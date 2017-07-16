Hamilton eases to fifth British GP win; Ferrari hits trouble

3 Comments
By Luke SmithJul 16, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton went wire-to-wire en route to his fifth British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone on Sunday, cutting Sebastian Vettel’s lead in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship to just a single point after Ferrari hit late trouble.

Hamilton led every single lap of the race for Mercedes and never came under threat at the front of the pack as he finished over 10 seconds clear of the field, coming home ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The result saw Hamilton tie with Alain Prost and Jim Clark’s shared record of five British Grand Prix wins, and extended his winning streak at Silverstone that dates back to 2014.

Valtteri Bottas took second for Mercedes after completing a fightback from ninth on the grid with a reverse strategy, blitzing past Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen as both Ferrari drivers suffered front-left tire failures in the final three laps.

Hamilton made a great start off the line to retain his lead ahead of Raikkonen early on as Vettel dropped behind Max Verstappen, the Ferrari man’s brakes having been smoking on the grid.

The race was put under the safety car on Lap 2 following a clash between Toro Rosso teammates Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. at Maggots and Becketts. After running wide at the high-speed right-hander, Kvyat came across into Sainz’s path and shunted him out of the race, receiving a drive-through penalty for his efforts.

Hamilton was quickly able to re-establish his lead upon the restart on Lap 5, easing clear of Raikkonen as Verstappen and Vettel duelled for third.

Vettel was pushed off-track through the final sector at one point as Verstappen boldly defended his place, leaving the Ferrari driver frustrated as he slipped over 15 seconds clear of title rival Hamilton. All the while, Valtteri Bottas was able to latch onto the back of the battle as he recovered from P9 on the grid to run fifth on the soft tire.

Vettel and Verstappen’s battle went to the pits when Ferrari looked to get its car ahead using the undercut. The team turned Vettel around quickly at the end of Lap 18, with Red Bull responding by bringing Verstappen in one lap later. An issue with one of the wheel nuts slowed Verstappen down, causing him to drop behind Vettel at pit exit and halt the battle that had raged between them.

Hamilton pitted at the end of Lap 25 from the lead, emerging just ahead of Bottas, who was taking his soft tires deep into the race before stopping. Hamilton was told not to hold Bottas up, only to immediately put the hammer down and pull clear out front once again.

Bottas was brought in by Mercedes at the end of Lap 32, taking a set of super-soft tires that would give him a pace advantage in the closing stages. The Finn emerged from the pits in fourth place, behind Vettel and ahead of Verstappen, and had 18 laps to try and capture a podium finish.

Bottas was able to quickly whittle away the gap to Vettel, who began to struggle with his tires entering the closing stages. After a side-by-side battle, Bottas was ultimately able to dispose of Vettel with seven laps to go, but soon turned his attention to Raikkonen in second.

Just as Bottas appeared to be running out of laps to catch up, Raikkonen suffered a front-left tire failure that forced him to limp back to the pits and drop back, handing Bottas second place.

Further drama hit Ferrari just one lap later when Vettel appeared to suffer a similar failure, albeit with further to make it home to the pits, causing him to fall all the way back to sixth place.

At the front, Hamilton had very little to do besides negotiate traffic and ensure he made no mistakes, looking after his tires and car through the closing stages.

With 51 laps in the book, Hamilton crossed the line to clinch his fifth Silverstone victory and end a two-race absence from the podium, moving to within one point of Vettel at the top of the standings.

Bottas took second place, 14 seconds behind Hamilton, while Raikkonen managed to complete the podium ahead of Max Verstappen.

Newgarden uses strategy gamble for second Toronto win

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 16, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

A year ago, Team Penske president Tim Cindric called Will Power into the pits at the Honda Indy Toronto. A yellow flag flew, and Power leapfrogged to the front of the field en route to winning the Verizon IndyCar Series’ lone Canadian race.

Sunday, Cindric called his new driver, Josef Newgarden, into the pits in Toronto… a yellow flag flew, and Newgarden leapfrogged to the front of the field.

It played into Newgarden’s advantage for his second win of the year – both after starting seventh (Barber) – and second win at Toronto (2015).

He made it home on fuel with Alexander Rossi unable to catch him behind him, and James Hinchcliffe able to bank his second straight Toronto podium.

Marco Andretti was fourth with polesitter Simon Pagenaud able to recover to fifth, one of several drivers caught out by the yellow when Tony Kanaan crashed at Turn 1, but restarted.

More to follow…

Bottas perfects strategy, gets lucky in charge to P2 at Silverstone

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 16, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas edged closer to the summit of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship on Sunday by charging from ninth to second in the British Grand Prix, having perfected his strategy and enjoyed a slice of luck along the way.

Bottas qualified fourth, but was forced to drop back five places after receiving a gearbox change penalty earlier in the weekend, denting the Finn’s podium hopes.

Bottas was able to make up a number of places in the early stages before running deep into the race on the soft tire, making the switch to the super-soft late in order to go on a charge.

After emerging back on-track in fourth place, Bottas overtook Sebastian Vettel before then rising to second when Kimi Raikkonen suffered a tire issue.

With teammate Lewis Hamilton going wire-to-wire for victory, Bottas helped complete a perfect weekend for Mercedes that saw it top every session and leave with maximum points.

“For us, as a team, really perfect weekend given the circumstances, how we started today, me in ninth place. It’s just amazing what we’ve done today,” Bottas said.

“The car was so good to drive today. It was really quick and the team did a perfect strategy for both of us, I think, me and Lewis.

“I did start the race on the soft tire and had to run really long and we actually had to extend the first stint quite a bit because everything was still looking good. Towards the end, when I went to the supersoft, the pace was quick with the fresh tire.

“Sebastian was closing on Kimi. I think realistically he would have been a bit too far away, definitely, for me to get P2 but then I got lucky, on the other hand, he got unlucky to lose his second place.

“But 1-2 is perfect.”

Bottas is now just 23 points shy of Vettel at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship with half of the races run this season, and has scored more points than anyone over the last five rounds.

Lap 1 crash in Toronto takes out Dixon, Power (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJul 16, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

A chaotic start to the Honda Indy Toronto saw championship contenders Will Power and Scott Dixon come together on lap one. Power darted outside to avoid Dixon entering turn three after Dixon appeared to go sideways. Power then bounced off the wall and back into the left rear of Dixon.

The incident broke the front wing and left front suspension on Power’s car, while Dixon suffered brake damage and a punctured tire on the left rear corner.

Dixon, the championship leader by eight points over Castroneves entering the weekend, pitted for repairs and rejoined the fight, but was quickly issued a penalty after the No. 9 NTT Data team did more work than was allowed in the closed pits.

Still, Dixon rejoined the fight without losing a lap, while Power’s No. 12 Verizon Penske team pushed his car behind the wall for repairs.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

F1 Paddock Pass: British Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Tony DiZinnoJul 16, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

And so the British Grand Prix is in the books, with another Lewis Hamilton victory for Mercedes – his fourth this season and fourth in a row at Silverstone – but with late-race drama spicing up an otherwise lackluster afternoon.

Hamilton’s win was the capper on an afternoon where teammate Valtteri Bottas surged from ninth to second in an excellent comeback drive, Daniel Ricciardo came from near last to fifth, while Ferrari’s race came unglued in the final few laps with a pair of left front tire issues.

Check out the recap of all these stories and more in the post-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, as NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton wraps up the weekend.

Further Paddock Pass episodes from the weekend are linked below.

Here’s Sunday’s show, below.