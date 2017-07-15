Photo: Toyota

FIA WEC: Toyota captures 6 Hours of Nurburgring pole

By Tony DiZinnoJul 15, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

While Toyota Gazoo Racing took the pole owing to ultimate pace with its low downforce configuration Toyota TS050 Hybrid at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, courtesy of a single lap record from Kamui Kobayashi, pole for Sunday’s FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Nürburgring in high downforce spec was a bit more of a surprise.

Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez delivered the top spot in LMP1 and overall for the team not far from its Cologne, Germany headquarters in Saturday’s qualifying session with an average best time of 1:38.118. That put it just clear of the No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid of Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley at 1:38.272.

With Toyota near its team headquarters and looking to return to winning after the No. 8 car won the first two races at Silverstone and Spa, and with Porsche’s No. 2 of Bernhard, Hartley and Earl Bamber having won at Le Mans but now racing on its home soil, it’s an interesting fight ahead on Sunday.

Although the TDS Racing-run No. 26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson took the LMP2 pole at 1:45.001, it’ll face a steep uphill battle in the race. Roman Rusinov was assessed a three-minute in-race penalty to be served Sunday for his driving infringement at Le Mans, having taken out Khaled Al Qubaisi’s Porsche 911 RSR at the Porsche Curves there.

Rusinov shares the car with Pierre Thiriet and Ben Hanley, the latter driver standing in for Alex Lynn, who himself is replacing Lopez at the FIA Formula E Championship race weekend at the New York City ePrix.

This promotes the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca to net pole at 1:45.197 in the hands of Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent. The LMP2 class winners and second place overall finishers now seek their third win in four FIA WEC races this year. Vaillante Rebellion’s No. 31 Oreca of Bruno Senna, Julien Canal and Filipe Albuquerque, the car having been repaired after contact with a GT car yesterday, qualified third.

Porsche’s mid-engined 911 RSR took its first FIA World Endurance Championship pole in GTE-Pro with the No. 92 car of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen, one week after the new car took its first overall pole in IMSA courtesy of Dirk Werner at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Aston Martin Racing won the GTE-Am pole with Paul Dalla Lana and Pedro Lamy sharing the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage V8, in a car that will also feature Mathias Lauda in the lineup.

Sunday’s six-hour race begins at 7 a.m. ET.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Overall, LMP1/LMP2, GTE-Pro/GTE-Am

Hamilton avoids punishment over alleged Grosjean block in Silverstone qualifying

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has avoided punishment for an alleged block on Romain Grosjean during Formula 1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday at Silverstone.

Grosjean complained that Hamilton had blocked him through the final sector of the lap at Silverstone in Q3, with the Haas pit wall telling its driver they estimated him to have lost three-tenths of a second.

Race control confirmed during the session that the stewards would be investigating the possible block, putting Hamilton’s pole position at risk.

However, the stewards confirmed less than an hour after qualifying finished that no further action would be taken against Hamilton, ensuring he keeps pole at Silverstone.

“The stewards examined video and telemetry evidence and concluded that while Grosjean may potentially have been affected by the presence of Hamilton at Turn 16, he was not impeded,” a statement from the stewards at Silverstone reads.

Grosjean: Hamilton ‘completely ruined’ Silverstone Q3 lap

By Tony DiZinnoJul 15, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

Romain Grosjean has ended 10th in qualifying for the 2017 British Grand Prix, but the Haas F1 Team driver was livid it wasn’t higher after alleging he was significantly blocked by Lewis Hamilton on his first flying lap in Q3.

Grosjean told NBCSN’s Will Buxton he could have been at least one spot higher, possibly more, but lost several tenths in the final corner right before the start/finish line. His second run he said was better, but unable to leapfrog as high as he would have liked.

Hamilton is under investigation by the stewards, with any potential penalty due to ruin Hamilton’s 67th career pole and fifth at Silverstone, courtesy of a storming 1:26.600 lap of the circuit.

“The first run in Q3, but I got completely blocked by Hamilton, and lost a good three tenths,” Grosjean told NBCSN.

“I got to Turn 3 on my second run then had a massive lock. We had much more performance than what we’re showing.

“I’m very unhappy with the first attempt being completely ruined in the last corner. I had the big snap on the second run.

“We’re doing a good job, trying to fight the Force India. Great to be in Q3, but there was so much more.”

Grosjean said he would have been “at least one position” further up, and said “I would have got (Stoffel) Vandoorne at least.” The Belgian first year driver for McLaren made his first Q3 appearance in ninth.

Grosjean will use Carbon Industrie brakes for the race for the first time on Sunday, but at a track where braking performance isn’t as important as at others, there’s more excitement about the race prospects.

“I think we use the brakes, maybe three out of 19 corners!” Grosjean laughed. “From Turn 7 to 13 is just flat out! It’s so much fun. There’s been some emotional moments sometimes. I’m feeling it.”

Teammate Kevin Magnussen got knocked out in Q1 for the fourth time this year, ending 17th before grid penalties get applied. The Dane was unhappy with single-lap pace but estimates Haas has a better race package in store for Sunday.

“We’re not as strong as we expected. We need to look at why,” he told NBCSN. “Our race pace looked much better. Qualifying over one lap is not very competitive this weekend.”

The race airs from 7:30 a.m. ET on CNBC on Sunday.

Hamilton blasts to British GP pole with stunning Q3 lap

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton blasted his way to pole position for the British Grand Prix on Saturday thanks to a stunning final lap in qualifying that saw him finish half a second clear of the Formula 1 field.

Home favorite Hamilton entered the race weekend keen to end a patchy run of form that has seen him slip 20 points back of Sebastian Vettel in the drivers’ championship, and the Briton sent out an emphatic warning shot with his qualifying display.

In greasy conditions following early rain, Hamilton was able to produce a lap of 1:26.600 to take pole at Silverstone, sending the home crowds into raptures.

Kimi Raikkonen finished as the best of the rest for Ferrari, qualifying second, while Vettel was left to settle for third after a scruffy final effort in Q3.

Valtteri Bottas finished fourth for Mercedes, but will drop back to P9 thanks to a grid penalty, bumping Max Verstappen onto the second row.

Nico Hulkenberg excelled in the damp conditions to qualify sixth for Renault ahead of the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Stoffel Vandoorne was able to lead McLaren into Q3, finishing ninth. Romain Grosjean rounded out the top 10 for Haas.

Jolyon Palmer’s hopes of reaching Q3 on home soil were dashed late in the second session, the Renault man being bumped out in P11 after Perez made a late improvement.

Daniil Kvyat qualified 12th for Toro Rosso ahead of Fernando Alonso, who was half a second slower than teammate Vandoorne in Q2, but Spaniard will drop to the back of the field due to a litany of grid penalties for power unit changes. Carlos Sainz Jr. and Felipe Massa struggled to 14th and 15th respectively.

Damp conditions early in Q1 meant that drivers had to try and time their runs perfectly as the circuit dried, with a flurry of late improvements quickly changing up the order.

The dropzone featured the usual pretenders, though, with Williams’ Lance Stroll being nudged out in P16, marking back-to-back Q1 eliminations for the Canadian rookie.

Kevin Magnussen emded up P17 for Haas ahead of the Sauber pair of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson, both of whom failed to capitalize on the wet conditions to make up for the team’s performance disadvantage.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo will face a challenge to extend his streak of podium finishes after suffering a loss of power on his car early in Q1, resigning him to last place, with his misery only compounded by a grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Ricciardo joins Bottas with five-place grid penalty for Silverstone

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo has become the latest driver to be hit with a five-place grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix after a gearbox change on his Red Bull car on Friday night.

Having scored five straight podium finishes heading into this race weekend, Ricciardo had hoped to continue his current momentum at Silverstone, only to suffer a setback following FP2 when Red Bull discovered his gearbox had been damaged.

The team confirmed ahead of FP3 that the Australian would be taking a new gearbox for the remainder of the race weekend, triggering a five-place grid penalty.

Ricciardo’s penalty follows that of Valtteri Bottas after Mercedes was forced into a gearbox change on Friday, meaning the Finn will also drop back five places after qualifying.