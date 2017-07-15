FIA Formula E

Bird battles through to maiden New York Formula E victory

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

RED HOOK, NY – Sam Bird battled from fourth place on the grid to become the first driver in motorsport history to win a race in New York City as Formula E hit the streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Bird managed to rise through to the lead of the race in the first half of the race after completing passes on Jean-Eric Vergne, pole-sitter Alex Lynn and Daniel Abt, the latter being his final victim on Lap 15.

Bird enjoyed a comfortable lead of around three seconds prior to the car swaps, only for Vergne to go on a charge and reduce the gap to just one second heading into the closing stages of the race.

A late safety car bunched the field and gave Vergne another chance to reel Bird in, only for the DS Virgin Racing driver to perfect his restart and ease home for his fourth Formula E victory.

Vergne took second ahead of Techeetah teammate Stephane Sarrazin, who charged from 11th on the grid to score his maiden Formula E podium.

With championship leader Sebastien Buemi absent due to his LMP1 commitments with Toyota at the Nürburgring, Lucas di Grassi was able to reduce the gap at the head of the standings to just 20 points after finishing fourth for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.

Title race outsider Felix Rosenqvist saw his dim hopes of a run to the championship fade when he spun out from fifth place in a bid to keep di Grassi back, damaging his Mahindra and eventually crossing the line 15th.

Loic Duval finished fifth for Faraday Future Dragon Racing ahead of NextEV NIO’s Oliver Turvey, while Red Bull Formula 1 junior Pierre Gasly enjoyed a solid run from 19th on the grid to P7 on his Formula E debut, standing in for Buemi at Renault e.dams.

Nicolas Prost took eighth place in the sister Renault ahead of MS Amlin Andretti’s Robin Frijns, while Adam Carroll completed the points for Jaguar in 10th.

Formula E hits the streets of New York once again on Sunday for the third-to-last round of the season.

MRTI Toronto Notebook: Saturday

By Kyle LavigneJul 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda were in action for the second week in a row after last week’s visit to Iowa Speedway. And, for the first time since the season opening event in St. Petersburg Florida, a street course awaited each series.

Saturday’s Indy Lights and USF2000 outings saw one series have a big twist in its championship battle, while the other saw a driver get his first win of the 2017 season. Reports on both races are below. 

 

INDY LIGHTS: KAISER EXTENDS POINTS LEAD WITH VICTORY AS LEIST CRASHES OUT

Kyle Kaiser dominated Race 1 in Indy Lights, leading flag-to-flag after starting on the pole to take his second victory of the season. However, the championship picture saw a big twist when title rival Matheus Leist crashed in the opening laps.

Leist, running third at the time and fighting to hold off a charging Santi Urrutia, overcooked it entering turn 8 on lap 4. The car broke loose in the middle of the corner and hit the tire barriers with the left-rear corner.

His car stationary, Leist was then collected by Nico Jamin, causing further damage and eliminating both cars from the race.

Kaiser, however, went unchallenged at the front of the field for his first victory on a street circuit and increase his championship over Leist to 37 points. “It’s amazing – this is my first win on a street course. So now I can say I’ve won on an oval, a road course and a street course and this means a lot,” he said in victory lane.

Kaiser added that he and his Juncos Racing team had to manage the gap back to second place, which was over five seconds at one point, so he could push the car just the right amount without overextending himself.

“The team was telling me the gap every lap, so I knew who was behind me and how far back they were and I was using that to gauge how hard to push,” Kaiser explained. “It was a very conscious race, focusing on what I had to do but also being aware of what was going on behind me. But I try not to over think it and go into every race weekend to win. Some weekends, you don’t have the setup so you focus on not getting frustrated and running with what you have. This weekend, we had the fastest car so we maximized what we had.”

Behind Kaiser, Zachary Claman de Melo and Santi Urrutia dueled for second, swapping the position a handful of times in the first half of the race. In the end, Claman de Melo was able to hold off Urrutia and finished second in his home race. Urrutia held on for third after outlasting a late push from Colton Herta, who finished fourth. Aaron Telitz rounded out the top five.

Results are below. Race 2 begins at 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, and NBCSN will air its Indy Lights coverage on Monday 7/17 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

 

 

USF2000: PARKER THOMPSON RETURNS TO VICTORY LANE

A down 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season for Parker Thompson has seen the Canadian up and comer go winless through the first nine races of the year. However, all of that turned around in Race 1 at Toronto, as the native of Alberta, Canada led flag-to-flag to score his first victory of 2017.

What’s more, Parker’s team, Exclusive Autosport, is also based in Canada, in Saskatchewan, making it an all Canadian victory lane for Race 1 in Toronto.

“When the checkered flag came out, the emotions were just so high – I was screaming, so I apologize to anybody on my radio channel,” quipped an emotional Thompson, who won four races last year on his way to second in the USF2000 championship. “This win tops anything I’ve done this year. It’s extremely hard to win in this series and I think I took a few wins for granted last year, but to have the team behind me here is so emotional. They are so invested in winning so to get the job done for them and get our first win together feels so good.”

Thompson rocketed off from pole ahead of second-place starting Oliver Askew and never looked back. Askew finished second, while Rinus van Kalmthout finished third, meaning Askew increased his championship advantage to 34 points, with Thompson moving up to third in the championship.

Askew explained that while he was occasionally quicker than Thompson, the conditions did not permit much of a push for victory once Thompson got the lead off the start.

“I was a tenth quicker than Parker but with the track having such low grip, it’s hard to pass. There’s aero loss at other tracks but here it’s magnified because it’s so slick,” Askew explained. “I couldn’t do anything because of the aero wash. You have to be so precise and get your turn-in points right and hit your marks. If you turn in too wide you’re going to completely lose the car. It’s demanding but I enjoy it – it’s a great challenge and it’s something different.”

Results are below. Race 2 kicks off at 9:40 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

 

 

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Spoiler: Honda Indy Toronto qualifying results

By Tony DiZinnoJul 15, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT

Editor’s note: Honda Indy Toronto qualifying will air on a same day delay at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, but was completed earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s race, Round 12 of the Verizon IndyCar Series season, runs at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. 

If you don’t want to know the qualifying outcome, we would advise you read no further.

A crushing lap of 58.9124 seconds around the 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit delivered Simon Pagenaud his first pole position of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, in the first major sign of Pagenaud’s championship defense form this year.

The Frenchman led both second and third practice and followed up that practice performance with perfection when it counted most, the first sub-59 second lap of the weekend and his first pole and front row start this year, in the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet.

Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves all saved a set of Firestone red alternate tires by advancing through to Q1 on blacks, which paid dividends as the session progressed.

But quite impressively Graham Rahal broke up the Penske party at the front of the field, as he got his No. 15 Rousseau Metal Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into second, at 59.2245 seconds.

Castroneves and Power made up Row 2 with Scott Dixon in the Firestone Fast Six for the sixth time in as many opportunities this year, the only driver to so, and James Hinchcliffe able to make it in in sixth place.

In Q1, Group 1, Power and Castroneves advanced for Team Penske as expected, but did so on Firestone black tires rather than reds – Power leading the way at a new track record of 59.3910 seconds. The other four that advanced were Detroit double winner Graham Rahal, Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato and Marco Andretti, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s JR Hildebrand.

Hildebrand advanced to Q2 for the first time this year as he hadn’t been better than 15th on a road or street course all year. This marked the team’s first Q2 appearance as well in 2017.

Meanwhile Hildebrand’s teammate Spencer Pigot, Ed Jones, Charlie Kimball and Carlos Munoz were knocked out.

Group 2 also saw the pair of remaining Penskes through, and like Power in Group 1, Simon Pagenaud made it through on blacks at 59.5570.

Behind him was Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, Max Chilton and Scott Dixon.

Esteban Gutierrez was sixth in the session but the Mexican rookie made significant contact at the exit of Turn 11 with his No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing. The right side of the car was sheared off and there was a fire that erupted as a result. Gutierrez got out of the car but this leaves even more repairs to come for Coyne and the crew, who’ve been put through the grinder this year.

“Well, I had an understeery car, it’s a very high speed corner, I went too early, I hit the wall on the inside and it put me hard to the outside,” Gutierrez told the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network’s Jim Murphy. “I’m so sorry to the team. It’s not great to be in this position. Luckily I am OK and hope to be ready for the race tomorrow to recover. It was a very hard crash. I could feel it in my body. The walls here are very solid.”

That knocked him out of an advancement into Q2 and promoted James Hinchcliffe through at the last minute, instead. Those also knocked out were Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Conor Daly and Sebastian Saavedra, the latter filling in for Mikhail Aleshin this weekend at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

“For some reason they threw the red, even though everyone was past it. Another call that doesn’t go our way,” Hunter-Reay lamented to the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network’s Rob Howden.

Q2 saw another incident with Hildebrand crashing in Turn 8, which brought out a red flag. He hit the apex and then crashed on corner exit. It almost stopped the session early with the four Penske cars through ahead of Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi, before the session resumed for a chance to give everyone one final shot.

The order got jumbled after the one-lap dash, as Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal and James Hinchcliffe all made it through while Newgarden, Rossi and Sato got knocked out. So Newgarden starts seventh ahead of Rossi, Max Chilton, Sato and Marco Andretti, and Hildebrand is 12th.

Pagenaud though led the session at 59.2922, beating Power’s mark from Q1, with Power, Castroneves, Hinchcliffe and Rahal all through to the Firestone Fast Six.

Pagenaud made that mark even better in the Firestone Fast Six with Rahal’s time able to interrupt the Penske dominance at the weekend.

Each of the top seven on the grid has a race win this year, and with Sato in 10th, eight of the top 10 have wins this year.

Alex Lynn takes New York Formula E pole on debut

FIA Formula E
By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

RED HOOK, NY – Alex Lynn made an immediate impact on the Formula E paddock by scoring pole position for his debut race in New York City on Saturay afternoon.

2014 GP3 Series champion and ex-Williams Formula 1 junior Lynn has worked with DS Virgin Racing in a reserve role since January, and was given the nod for this weekend’s inaugural New York event in place of Jose Maria Lopez, who is tied up at the Nürburgring in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Lynn was fourth-fastest in the initial qualifying heats before going fastest of all in the Super Pole shoot-out, beating Daniel Abt to P1.

The result makes Lynn the second driver to score pole position for their debut Formula E race, following in the footsteps of Jean-Eric Vergne at Punta del Este in 2014.

Formula E is just the latest part of a mixed racing program for Lynn in 2017 that has also seen him win the 12 Hours of Sebring with Wayne Taylor Racing and race for G-Drive in the WEC’s LMP2 class, taking pole position at Le Mans.

Abt will start alongside Lynn on the front row, with Vergne and Sam Bird, Lynn’s DS Virgin Racing teammate, P3 and P4 respectively.

Jerome d’Ambrosio was fifth-fastest for Faraday Future Dragon Racing ahead of Nick Heidfeld and Nelson Piquet Jr., while Oliver Turvey was eighth. Nicolas Prost and Lucas di Grassi completed the top 10, the latter missing out on a chance to capitalize on title rival Sebastien Buemi’s absence.

Mallya chasing international appeal with Force India name change

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Force India Formula 1 owner Vijay Mallya hopes that changing the name of his team for 2018 will help to appeal to a more international audience of sponsors as discussions regarding a rebrand continue.

Force India made its F1 debut back in 2008 and strongly embraced its national identity, only for plans for a name change to emerge last month.

A number of companies with links to Mallya using ‘Force One’ were established in the UK in the past six weeks, pointing towards a new name for the team.

Speaking to NBCSN over the British Grand Prix weekend, Mallya explained that he believed a name change to be necessary for Force India in 2018 in order to open up to more international sponsors.

“When I named the team Force India, it was to attract and appeal to the millions of young motorsport fans in India,” Mallya said.

“At that time, I was hopeful that there would be an Indian Grand Prix and that there would be many Indian sponsors.

“The Indian Grand Prix happened, but it was sadly short lived, and doesn’t seem to be any prospect of it coming back.

“And there have been no Indian sponsors as I had earlier hoped as they all seem to be putting their money into cricket.

“So I have to necessarily appeal to a more international audience of sponsors, so I must give the team an international identity.

“Force India is too India-centric, and that’s why discussions are happening on a name change.”

Despite the creation of the Force One companies, Mallya insisted that “we haven’t decided on anything yet” for 2018, but confirmed he wanted to retain ‘Force’ in the name.

“There are several suggestions. I want to be able to keep the first word, ‘Force’, and add a suffix to it,” Mallya said.

“But it’s a discussion stage.”