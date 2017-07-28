Ricciardo completes Hungary Friday F1 practice double

Daniel Ricciardo continued Red Bull’s strong start to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend by completing a sweep of Friday’s Formula 1 practice sessions at the Hungaroring this afternoon.

Ricciardo led the way for Red Bull in FP1, beating early-season front-runners Ferrari and Mercedes to suggest that he could be in the mix for victory with the title contenders this weekend.

The Australian underpinned his good FP1 result by backing it up in FP2, finishing almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field with a best lap of 1:18.455.

Ricciardo overhauled a close-knit group featuring the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers, with Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton all being covered by just 0.141 seconds from second to fifth respectively.

Max Verstappen showed signs of being able to emulate Ricciardo’s pace in the second Red Bull with the early part of his qualifying simulation, only to fade towards the end and finish half a second back in sixth place.

Nico Hulkenberg put in an impressive display for Renault to take seventh place ahead of McLaren’s Fernando Alonso in eighth. Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne wound up 10th, the pair being split by Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr.

The session was interrupted with a little over 30 minutes to go when Pascal Wehrlein crashed heavily at Turn 11 in his Sauber, losing the rear end of the car.

Wehrlein was able to get out of the car unaided before being taken to the medical center, where he was duly cleared, but his Sauber chassis was less fortunate, sustaining damage that will set the team back heading into the rest of the race weekend.

A second red flag was thrown with 15 minutes remaining when Joylon Palmer suffered his second crash of the weekend, clouting the wall at the final corner after getting a twitch, deepening the Briton’s ongoing plight at Renault.

Running at the Hungaroring continues with final practice at 5am ET on Saturday morning.

