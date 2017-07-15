Renault Sport

Kubica ‘could become an option’ for 2018 Renault F1 seat

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Robert Kubica could become an option for a race seat in 2018 following a successful second test at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, claiming one grand prix win, before injuries sustained in a rally accident to his right hand and arm cut his single-seater career short.

The Pole made a return to motorsport in the World Rally Championship, but began to move towards a return to single-seaters earlier this year with tests in GP3 and Formula E machinery.

Renault gave Kubica a relaxed test in a 2012-spec F1 car last month, only for his performance to prompt the French manufacturer to give him a proper run earlier this week at Paul Ricard to assess his ability.

Abiteboul confirmed on Friday at Silverstone that Kubica’s second test had been successful, but did not want to get ahead of himself when discussing a possible racing return.

“We decided after the first test he’s done for fun just to get a feeling for a single-seater Formula 1 car, we decided to go one step further which is the other test that we’ve done in Paul Ricard this week,” Abiteboul told NBCSN.

“He has completed a lot of mileage, consistently, with lots of methodology, lots of enthusiasm as always with Robert.

“But one thing I don’t want is to get carried away by what we’ve done. There is a big step between doing a private test somewhere with an old car, a V8 that is turned down, and a modern car in a racing context. Let’s go step by step.”

Abiteboul did, however, concede that Kubica could be an option for Renault in an F1 race seat for 2018, but that more progress would need to be made.

“Robert is someone we could be envisaging for next year. It’s clear that we have to look at options for the future,” Abiteboul said.

“He could become one option for the future. It is not what is being discussed right now, so I don’t want to create more speculation than this.”

When asked what the next step in the plan with Kubica was, Abiteboul said: “No plan. It’s a bit too early.

“We need to look at the data from the last test and look at how we could be moving forward for next season, but there is plenty of time.”

Hamilton edges Vettel as rain hits final British GP practice

By Luke SmithJul 15, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes a clean sweep of Formula 1 practice for the British Grand Prix by leading the final session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying, edging out championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

After finishing second behind teammate Valtteri Bottas in both sessions on Friday, Hamilton was able to bounce back and hit the front in FP3 before rain hit the final 20 minutes of the running.

Hamilton turned in a fastest lap time of 1:28.063 to finish just 0.032 seconds clear of Vettel at the front of the pack as Ferrari showed its hand following a quiet Friday.

Bottas was able to take third place in the second Mercedes, 0.074 seconds off Hamilton at the top, leaving things finely poised ahead of qualifying at Silverstone later in the day.

As Bottas has a grid penalty, the fight for pole is set to boil down to Hamilton and Vettel, acting as the latest chapter in their growing rivalry.

Kimi Raikkonen was able to make a step forward for Ferrari and finish six-tenths off the pace, taking P4 as Red Bull failed to get in a qualifying simulation.

Daniel Ricciardo could only take sixth ahead of teammate Max Verstappen in eighth, allowing Reanult’s Nico Hulkenberg to finish as the best of the rest behind the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in P5.

Romain Grosjean was P7 for Haas, while Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 behind Verstappen for Williams and McLaren respectively.

Drizzle in the final 20 minutes of the session meant that drivers were unable to make any gains or complete truly representative running late on, leaving the status quo at the top unchanged.

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Saturday.

Leclerc goes six for six on 2017 F2 poles at Silverstone

By Luke SmithJul 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc continued his perfect run of pole positions in Formula 2 after topping qualifying for the sixth time this season on Friday at Silverstone.

Leclerc moved up to F2 for 2017 after winning the GP3 title last year, and is already on a march to back-to-back championships after a stunning start to the season for Prema Racing.

Leclerc arrived at Silverstone 49 points clear in the drivers’ standings, and extended his advantage to 53 by picking up four bonus points for taking his sixth straight pole on Friday.

The Ferrari racer finished four-tenths of a second clear of title rival and home favorite Oliver Rowland through qualifying, turning in a best lap time of 1:38.427.

Norman Nato took third place for Arden ahead of Jordan King and Artem Markelov, who rounded out the top five.

The Formula 2 races from Silverstone will be streamed live on the NBC Sports app this weekend at the following times:

Feature Race: 7/15 10:00am ET – STREAM
Sprint Race: 8/15 4:20am ET – STREAM

Giovinazzi buoyant after first FP1 outing with Haas

By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Antonio Giovinazzi was back in a Formula 1 car for today’s first practice session for the only the second time since his pair of outings for Sauber F1 Team to kick off the year, deputizing for Pascal Wehrlein.

The Italian had his first of seven outings with Haas F1 Team at Silverstone, in for Kevin Magnussen. He completed 23 laps, running only on Pirelli’s soft tire compound, and ended the session just over four tenths off Romain Grosjean’s pace. His best time of 1:32.031 was ahead 16th, good to beat both Renaults and both Saubers.

Giovinazzi has plenty of track experience at Silverstone but this offered him his first test since doing so with Scuderia Ferrari in April, after the Bahrain Grand Prix. That test followed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix which kicked off the year.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Scuderia Ferrari for this opportunity. It was a really good session. My last test was Bahrain with Ferrari a long time ago, so to be back in a car was really nice,” he said.

“It was a session to just get as many laps as we could. We didn’t make any mistakes, we tried quite a few things, and I was confident in the car. I was really happy with our performance. It’s nice to see how different teams work. I’m looking forward to my remaining six FP1 performances with Haas F1 Team. It’s a fantastic team, so I’m really happy to join them and I’ll do my best.”

Giovinazzi said this was a tougher place to debut with Haas given the number of high-speed corners, particularly with the increased cornering speed that has come with the new generation of 2017 cars.

“I started this FP1 session at one of the hardest tracks with a lot of downforce and a lot of fast corners. I think to be four-tenths from Romain is strong. He, of course, has a lot of experience and laps to start.

“I can’t wait to jump in the car again in Hungary. It will also be hard as it’s a difficult track, but I’ve already got some confidence from the car so it’ll be a little easier.”

Team principal Guenther Steiner said Giovinazzi was fine in his first run-out for the team. Haas has run Charles Leclerc, a fellow young Ferrari driver, in FP1 sessions in 2016 but this marked the first time Haas has run a third driver this year.

“A very workmanlike day. Antonio drove one of the cars in FP1 and he did a good job,” he said. “We had some issues on the first outings with both cars – some electronic issues – which we sorted and were okay with on the second set of tires. The whole day was relatively uneventful.”

Pagenaud paces Toronto second practice

By Tony DiZinnoJul 14, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

Team Penske continued on top in the second 45-minute practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy Toronto (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC), this time with Simon Pagenaud on top.

Pagenaud, the defending series champion, set a best time of 1:00.2573 in the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet in a Penske 1-2. Will Power, who was only 16th in first practice, made a big step forward to second in this session.

As he was this morning, Scott Dixon was again fastest Honda with Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves completing the top five.

Two red flags flew for incidents at Turn 1. Esteban Gutierrez lost most of his session with contact exiting the right hander in his No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing, costing the young Mexican key track time in his Toronto debut.

Carlos Munoz also stopped on course in his No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet but with what looked like mechanical issues, but no visible damage to the AJ Foyt Racing machine.

Third practice runs tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET and local time with qualifying taking place from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying coverage airs on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET later Saturday.

Times from this session are below.