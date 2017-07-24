Hungarian Grand Prix on NBCSN concludes busy July for F1

The third Grand Prix for the month of July and fourth in the last six weeks for Formula 1 after races in Baku, Spielberg and Silverstone takes place this week with the Hungarian Grand Prix from Budapest.
After a couple races on CNBC, the channel is simple this weekend: it’s NBCSN for all sessions on TV with free practice two (Friday) and qualifying (Saturday) both live at 8 a.m. ET, with a full one-hour countdown for the race from 7 a.m. ET on Sunday before lights out at 8.
As per usual the NBC Sports App will live stream free practices one and three, with all sessions streamed during the weekend.
The British Grand Prix two weeks ago brings this year’s F1 season to an interesting point. With Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s win, it brings him to within just one point of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel for the championship lead. Vettel is at 177 with Hamilton now at 176.
And Hungary’s been a place where both drivers have succeeded. Hamilton won here last year while Vettel won in 2015. Overall Hamilton has a record five Hungarian Grand Prix victories (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016) and will look to match his Canada total with a sixth this weekend. Vettel’s 2015 win is his only triumph at the circuit.
Other Hungarian Grand Prix winners in the field are Daniel Ricciardo (2014), Kimi Raikkonen (2005) and Fernando Alonso (2003).
Beyond the top two, Valtteri Bottas will look to upend proceedings and continue his own title battle for Mercedes. He sits third in points with 154, in a spot of his own well clear of fourth on back and just under a full race distance behind the leaders.
Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
- Practice 1: Friday, July 28, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
- Practice 2: Friday, July 28, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Practice 2 (Replay): Saturday, July 29, 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Practice 3: Saturday, July 29, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
- Qualifying: Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Pre-Race: Sunday, July 30, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Race: Sunday, July 30, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Post-Race: Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Race (Replay): Sunday, July 30, 9:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Formula 2: Sunday, July 30, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
The next race is the Belgian Grand Prix, on August 27, after F1’s traditional summer break.