Rosso), it was found to have a damaged wheel tether tape,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“Having summoned and heard from the relevant team, Technical Delegate and after receiving a statement from the manufacturer of the tether in question, the facts are:

“1. The Car that was presented for initial scrutineering was not in compliance with the Regulations because: a. The protection of the fibers should not be damaged, as it was in this particular case; b. There were signs of dust, which could be brake dust, which is not good for the fibers; c. And the fibers in question had signs of wear.

“2. The Car therefore could not pass scrutineering until the relevant part had been replaced.

“3. The Stewards are satisfied that there was no intention by the team to mislead the scrutineers.

“4. The relevant part has since been voluntarily replaced by the team and the Car has passed scrutineering. An additional issue that the Stewards considered was the presence of knots within the tether.

“The Stewards were informed by the team and the relevant manufacturer that these were standard in tethers and have been duly tested for use and homologated with these knots present.

“FIA as part of its ongoing efforts to promote safety in motorsports will review the manufacturing process associated with these tethers.”