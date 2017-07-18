Photo courtesy of IMSA

Mazda Motorsports partners with Team Joest from 2018

By Tony DiZinnoJul 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

A rather stunning, surprise announcement has occurred on Tuesday morning with Mazda Motorsports confirming a new partnership with Team Joest, the longtime successful prototype entrant that was available following the end of Audi Sport’s LMP1 program at 2016.

Joest replaces SpeedSource as Mazda’s factory entrant for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program, starting next year.

This follows reports of Joest’s exploring an entry earlier this year, with Ralf Juttner among others on site in Daytona for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Mazda Motorsports begins a new era today with the creation of Mazda Team Joest, which will be the factory Mazda Prototype race team competing in the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship under Daytona Prototype international (DPi) rules. The team will make its racing debut at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Joest Racing is one of the most successful endurance sports car teams in history, with 16 victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans plus multiple wins in prestigious North American races such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona, ten wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring and six titles at Petit Le Mans. Joest found much of its success as the factory team for Audi from 1999 until the manufacturer ended the program after the 2016 season. Prior to that, Joest Racing had multiple Le Mans victories with Porsche, and was the factory team for Opel in DTM, the German touring car series. The German company was created in 1978 by then-factory Porsche driver Reinhold Joest.

Mazda’s racing heritage includes being the only Asian manufacturer to win overall at Le Mans, plus 22 class victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 13 class wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring and 11 major season championships. According to IMSA statistics, Mazda is the third-most successful manufacturer in the history of North American professional sports car racing, powering 155 major-series victories.

“Since Mazda first took to the race track in 1964, our ‘Never Stop Challenging’ spirit means that every time we race, we strive for victories and championships,” said Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) and managing executive officer, Mazda Motor Corporation (MMC). “The creation of Mazda Team Joest provides us a unique opportunity to partner with a team with proven success in the prototype ranks, and gives us the best chance to return Mazda to the top step of the podium. I welcome the Joest family to the Mazda family, and I’m convinced that, together, we will write many more pages in the book of Mazda racing successes.”

“We are excited and proud about this new opportunity with Mazda,” said Ralf Jüttner, managing director of Joest Racing. “Mazda has such a long tradition in motorsport and, especially in America, has created a huge platform for racing enthusiasts. For us, this is not only a return to American racing, which we have always enjoyed, but also great news to the big group of our Japanese fans, who have always warmly embraced us.”

John Doonan, director of motorsports for Mazda North American Operations, recognizes the new pairing as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“This is an important moment in Mazda Motorsports history as we align our brand’s top-level sports car racing program with one of the best sports car teams of all time,” said Doonan. “What Mr. Joest, Ralf Jüttner and the entire Joest Racing organization have accomplished is not likely to ever be matched. We are very excited to work with them to put Mazda in victory lane and to strive for more championship trophies, adding to the substantial Mazda and Joest Racing legacies in the years ahead.”

With the full focus turning to 2018, Mazda’s current Prototype team will not compete in the three remaining IMSA races this season.

“I want to thank our long-time partners at SpeedSource Race Engineering and owner, Sylvain Tremblay,” said Doonan. “We accomplished a great deal with their organization at all levels of the sport for more than two decades. They are a perfect example of a team that has grown through our Mazda system: from grassroots club racing, to Rolex 24 race-winning efforts in GT and then on to the Prototype program. Friendships in our sport run deep and we certainly don’t see that changing.”

Mazda Team Joest will soon begin testing the Mazda RT24-P in preparation for next season. The production-inspired bodywork treatment developed in concert with Mazda designers will remain, as will the turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter inline Mazda MZ-2.0T engine which produces approximately 600 horsepower, developed by Advanced Engine Research (AER).

Multimatic Motorsports, of Markham, Ontario, Canada, which was heavily involved in the creation of the Mazda RT24-P, has taken the lead to refine and improve the chassis, and will work closely with Joest in testing and simulation work. The four current Mazda Prototype drivers will participate in the testing and development, but the 2018 driver lineup is yet to be determined.

Joest Racing, based in Wald-Michelbach, Germany, will establish a North American headquarters for the race team in the Atlanta area.

Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari test post-Hungarian GP

By Tony DiZinnoJul 18, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Dominant Formula 2 front runner Charles Leclerc has confirmed he’ll spend a day in the Ferrari SF-17 during the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, the Tuesday and Wednesday after the race.

He’s tested with Haas F1 Team before with four FP1 outings last year, but this will be his first time in the current Ferrari chassis.

The Monegasque driver has spent this year racking up wins in F2 at an incredible clip, some in dominant fashion and others in comeback mode. His weekend performance at Baku was particularly noteworthy as it came after the loss of his father, showing incredible mental resolve and fortitude.

Leclerc posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday following media reports that emerged on Monday about the test.

Leclerc is not the only driver confirmed for the upcoming test, which runs the Tuesday and Wednesday after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 30.

Sahara Force India has confirmed Lucas Auer and Nikita Mazepin will also have half a day each. Mazepin has tested once previously while Auer, the DTM driver, will have his first run in a Formula 1 car. More information is here via the official F1 website.

Auer was rumored to test a couple weeks ago, as Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said he was keen to get the DTM driver an F1 run.

Full interview: NBCSN’s Tracy with Castroneves before Toronto (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 18, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

In case you missed it, here’s a full cut of the interview between NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Paul Tracy and three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, who sits second in the 2017 standings.

Tracy and Castroneves sat down for an extended chat before Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto, as Tracy looked at how Castroneves has been able to stay as on top of his game as he has this season while at the same time facing an uncertain future in the series with Team Penske, owing to its new Acura sports car program announced last week.

Castroneves looked another potential winner in Toronto on Sunday with a dynamic pass for the lead into Turn 1 past the front row of Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal, but all three were caught out by an ill-timed caution when Tony Kanaan slid into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Buemi’s FE points lead intact despite New York no-show

By Luke SmithJul 17, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

RED HOOK, NY – Sebastien Buemi will head into the final double-header round of the third FIA Formula E season with his points lead intact despite missing last weekend’s races in New York City.

Defending Formula E champion Buemi was forced to skip the inaugural New York City ePrix due to his clashing commitments with Toyota’s LMP1 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring.

Despite late attempts from Buemi and his Renault e.dams team to try and take some part in the New York weekend, Toyota refused to budge, giving title rival Lucas di Grassi two races to try and cut down the 32-point gap.

Di Grassi struggled through qualifying, starting P10 on Saturday and P9 on Sunday, but was able to battle back through to fourth and fifth in the respective races.

Leaving New York with a haul of 22 points, di Grassi sits 10 back from Buemi in the drivers’ championship with two races remaining, but the Brazilian nevertheless feels good about his chances.

“I think 22 points, I’m not disappointed with it. We have to improve a lot if we want to win in Montreal,” di Grassi said.

“I feel more confident than ever. With the experience that I have with Formula E, you know that it can go from hell to heaven any weekend, any race. We just have to do our best, try and win both races and see how it goes.

“It will be difficult, but nevertheless, we’re going to try very hard. The championship is in my hands. If I win both races, I am champion – no mathematics to be done. To win both races, that’s the aim. Let’s see how it goes.”

Buemi’s race at the Nürburgring seemed to be over before it had begun when he suffered a fuel pump issue on the formation lap, forcing Toyota into a lengthy repair of its TS050 Hybrid car.

Alongside Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima, Buemi was able to battle his way back to fourth place, trailing the three other LMP1 hybrids.

Gasly insists he’s ready for F1 chance amid Toro Rosso speculation

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJul 17, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

RED HOOK, NY – Pierre Gasly feels he is ready to step up to Formula 1 with Toro Rosso in the near future amid ongoing speculation about the Red Bull B-team’s driver plans for 2018.

Gasly won last year’s GP2 title before being sent to the Japanese Super Formula series by Red Bull for 2017 as it opted to continue with its existing Toro Rosso line-up of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Daniil Kvyat.

Despite Sainz’s reluctance to spend another year with Toro Rosso and ongoing questions about Kvyat’s future, recent reports have suggested Red Bull plans to keep both on for 2018.

Gasly remains relaxed about his future F1 chances, though, saying that things remain fluid and that nothing is official until it is announced.

“For me my target is still the same. At the moment nothing is signed in Toro Rosso,” Gasly told NBC Sports.

“Of course at the moment everyone is talking with everyone, and every week it’s changing. Until it will be official, I think everything is possible.

“Of course my targets stay the same after winning GP2 last year. I just feel like I am ready for F1. I will keep pushing until it happens.”

When asked if he would consider finding a drive outside of Red Bull’s umbrella for 2018 if no opportunity came, Gasly said: “At the moment I’m just focused on F1, and then after we will see in a couple of months what will happen for next year.”

Gasly made his Formula E debut in New York last weekend with Renault e.dams, deputizing for Sebastien Buemi, and recorded two top-10 finishes, including a run to fourth place on Sunday.

“It’s been really exciting, really busy as well since yesterday to learn all the procedures and get used to the car, it’s been a lot of hard work,” Gasly said of his debut outing.

“But I really enjoyed it overall. We managed to score points in both races, we managed to go into Super Pole this morning with the fastest lap of the weekend.

“It’s been really positive with close racing on-track. Both races were good fun. It’s been a good experience.”