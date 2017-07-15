Hamilton: ‘Surreal’ to take fifth Silverstone pole, match Clark’s record

Lewis Hamilton found it “surreal” to have taken his fifth pole position for the British Grand Prix in qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday, matching Jim Clark’s 50-year-old record.
Hamilton produced a stunning final lap in Q3 to finish half a second clear of the field and score his 67th career pole, leaving him just one shy of all-time record holder Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton also tied Clark’s record standing from 1967 for the most British Grand Prix poles, marking an achievement that the three-time world champion found hard to comprehend.
“I can’t really explain in words just how good that pole feels. A fifth Silverstone pole, equal with Jim Clark, it just feels crazy to me – it’s surreal to be up there with these legends,” Hamilton said.
“I’m so happy with how this weekend has gone. We started on the right foot straight from FP1 and we’ve built up from there. I loved the conditions in Q1 – it’s tough but those changeable conditions are so much fun. Then it was all about pushing to the limit as the track dried out, extracting everything out of the car.
“Everything has just been so perfect and I knew it was a spectacular lap – I knew that had to be it. I feel like I’m driving the best I’ve ever driven, so I hope the results start to show that. It’s been super tight recently, so to end up with a gap of seven-tenths to the Ferraris is a nice surprise.
“The home support has been incredible and I’m so proud to take pole here again. It blows me away to see all of the flags. There’s nowhere else in the world where a driver gets this kind of love and support.”
INDYCAR has confirmed Juan Pablo Montoya and Oriol Servia as test drivers and Team Penske (Chevrolet) and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (Honda) to provide cars for the new Dallara 2018 universal aero kit testing.
The first on-track test is scheduled for July 25 and 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, before the first road course test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course that comes following the Honda Indy 200 later this month.
INDYCAR’s full release is below.
Veteran Indy car drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Oriol Servia have been named by INDYCAR to perform testing duties for the Dallara universal aero kit to be used by all Verizon IndyCar Series teams starting in the 2018 season.
Testing of the universal kit, which will be fitted to the current Dallara IR-12 chassis used by all teams, begins July 25-26 on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Subsequent tests will take place on the permanent road course at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the short oval at Iowa Speedway and a street-course simulation at Sebring International Raceway.
The two test cars will represent the engine manufacturers currently competing in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Team Penske will provide the Chevrolet-powered Dallara chassis to be driven by Montoya. Servia will drive a Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Dallara with a Honda engine.
While the teams are providing crews to service the cars, the testing regimen will be supervised by INDYCAR, sanctioning organization for the Verizon IndyCar Series.
“If we can help in any small measure to have a great product in 2018, I’ll be honored,” said Servia, who has raced Indy cars since 2000 and reached his milestone 200th career start at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil in May.
“It’s great that INDYCAR is doing it to make sure we have good racing. We want to help them accomplish what they want to accomplish.”
The 2018 universal aero kit marks the beginning of a new era. Dallara was named last month to manufacture the kit following a yearlong process at INDYCAR to establish the parameters for a sleeker, bolder bodywork kit whose look is inspired by past favorite chassis that competed in Indy car racing.
Chevrolet and Honda have been supplying aero kits to their contracted teams since 2015, but that will cease at the end of this season. The new universal kit is expected to be more cost-effective, with the intent to draw additional engine manufacturers to the Verizon IndyCar Series since they no longer need to supply aero kits as well.
“I think they did a really good job with it,” said Montoya, the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who counts 15 race wins and the 1999 CART championship among his motorsports accomplishments. “I think going back to one aero kit for both (engine) manufacturers is good for the sport. … It opens the door to other companies to get interested in INDYCAR again.”
INDYCAR will maintain control of the test chassis and data, so as not to provide either test team a competitive advantage for the 2018 season. Data and results will be distributed to all teams once testing is complete.
The universal kit contains additional safety enhancements and is intended to deliver even greater on-track racing since most of the aerodynamic downforce will be generated from underneath the car. That will create less air turbulence for trailing cars, allowing for more overtaking opportunities.
Another component of the universal kit’s design is a weight redistribution to improve the car’s handling and balance.
“The new car will have more weight on the front,” said Tino Belli, INDYCAR’s director of aerodynamic development. “We’ve removed the (rear) wheel guards and the beam wing, which obviously is quite a bit of weight far back on the car. We’ve introduced side-impact structures beside the driver and moved the radiators forward a bit. We’re anticipating having about 1.6 percent more weight on the front axle, so that could require a small amount of front downforce.”
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway test will mark the public debut of the new car look. Computer-generated images of the universal kit were initially released in January and followed up with more detailed images in May. The response from Verizon IndyCar Series drivers has been overwhelmingly positive, as were the responses of Servia and Montoya to the invitation to be the first to test it.
“To be chosen as one of the guys to test it is exciting,” Montoya said. “It works out really well. Since I’m not running full-time this year, it was a good fit.”
As with the current kits, the universal kit will come in two specifications: one for superspeedways and the other for road courses, street circuits and short ovals. Testing at all venues will be used to confirm the baseline standards for the package, starting with the superspeedway kit at Indianapolis.
“Once we’re sure the car is in the right window, we’ll move on to reliability testing,” Belli said. “We’ll put the car back to a race-level of downforce, fill it up with fuel and check that we don’t have issues with the exhaust heating the bodywork too much and establish the cooling levels for each engine.
“We’re not really trying to go a certain speed and we’re not trying to check how the car handles in traffic,” emphasized Belli. “Those things won’t be established until we’re able to work ‘in anger’ next year, but we just want to make sure that we haven’t missed on our aero targets specifically.”
After IMS, the rest of the test schedule is set for Aug. 1 at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 10 at Iowa and Sept. 26 at Sebring.
PT, Helio sit down before Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto
Ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto, three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves and 2003 CART champion and NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Paul Tracy sit down for an extended conversation about their respective careers and following Castroneves’ recent win in the Iowa Corn 300.
The interview will air in Sunday’s pre-race show for the race, which airs at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. Race coverage follows after that. Today’s qualifying show airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Castroneves and Tracy had a famous duel in the 2002 Indianapolis 500, but a caution flag that came out negated Tracy’s on-track pass of Castroneves into Turn 3 for the lead and what would have been the victory. The race ended under a yellow flag with Castroneves having won his second ‘500 in as many attempts, and Tracy a hard-luck second.
The two raced each other in IndyCar from 1998, when Castroneves was a rookie, through Tracy’s final season in 2011. Both have had Team Penske be a key part of their careers – Tracy was a regular winner for the team over the 1993, 1994 and 1997 seasons (branched off to Newman/Haas Racing in 1995 and went winless upon returning to Penske in 1996). Castroneves is in his 18th season with Penske and 20th overall this year.
With Castroneves winning at Iowa last Sunday, he scored his 30th career victory, breaking a tie with Team Penske legend Rick Mears on 29, and moving him to within one of Tracy, Dario Franchitti and Will Power on 31 wins for ninth place on the all-time list. It’s illustrious company, for sure.
But with Castroneves’ full-time IndyCar career now a topic of conversation, how does he manage the future?
See the interview between Tracy and Castroneves tomorrow during the pre-race show at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC.
Renault Sport F1 Team put together its best performance of qualifying this season for Sunday’s British Grand Prix (7:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) as Nico Hulkenberg posted yet another great under-the-radar lap and the under-fire Jolyon Palmer turned in one of his best laps of the year.
Hulkenberg qualified sixth, winning the unofficial best of the rest battle behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. With Daniel Ricciardo knocked out in Q1 with an apparent turbo issue on his Renault-powered, TAG Heuer-badged car, it opened up a spot on the third row for someone from the crowded midfield to emerge.
Valtteri Bottas’ five-spot grid penalty for a gearbox change knocks the Mercedes driver back to ninth and promotes Hulkenberg to a season-best fifth on the grid, and along with that his best qualifying effort since joining Renault at the start of the year.
Hulkenberg hailed both the team’s strategic calls from the pitwall during the rain-affected session and the upgrades that have come this weekend, as Renault celebrates its 40 year anniversary in Formula 1 since 1977.
“Today we had a very successful qualifying and will start the race just behind the top teams,” Hulkenberg said. “I had a good rhythm and we had good times. The team made the right calls for the right track conditions; there was a nice flow. I was feeling calm and confident with the car so I was able to produce a good lap.
“The upgrades we brought here this weekend seemed to also have played their part in our step forward. That said, tomorrow’s race is the true test. Let’s try and have a clean race. We’ll push very hard and I’ll be very happy to bring points home.”
Hulkenberg has scored 14 points this year, with a best finish of sixth place in Spain.
Palmer remains yet to score but was pleased with his performance, having only just missed Q3 to McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne.
“Yeah starting P11 is my second best all year. There’s a really good feeling with the car,” Palmer told NBCSN’s Will Buxton. “I needed maybe a tenth to beat Stoffel but I’m still happy with that.
“Normally I start further back! I’m confident. If there’s the normal chaos I’m pretty confident we can get some points.”
Sporting Director Alan Permane hailed both drivers’ efforts.
“We are of course very happy with the result today,” he said. “The aero updates used this weekend for the first time worked well and Jolyon just missed out on Q3 by the narrowest of margins.
“Nico is well placed for the race and Jo has a free tire choice so we’re looking forward to the start and converting the result today to points tomorrow.”
Team Penske continued its strong form in Toronto, with Simon Pagenaud topping third practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC). Pagenaud, who led second practice on Friday afternoon, had a fast lap of 59.7864 seconds, bettering teammate Helio Castroneves by just under four hundredths of a second.
“(The) track changed quite a bit,” Pagenaud said of conditions on Saturday morning in an interview with Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network. “We’ll see how the red tires go and how we manage. We might have potential understeer. This track is so much fun! The last section is something to drive here.”
Josef Newgarden and Will Power finished third and fourth to make it an all Team Penske top four, while Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay was the fastest Honda runner in fifth.
The session saw a quick red flag when Hunter-Reay’s teammate Takuma Sato went into the runoff in Turn 3. He didn’t suffer any wall contact, but his car did stall and needed to be refired, necessitating the brief stoppage. Will Power also had a quick off of his own, this one in Turn 8 early in the session, but he quickly rejoined the fray.
Elsewhere, Ed Carpenter Racing’s JR Hildebrand saw his session come to an early end after slight wall contact in Turn 10 damaged the front suspension. He returned to the pits under his own power, but the damage was too severe to go back out. However, he should be ready for qualifying this afternoon.
Times are below. Note: qualifying begins at 2:15 p.m. ET, but will air on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET.