Grosjean: Hamilton ‘completely ruined’ Silverstone Q3 lap

Romain Grosjean has ended 10th in qualifying for the 2017 British Grand Prix, but the Haas F1 Team driver was livid it wasn’t higher after alleging he was significantly blocked by Lewis Hamilton on his first flying lap in Q3.

Grosjean told NBCSN’s Will Buxton he could have been at least one spot higher, possibly more, but lost several tenths in the final corner right before the start/finish line. His second run he said was better, but unable to leapfrog as high as he would have liked.

Hamilton is under investigation by the stewards, with any potential penalty due to ruin Hamilton’s 67th career pole and fifth at Silverstone, courtesy of a storming 1:26.600 lap of the circuit.

“The first run in Q3, but I got completely blocked by Hamilton, and lost a good three tenths,” Grosjean told NBCSN.

“I got to Turn 3 on my second run then had a massive lock. We had much more performance than what we’re showing.

“I’m very unhappy with the first attempt being completely ruined in the last corner. I had the big snap on the second run.

“We’re doing a good job, trying to fight the Force India. Great to be in Q3, but there was so much more.”

Grosjean said he would have been “at least one position” further up, and said “I would have got (Stoffel) Vandoorne at least.” The Belgian first year driver for McLaren made his first Q3 appearance in ninth.

Grosjean isn't happy over team radio, complaining he was being held up. He's P9 right now for @HaasF1Team #F1onNBC #BritishGP — F1 on NBC Sports (@F1onNBCSports) July 15, 2017

Grosjean will use Carbon Industrie brakes for the race for the first time on Sunday, but at a track where braking performance isn’t as important as at others, there’s more excitement about the race prospects.

“I think we use the brakes, maybe three out of 19 corners!” Grosjean laughed. “From Turn 7 to 13 is just flat out! It’s so much fun. There’s been some emotional moments sometimes. I’m feeling it.”

Teammate Kevin Magnussen got knocked out in Q1 for the fourth time this year, ending 17th before grid penalties get applied. The Dane was unhappy with single-lap pace but estimates Haas has a better race package in store for Sunday.

“We’re not as strong as we expected. We need to look at why,” he told NBCSN. “Our race pace looked much better. Qualifying over one lap is not very competitive this weekend.”

The race airs from 7:30 a.m. ET on CNBC on Sunday.

