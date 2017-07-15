Getty Images

Horner: No performance escape clause in Verstappen’s F1 contract

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has denied there is a performance clause in Max Verstappen’s contract that could allow him to leave the team at the end of the season.

Verstappen is currently on a difficult run of form that has seen him suffer five retirements in the past seven races, leaving him seventh in the F1 drivers’ championship with less than half the points of teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Speculation quietly emerged in the paddock over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend that Verstappen could consider leaving Red Bull for 2018 via a performance escape clause in his contract.

Sebastian Vettel was able to get out of his contract for 2015 in order to join Ferrari due to a performance clause that Red Bull failed to meet, but Horner said there would be no repeat of this for next year.

“No. Both the drivers we’ve already confirmed for next year,” Horner told NBCSN.

“There will be no changes in our driver line-up for 2018.”

When directly asked if Verstappen had an escape clause in his contract, Horner said: “No. Contracts are very straightforward.”

Verstappen’s DNFs have been a mix of on-track incidents and technical issues, but Horner does not feel that his aggressive driving style is the cause.

“It’s nothing to do with the way he drives the cars, that’s for sure,” Horner said.

“He’s just had rotten luck the last few races. It will turn, hopefully this weekend. And when it does, he’s driving so well, hopefully he’ll get a good result.”

Ricciardo joins Bottas with five-place grid penalty for Silverstone

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo has become the latest driver to be hit with a five-place grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix after a gearbox change on his Red Bull car on Friday night.

Having scored five straight podium finishes heading into this race weekend, Ricciardo had hoped to continue his current momentum at Silverstone, only to suffer a setback following FP2 when Red Bull discovered his gearbox had been damaged.

The team confirmed ahead of FP3 that the Australian would be taking a new gearbox for the remainder of the race weekend, triggering a five-place grid penalty.

Ricciardo’s penalty follows that of Valtteri Bottas after Mercedes was forced into a gearbox change on Friday, meaning the Finn will also drop back five places after qualifying.

Kubica ‘could become an option’ for 2018 Renault F1 seat

Renault Sport
By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Robert Kubica could become an option for a race seat in 2018 following a successful second test at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, claiming one grand prix win, before injuries sustained in a rally accident to his right hand and arm cut his single-seater career short.

The Pole made a return to motorsport in the World Rally Championship, but began to move towards a return to single-seaters earlier this year with tests in GP3 and Formula E machinery.

Renault gave Kubica a relaxed test in a 2012-spec F1 car last month, only for his performance to prompt the French manufacturer to give him a proper run earlier this week at Paul Ricard to assess his ability.

Abiteboul confirmed on Friday at Silverstone that Kubica’s second test had been successful, but did not want to get ahead of himself when discussing a possible racing return.

“We decided after the first test he’s done for fun just to get a feeling for a single-seater Formula 1 car, we decided to go one step further which is the other test that we’ve done in Paul Ricard this week,” Abiteboul told NBCSN.

“He has completed a lot of mileage, consistently, with lots of methodology, lots of enthusiasm as always with Robert.

“But one thing I don’t want is to get carried away by what we’ve done. There is a big step between doing a private test somewhere with an old car, a V8 that is turned down, and a modern car in a racing context. Let’s go step by step.”

Abiteboul did, however, concede that Kubica could be an option for Renault in an F1 race seat for 2018, but that more progress would need to be made.

“Robert is someone we could be envisaging for next year. It’s clear that we have to look at options for the future,” Abiteboul said.

“He could become one option for the future. It is not what is being discussed right now, so I don’t want to create more speculation than this.”

When asked what the next step in the plan with Kubica was, Abiteboul said: “No plan. It’s a bit too early.

“We need to look at the data from the last test and look at how we could be moving forward for next season, but there is plenty of time.”

Hamilton edges Vettel as rain hits final British GP practice

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes a clean sweep of Formula 1 practice for the British Grand Prix by leading the final session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying, edging out championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

After finishing second behind teammate Valtteri Bottas in both sessions on Friday, Hamilton was able to bounce back and hit the front in FP3 before rain hit the final 20 minutes of the running.

Hamilton turned in a fastest lap time of 1:28.063 to finish just 0.032 seconds clear of Vettel at the front of the pack as Ferrari showed its hand following a quiet Friday.

Bottas was able to take third place in the second Mercedes, 0.074 seconds off Hamilton at the top, leaving things finely poised ahead of qualifying at Silverstone later in the day.

As Bottas has a grid penalty, the fight for pole is set to boil down to Hamilton and Vettel, acting as the latest chapter in their growing rivalry.

Kimi Raikkonen was able to make a step forward for Ferrari and finish six-tenths off the pace, taking P4 as Red Bull failed to get in a qualifying simulation.

Daniel Ricciardo could only take sixth ahead of teammate Max Verstappen in eighth, allowing Reanult’s Nico Hulkenberg to finish as the best of the rest behind the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in P5.

Romain Grosjean was P7 for Haas, while Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 behind Verstappen for Williams and McLaren respectively.

Drizzle in the final 20 minutes of the session meant that drivers were unable to make any gains or complete truly representative running late on, leaving the status quo at the top unchanged.

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Saturday.

Leclerc goes six for six on 2017 F2 poles at Silverstone

FIA Formula 2
By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc continued his perfect run of pole positions in Formula 2 after topping qualifying for the sixth time this season on Friday at Silverstone.

Leclerc moved up to F2 for 2017 after winning the GP3 title last year, and is already on a march to back-to-back championships after a stunning start to the season for Prema Racing.

Leclerc arrived at Silverstone 49 points clear in the drivers’ standings, and extended his advantage to 53 by picking up four bonus points for taking his sixth straight pole on Friday.

The Ferrari racer finished four-tenths of a second clear of title rival and home favorite Oliver Rowland through qualifying, turning in a best lap time of 1:38.427.

Norman Nato took third place for Arden ahead of Jordan King and Artem Markelov, who rounded out the top five.

