Hamilton edges Vettel as rain hits final British GP practice

Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes a clean sweep of Formula 1 practice for the British Grand Prix by leading the final session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying, edging out championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

After finishing second behind teammate Valtteri Bottas in both sessions on Friday, Hamilton was able to bounce back and hit the front in FP3 before rain hit the final 20 minutes of the running.

Hamilton turned in a fastest lap time of 1:28.063 to finish just 0.032 seconds clear of Vettel at the front of the pack as Ferrari showed its hand following a quiet Friday.

Bottas was able to take third place in the second Mercedes, 0.074 seconds off Hamilton at the top, leaving things finely poised ahead of qualifying at Silverstone later in the day.

As Bottas has a grid penalty, the fight for pole is set to boil down to Hamilton and Vettel, acting as the latest chapter in their growing rivalry.

Kimi Raikkonen was able to make a step forward for Ferrari and finish six-tenths off the pace, taking P4 as Red Bull failed to get in a qualifying simulation.

Daniel Ricciardo could only take sixth ahead of teammate Max Verstappen in eighth, allowing Reanult’s Nico Hulkenberg to finish as the best of the rest behind the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in P5.

Romain Grosjean was P7 for Haas, while Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 behind Verstappen for Williams and McLaren respectively.

Drizzle in the final 20 minutes of the session meant that drivers were unable to make any gains or complete truly representative running late on, leaving the status quo at the top unchanged.

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Saturday.

