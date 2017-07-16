Lap 1 crash in Toronto takes out Dixon, Power (VIDEO)

By Kyle LavigneJul 16, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

A chaotic start to the Honda Indy Toronto saw championship contenders Will Power and Scott Dixon come together on lap one. Power darted outside to avoid Dixon entering turn three after Dixon appeared to go sideways. Power then bounced off the wall and back into the left rear of Dixon.

The incident broke the front wing and left front suspension on Power’s car, while Dixon suffered brake damage and a punctured tire on the left rear corner.

Dixon, the championship leader by eight points over Castroneves entering the weekend, pitted for repairs and rejoined the fight, but was quickly issued a penalty after the No. 9 NTT Data team did more work than was allowed in the closed pits.

Still, Dixon rejoined the fight without losing a lap, while Power’s No. 12 Verizon Penske team pushed his car behind the wall for repairs.

Newgarden uses strategy gamble for second Toronto win

By Tony DiZinnoJul 16, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

A year ago, Team Penske president Tim Cindric called Will Power into the pits at the Honda Indy Toronto. A yellow flag flew, and Power leapfrogged to the front of the field en route to winning the Verizon IndyCar Series’ lone Canadian race.

Sunday, Cindric called his new driver, Josef Newgarden, into the pits in Toronto… a yellow flag flew, and Newgarden leapfrogged to the front of the field.

It played into Newgarden’s advantage for his second win of the year – both after starting seventh (Barber) – and second win at Toronto (2015).

He made it home on fuel with Alexander Rossi unable to catch him behind him, and James Hinchcliffe able to bank his second straight Toronto podium.

Marco Andretti was fourth with polesitter Simon Pagenaud able to recover to fifth, one of several drivers caught out by the yellow when Tony Kanaan crashed at Turn 1, but restarted.

Bottas perfects strategy, gets lucky in charge to P2 at Silverstone

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 16, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas edged closer to the summit of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship on Sunday by charging from ninth to second in the British Grand Prix, having perfected his strategy and enjoyed a slice of luck along the way.

Bottas qualified fourth, but was forced to drop back five places after receiving a gearbox change penalty earlier in the weekend, denting the Finn’s podium hopes.

Bottas was able to make up a number of places in the early stages before running deep into the race on the soft tire, making the switch to the super-soft late in order to go on a charge.

After emerging back on-track in fourth place, Bottas overtook Sebastian Vettel before then rising to second when Kimi Raikkonen suffered a tire issue.

With teammate Lewis Hamilton going wire-to-wire for victory, Bottas helped complete a perfect weekend for Mercedes that saw it top every session and leave with maximum points.

“For us, as a team, really perfect weekend given the circumstances, how we started today, me in ninth place. It’s just amazing what we’ve done today,” Bottas said.

“The car was so good to drive today. It was really quick and the team did a perfect strategy for both of us, I think, me and Lewis.

“I did start the race on the soft tire and had to run really long and we actually had to extend the first stint quite a bit because everything was still looking good. Towards the end, when I went to the supersoft, the pace was quick with the fresh tire.

“Sebastian was closing on Kimi. I think realistically he would have been a bit too far away, definitely, for me to get P2 but then I got lucky, on the other hand, he got unlucky to lose his second place.

“But 1-2 is perfect.”

Bottas is now just 23 points shy of Vettel at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship with half of the races run this season, and has scored more points than anyone over the last five rounds.

Bird completes New York Formula E sweep with second win

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 16, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

RED HOOK, NY – Sam Bird completed a victory sweep of the New York Formula E race weekend by taking his second win in the space of 24 hours for DS Virgin Racing on Sunday afternoon.

Bird took his first victory of the season on Saturday, and followed this up by charging to pole position for Sunday’s race ahead of Mahindra’s Felix Rosenqvist.

Rosenqvist made a strong start from P2 on the grid to dive into the lead ahead of Bird at the first corner, but could not shake the British racer off at the front.

Bird was able to slide past and reclaim the lead at the same spot he had lost it on Lap 11, and was soon able to move clear and create a gap to Rosenqvist behind.

Mahindra pitted Rosenqvist and teammate Nick Heidfeld, running third, under a full course yellow just before half-distance, yet Bird stayed out, hoping it would be a lengthy caution period for teammate Alex Lynn’s stricken car.

Bird was able to pit and emerge still leading, with the race going back to green just seconds later, ensuring his advantage at the front remained intact.

Victory was Bird’s for the taking from that point on as he used his lap of extra energy to pull clear of Rosenqvist and Heidfeld, eventually crossing the line 11 seconds clear.

Rosenqvist moved up into second late on ahead of Heidfeld after two swaps of position, the Swede standing a slim chance of still winning the title at the season finale in Montreal.

Red Bull Formula 1 junior Pierre Gasly finished fourth ahead of title contender Lucas di Grassi, who will go to Montreal trailing New York absentee Sebastien Buemi by 10 points.

Nicolas Prost took sixth for Renault ahead of Tom Dillmann and Jean-Eric Vergne, while Robin Frijns and Jerome d’Ambrosio completed the points-paying positions.