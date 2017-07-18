Pocono CEO Brandon Igdalsky takes new post with NASCAR

Brandon Igdalsky, CEO of Pocono Raceway, has stepped away from his post as head of the 2.5-mile triangular oval to move into a new role as Managing Director of Event Marketing and Promotion with NASCAR.
Igdalsky will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell and lead efforts with track partners on event-related initiatives. Further, he will lead the NASCAR-Track Council and be based out of NASCAR’s Daytona Beach, Florida offices.
While he is eager to pursue a new opportunity, Igdalsky expressed gratitude toward the staff at Pocono Raceway and acknowledged their impact on him, both personally and professionally. “Pocono Raceway is in my blood and so are the Pocono Mountains,” said Brandon. “I may not have grown up here in NEPA, but I have grown to love the people and the area. The staff of Pocono is the best in the business and I wish them all the best, but the time and opportunity has come for me to move on. “(My grandfather Dr. Joseph Mattioli) gave me the chance to learn, grow, lead and become the person and leader that I am today. If not for those hard lessons he showed me, I would not be where I am today and I am eternally grateful to him and my family for the chance to do what I do.”
Brandon’s brother, Nick Igdalsky, previously the track’s COO and Senior Vice President, assumes the role of CEO while Ben May, Pocono’s Chief Marketing Officer since 2014, takes on the role of President.
“I am very grateful and excited,” Nick said of the opportunity. “I have observed every aspect of the operation here at Pocono Raceway, starting as a 13 year old, and look forward to working with our incredible team. Our goals remain the same: to create exciting and lifelong experiences at a beautiful and sustainable facility and that will remain our focus.”
The Verizon IndyCar Series returns to Pocono Raceway for the ABC Supply 500 on August 19-20
Mazda Motorsports’ prototype program since it came back to being in 2014 has been defined by several staples: a Soul Red livery, an evolution of chassis platform and gut-wrenching heartbreak.
It has not, to this stage, been defined by winning – which goes against Mazda’s otherwise sterling record in North American sports car racing of winning regularly, with 155 major sports car wins in North America (third among all manufacturers) and 11 major sports car championships.
But with podiums the best result since Mazda evolved from its SKYACTIV-D diesel prototype effort, abandoned after 2015, to the gasoline-powered MZ-2.0T in the back of its Lola Multimatic based chassis in 2016 and then to the new Riley Multimatic chassis and KODO design inspired Mazda RT24-P that’s debuted this year, something had to change.
It’s a harsh reality of the motorsports world that sometimes loyalty loses out to performance gains and Mazda, which has maintained an incredible relationship with SpeedSource, can’t be accused of lacking loyalty to the Florida-based outfit run by Sylvain Tremblay. But when a team of Joest Racing’s caliber becomes available, it proves incredibly hard to overlook.
“I answer to the executive team at Mazda, and that executive team answers to a brand… and it’s our process to put the brand in the highest position as possible,” John Doonan, director of motorsports for Mazda North American Operations, told NBC Sports.
“For a while we’ve continued to look at ways to do that. There’s no question, that Sylvain and his organization gave every ounce of effort in their personal tanks to this program.
“At the same time, we also looked at every aspect of the chassis, with Larry Holt and Multimatic, the powerplant from AER, to the drivers, and we had to look at every element of the program to put our best foot forward.
“Working with one of the greatest teams of all-time doesn’t happen very often, if ever. And I’m not sure this will ever happen again.”
The process to bring Joest Racing, a 16-time Le Mans winner and prior factory team for Audi, Porsche and Opel, began almost from the off at the Rolex 24 at Daytona when Joest officials – including managing director Ralf Juttner – were on site at the season-opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Joest needed a manufacturer and Mazda needed results to prove to the brass the competitiveness and winning potential of the program. From that standpoint it was a match made in heaven and things moved quickly in relative terms, through the various processes, to make it happen.
“We had a list of teams… and initially, they weren’t on it or available!” Doonan said. “When they did become available, when it even became possible to sit down with them, we thought, ‘Well that’ll never work. We won’t be good enough for them.’
“But quite the contrary! The chemistry was there from the first minute. It set in, and holy cow, this could be possible… you compare notes, objectives, the business means to you, and someone who has represented premium manufacturer brands in the past. It became reality.”
That this was kept a secret though was almost the bigger shocker. Certainly Joest made DPi rumblings, but a VAG brand – perhaps Audi again, Bentley or Volkswagen itself – made more theoretical sense than Joest and Mazda coming together.
With SpeedSource personnel informed earlier this week of the change, Doonan admitted the challenges that come with the nature of a buildup to this announcement, and how fast this all went down.
“It was difficult to know what was going on the background, but out of sheer respect for processes and agreements, who were signing up with next, we had to do it right,” Doonan said. “I am shocked we kept it quiet! That’s exciting; we did it not to be sneaky in the industry, but to respect our partners and the right people all the time.
“It was a relatively short time frame. We’ve worked for six to seven months, but in our business, that’s all happened relatively quickly. You bring up peoples lives and that’s a consideration for the process, for the existing partner, and for the future partner. That’s the internal processes with Japan, America, finance, legal departments and all the steps it takes.”
Now that the announcement of the program is out the natural questions are about where the program goes from here.
Per Juttner, the testing will begin in the next month, with the existing Mazda RT24-Ps sent to Europe. The quartet of full-season drivers (Jonathan Bomarito, Tristan Nunez, Tom Long, Joel Miller) will undertake the testing duties but as a result this means the Mazdas won’t be on the WeatherTech Championship Prototype class grid for the final three races of the year.
“We expect to be starting with the testing as soon as August, without going into detail on the test program. But in the next month we expect to have the car rolling,” he said.
Given the limits on what can be changed to the car per IMSA’s homologation process, the car will not need a full rehomologation under the Joest team banner, but the two outfits will be working in tandem to improve what they can.
“There is, for sure, some discussions with IMSA about the homologation. It’s not a complete re-homologation, for sure. Homologation processes is anyway not completely closed,” Juttner said.
“The testing will be done with a car that does already have some modifications in it. We expect more to come throughout the remainder of this year until then we have a version that we think is the right one to start the season in 2018.”
Doonan reiterated there was “never really a doubt” in continuing with Multimatic and AER.
“Larry and his people are so committed to making this one work,” Doonan explained. “We invested heavily. We’re counting on Larry and his people to see this car succeed.
“We’re really excited for to continue work to together with AER; we’ve been with them 11 years and they’ve ramped up their game on reliability in eight to 10 months. Let’s put all the pieces together and have people standing on the top step.”
A decision on the 2018 driver lineup is expected by the end of the IMSA regular season, and it’s hard to foresee the Mazda and Joest partnership keeping all four existing drivers on the books next year. Long, whose Long Road Racing family operation builds the Global MX-5 Cup cars and Miller, who also works within the Mazda Road to Indy as a driver coach and steward, are active within other areas of the company.
For the quartet of drivers who have been so integral to Mazda’s development over the last six or seven years, if not longer, they’re now in the position of helping to develop this car over the next couple months while not entirely knowing their status driving-wise, without having the chance to race. Doonan said championship position made no bearing on the status to withdraw, although neither pairing is higher than sixth in the points.
“After looking at all the options and understanding the timeline to get ready for Daytona, we made this decision,” Doonan said. “The vision was to try to finish the season, but we had to make a tough decision to stop. I wanted to finish it. But there’s a laser focus on testing. That’s what we’ll go do.”
Whereas in 2008 there was Joest with two LMP1 Audis, Mazda with a privateer LMP2 Lola Mazda, and then Penske’s two Porsche RS Spyders and Acura’s handful of ARX-01s making up the field, now all four are back in the game to create a fascinating potential rivalry, while also battling the Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPis and trio of Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, thus far the dominant force in 2017.
Winning now will mean more because of the competition level, and that’s the only goal here for this new partnership.
“We all know that with announcements like today and announcements like a few days ago, the competition level and the quality and the racing will get even better. So we are really looking forward to the task that’s ahead. We know it’s a difficult one, but we are ready for it,” Juttner said.
Doonan added, “It’s interesting because we talk about the our Le Mans victory in 1991 as a key notch on our brand timeline. I love that, and Mazda in GTO and GTU, but that is the past. It’s a foundation of our company.
“But we’re in the process of selling great road cars. And we’re in the business of writing the next chapter of motorsports history. With things like the rotary RX-8 that won Daytona, the MAZDASPEED6 with SKYACTIV-D and others, we tried to write the new chapter.
“We’ve been like a caged animal waiting to announce this. I’ll be on a plane to Germany soon for our next technical group meeting.
“We’re doing all this to create success. I am thrilled. We did participate in the Joest, Acura, Porsche, Mazda era in ALMS – and whether you call it version ‘2.0 or 3.0,’ now we’re in it again thanks to the France family.”
The old saying that there are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics is probably an apt one to describe the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season at A.J. Foyt Racing, for its pair of new drivers, Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz, and its engine manufacturer/aero kit in Chevrolet. The fusion of newness has not made it easy for anyone.
Based purely on the statistics, it’s been a tough year, and that’s not something either driver will dispute.
Munoz (16th) and Daly (19th) are in two of the four lowest ranked positions among those who’ve competed in all or all but one race. Neither driver has finished better than seventh, Daly has the team’s only top-10 start (10th in Detroit race two), the team is the only full-time team that hasn’t led a lap and the future here might be uncertain for the lineup of determined young guns, neither of whom is older than 25.
Dig a bit deeper though and the nature of how competitive the series is and the fact someone has to be at the back, for better or worse, has stacked the deck against the team anyway so it shouldn’t be a surprise the year’s been as challenging as it has. That makes it harder for performances to shine through when the stats say what they do, although both Daly and Munoz have had flashes this year.
For his part, Daly needs a solid final five races of the year to quiet the criticism some will throw at him. He has the team’s best result of the year – seventh at Texas – and had other races such as Detroit race two and Phoenix where early or late race promise faded by no fault of his own.
The 25-year-old out of Noblesville, Ind. makes an important point that getting better does take time, and given what he was still able to accomplish in races last year with respectable race craft, he is a better driver than what the year’s indicated.
“It’s been tough mentally to deal with it because I so dearly want to do well and have a long career in IndyCar,” Daly told NBC Sports. “I know I can do it. I’ve been at the front before, where I’ve led races, and come close to winning races. I know there are engineers and there’s people I work with that believe in me.
“After such a difficult year you have to stay focused. I know the guys around me know – Larry and AJ and our engineers work really hard as well to make this work and continue to improve. It’s not an easy job. We are out there working to make it happen.”
Daly was also thrown a preseason curveball on top of the team and manufacturer changes when his engineer changed two weeks before the season started. Mike Colliver took over as lead on the No. 4 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet and has earned Daly’s plaudits.
“I think Mike’s a smart guy. He’s very keen on our damper development,” Daly said. “It’s one of the areas of development within IndyCar. He’s been good at keeping us on track and focuses on the good things we’ve done. He takes my frustration at times and deals with it. I really want to do well. Sometimes I get emotional about it.”
Daly looks at his contemporary Josef Newgarden, a longtime friend and rival from karting, Skip Barber and into Indy Lights as proof positive of how long it takes to ascend the competitive pecking order as a young driver within IndyCar.
Newgarden, only a year older at 26, didn’t even have a single top-10 finish his rookie season, didn’t score a top-five until his 18th race start in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 2013 and his first podium until Baltimore in September that year, his 30th race. In 2015, in his fourth season and after 50-plus starts, Newgarden won his first race and made his first top-10 in points.
Strategy certainly aided Daly last year at Dale Coyne Racing but he was a regular top-10 finisher with five of them in his first full season, including posting a second place in Detroit and fourth place in Watkins Glen.
While Newgarden has ascended to Team Penske, Daly and Munoz have represented the hardships that affect other young drivers in the sport – trying to make that climb with a new team after switching.
“I give Carlos a lot of credit at getting through some of the difficult things,” Daly said. “I’m always focused on the next race. I think Carlos is the next one. It’s difficult for him coming from a seriously large organization. Foyt is just a smaller team and we know that. But there’s a lot of great people here.
“From the outside, it’s easy to judge and blame the driver. For me – this is only my second year, and I’ve done research on this – it takes time. I’m not gonna keep using that as an excuse, but it’s sort of a fact. Josef Newgarden is a extremely successful IndyCar driver. I use Josef as a good point of reference as he does well right now and I grew up with him.
“We as a team work on what we can do. We don’t focus on the chatter; it’s not helpful for us as we develop our program. If people want to know what’s up, they should come and ask us, and talk about it rather than say, ‘I think this is what’s going on.'”
Signs such as being the second fastest Chevrolet driver in the Toronto race this weekend (sixth fastest on the charts overall and with the sixth fastest race lap) are there of the improved potential but again, the depth of field makes it hard to stand out. And as Daly explained, trying to get up to grips with everything has been a challenge.
“We struggle to find the overall new tire pace whether it be certain tracks, or ovals, road circuits, street circuits,” he said. “There’s been a constant evolution of our setups. We’re always discovering something new the Chevy kit and Chevy engine might like. Say we found a different gear strategy, that helps us instead of getting beaten in certain areas.
“It’s really easy to lay blame on a lot of different things. This is not an easy job we’re trying to do. It’s top level motor racing. Carlos and I are fighting every weekend to get the right information we need. It’s not easy.
“A lot of people have different opinions. We don’t have the results yet, but there are things we’re absolutely doing better as a team. And it might be next year where can we show those things to the world.”
The quest to ensure Daly gets a proper next year – it’s easy to forget he only has 33 career IndyCar starts under his belt, one of the smallest numbers in the field – begins with next weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Daly rebounded from an accident in practice there to lead on an off-sequence strategy and ultimately finish sixth. It was a nice recovery on a tough weekend there, when new teammate RC Enerson impressed from the off on debut and brought Daly forward to help raise his game.
Surprisingly, given the number of tracks he’s raced on in his career, this was his first career start at Mid-Ohio.
“That finish was big, man. It was a tough weekend for me,” he said. “I’d went off track a couple times. But only about halfway through the race – I found not just a better way to drive the car but use the brakes better enough.
“It was from then on we really fast. Strategy helped us. But once we were there, in the lead, it was a strong run for us. It was nice to have that finish, and come back up front.
“You’re always learning more about the tracks. The key is hopefully we start from a better position and get into things quicker.”
Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari test post-Hungarian GP
Dominant Formula 2 front runner Charles Leclerc has confirmed he’ll spend a day in the Ferrari SF-17 during the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, the Tuesday and Wednesday after the race.
He’s tested with Haas F1 Team before with four FP1 outings last year, but this will be his first time in the current Ferrari chassis.
The Monegasque driver has spent this year racking up wins in F2 at an incredible clip, some in dominant fashion and others in comeback mode. His weekend performance at Baku was particularly noteworthy as it came after the loss of his father, showing incredible mental resolve and fortitude.
Leclerc posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday following media reports that emerged on Monday about the test.