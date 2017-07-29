IndyCar Paddock Pass: Mid-Ohio (VIDEO)

LEXINGTON, Ohio – NBCSN’s coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series continues this weekend with the series trip to the venerable Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).
The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass also continues for another episode from the Lexington, Ohio circuit.
NBCSN IndyCar pit reporter and Indy Lights analyst Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show, which you can see above.
On tap in this week’s episode are interviews with AJ Foyt Racing teammates Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz, who look for a good weekend.
Daly starts 11th, one of his season-best results, while Munoz has been sneaky good at Mid-Ohio with third, fourth and ninth place finishes in three starts.
Additional check-ins are with Andretti Autosport teammates Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti. Rossi led third practice Saturday morning while Andretti has been good in practice, but failed to advance in qualifying.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Two past Pirelli World Challenge champions won the first races of the weekend for the series’ second-to-last Sprint weekend of 2017 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, in Alvaro Parente (GT) and Lawson Aschenbach (GTS).
GT
In a dominant flag-to-flag drive from pole, Alvaro Parente won his third GT race of the season as he continues his title defense. Driving the No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3, Parente was never headed over the course of the 50-minute race.
With a late-race restart coming after Pablo Perez Companc beached his No. 69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Turn 10, Parente just had to hold off the pair of Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.Rs, Michael Cooper and Johnny O’Connell in the Nos. 8 and 3 cars.
Bryan Sellers was fourth in the second K-PAX McLaren with Patrick Long scoring a top-five for Batavia, Ohio-based Wright Motorsports, in that team’s No. 58 Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Kyle Marcelli was sixth in both his and the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 team’s return to the championship.
Top-finishing GTA driver was James Sofronas in his No. 14 GMG Porsche, thus giving GMG its second win on the day after George Kurtz won GTS Am earlier in the day (below).
GTS
Lawson Aschenbach finally got on the board in Pirelli World Challenge GTS competition in 2017, giving the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R its first win in the series. It has won two races in a row in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge ranks with Stevenson Motorsports, a team Aschenbach competes for there, but drives an Audi R8 LMS in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Aschenbach, a several-time PWC champion including back-to-back in GTS in 2014 and 2015 with Blackdog Speed Shop, became the sixth driver with the sixth different manufacturer to win this year in class. Chevrolet follows Ford, KTM, SIN, Porsche and Panoz, which had swept both races on each of the five weekends thus far.
This race was crash-strewn with several cars going out and much of the race run under yellow flag conditions. Alas, in the green flag period, Aschenbach got around polesitter Harry Gottsacker in his Performance Motorsports Group Ginetta G55 off the start and never looked back. Ian James recovered from sixth on the grid to come to second in his Panoz Avezzano GT, with Gottsacker third and GTS Am class winner George Kurtz fourth in a GMG McLaren 570S GT4.
The win is the 23rd in his PWC career, which has seen him win titles in GT, GTS and TC.
The Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires saw all three series hold races on Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires conducted their second races of the weekend (Pro Mazda has its third race on Sunday), with Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires running its first race of the weekend on Saturday.
And all three races saw championship shakeups, with one even experiencing its fair share of controversy. Reports on all three races are below.
INDY LIGHTS: URRUTIA BREAKS THROUGH AS HERTAGAINS ON KAISER, LEIST
Santi Urrutia started from pole, led every lap, and scored the victory in Indy Lights Race 1. However, that barely scratches the surface on what was a dramatic 30-lap outing.
Two starts were waved off as front row starters Urrutia and Colton Herta approached the start/finish line too slowly on the first two attempts. The third time was the charm, however, as the green flag finally waved on what was officially the third lap of the race.
Urrutia shot off into the lead while Herta battled with teammate Nico Jamin for second, with Jamin initially getting the better of Herta. However, Herta quickly regrouped and passed Jamin back on lap 4, using an aggressive move on the outside ahead of turn 4.
Herta then turned his attention toward Urrutia, and quickly closed in and began to mount an attack. But, Herta’s charge came at the expense of his push-to-pass, which he had completely used up early in the second half of the race.
The lack of push-to-pass hampered Herta’a efforts drastically, allowing Urrutia to withstand Herta’s advances more easily.
Although their battle saw Jamin, Shelby Blackstock, and Zachary Claman de Melo close in, with the top five separated by three seconds at one point, Urrutia kept everyone at bay to secure his first win of 2017.
Further, it is also the fourth Mid-Ohio win in a in five races for the driver of the No. 5 Dallara IL-15 Mazda for Belardi Auto Racing with SPM. Urrutia won in 2015 for Team Pelfrey in Pro Mazda, finished third in race 2 that year, and swept the Indy Lights weekend last year with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
“For sure, it’s a track that I like. I won in Pro Mazda, I won last year in Indy Lights and I won here again (today), and tomorrow I have a chance to win again because I’m going to start on the front row again,” Urrutia said of his Mid-Ohio success.
He added that Tim Neff, his engineer from Schmidt Peterson, followed him to Belardi, so his setup for this year was very similar to one he used last year, though he admitted tire wear was an issue near the end. “I have the same engineer from last year, so basically the car was pretty much the same. I think with the tire change, it was slightly different, but to be honest it was pretty much the same. The only problem was that we didn’t save the tires to the end. So, I think if we do a mechanical change, that’s going to help for Race 2 and then we’ll go for the win again,” Urrutia finished.
Behind the lead group, Race 1 was somewhat of a disaster for championship leaders Kyle Kaiser and Matheus Leist. Both struggled from the outset, with Kaiser falling to ninth on the opening lap after starting sixth. Kaiser continued to plummet as the race went on, eventually falling as low as 13th.
Kaiser moved back up to 12th after his Juncos Racing teammate Nicolas Dapero slowed with mechanical trouble, but Kaiser could do no better than 12th at race’s end, his first finish outside the top ten this year.
Still, Kaiser didn’t lose much ground to title rival Leist, who endured an equally troublesome day. Leist started outside the top ten in 12th and never ran in the top ten at any point during the 30-lap race. He managed to finish ahead of Kaiser, but only by one position as he came home 11th.
As a result of their struggles, Herta moves to second in the championship, 49 points behind Kaiser. Leist is now third, 50 points out of the lead. Urrutia’s win puts him in fourth, 59 markers behind, while Claman de Melo completes the top five in fifth, 64 points back.
Race 1 results are below. Race 2 rolls off at 1:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Colton Herta on pole and Santi Urrutia joining him on the front row.
PRO MAZDA: CONTROVERSIAL FINISH GIVES FRANZONI VICTORY
Anthony Martin dominated Race 2 in Pro Mazda, but it was Victor Franzoni who emerged victorious after a controversial finish.
Franzoni was all over Martin’s gearbox the entire race, rarely being farther back than half a second, and often he often tried to mount a challenge as the two worked through lapped traffic. Martin, however, held him off every time, until they encountered Franzoni’s teammate Jeff Green with four minutes remaining.
Martin tried to pass Green around the outside through the Carousel, but Green pushed out wide, forcing Martin to take an even wider line through the corner. That allowed Franzoni to go through on the inside to take the lead, with Green actually spinning on corner exit.
Green’s spin brought out a full-course caution, and racing resumed for one green-flag lap before the finish. Though Martin tried to mount a challenge, he was never close enough to Franzoni to try a pass. That left Franzoni to take his fourth win of the 2017 season, matching Martin after his win on Friday, with Martin finishing second.
“I had a better car and I was faster in the middle of the race but it was another day that I was just stuck and I couldn’t do anything. I had some good luck, which is what we need to win the championship. But to have the luck, you have to be in position so I’m really happy we did what we had to do,” Franzoni said of his victory.
Martin, who set the fastest lap of the race, was gracious in defeat, but was also vocal about his frustrations with losing the lead the way he did. “The race went well – I can’t thank Mazda and Cooper Tires enough, they give us everything we need to go out there and race, and the Cape guys gave me a great car as always. To set the fast time is always a good achievement. As far as what happened at the end of the race, getting put out by Victor’s teammate was not the way I wanted it to happen. It’s bad when lapped cars affect a championship,” he lamented.
Behind them, the Team Pelfrey trio of Nikita Lastochkin, TJ Fischer, and Carlos Cunha engaged in a very intense battle for third, with the three drivers in a pack together the entire race. The final-lap restart saw Cunha and Lastochkin make contact, forcing Lastochkin off the track. That allowed Cunha to come home third ahead of Fischer in fourth. Lastochkin was able to regroup, however, and finished fifth.
The Pro Mazda title remains an extremely close affair, with Franzoni only leading Martin by four points heading into Race 3 at Mid-Ohio.
Race 3 rolls off Sunday at 10:20 a.m. ET, with Martin on pole and Franzoni alongside on the front row.
USF2000: THOMPSON DOMINATES RACE 2, VEEKAY KEEPS TITLE HOPES ALIVE
Parker Thompson continued his hot streak in USF2000 with a win in Race 2 on Saturday, his third win in the last four races. Thompson led straight off the start and withstood a restart with four minutes remaining to secure the victory.
“That was amazing. In maybe two percent of my career can I say I had a perfect car but today, I had a perfect race car. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point that it almost looked easy – and it almost was easy. It was almost unreal when I got to the podium,” a euphoric Thompson said about his victory.
Behind him, Rinus VeeKay managed to keep his championship hopes alive by finishing ahead of title rival Oliver Askew. VeeKay slotted into second when the race began, while Askew dropped from third to fourth, with Lucas Kohl getting by.
Askew lost another spot on lap four, as a charging Kaylen Frederick, who started seventh, passed him for fourth. Askew then settled in behind Frederick and followed the 15-year-old back around Kohl for fourth, with Frederick moving up to third.
The race settled into a rhythm from there, but a lap 16 caution for Darren Keane and Corey Enders, who came together in the esses and locked wheels briefly, neutralized the field and erased all gaps between the drivers. Both Keane and Enders rejoined the race, but Enders lost two laps after his car stalled on top of the curbing and needed to be moved.
The restart with four minutes remaining saw Thompson rocket away from the field, with VeeKay holding a challenge from Frederick to keep second. Frederick was able to finish third, though, with Askew fourth and Calvin Ming coming through a fierce battle from fifth on back to finish fifth.
VeeKay described afterward that he was thinking “big picture” the entire time in order to gain points on Askew to extend the championship to the season finale at Watkins Glen International.
“My plan going in was just to drive smart and gain as many points on Oliver as I could,” VeeKay described. “I saw Lucas and Kaylen pass him but I had to keep going. Parker had a good start and I was not so good so I had to defend from Oliver. I kept him behind so that was good. I was pushing pretty hard in the middle of the race so I didn’t have as much grip at the end. I had a good gap so I was not happy to see the yellow flag. I had a good restart and was able to keep Kaylen behind me, so this is a good result.”
Askew’s lead over VeeKay now sits at 13 points (325-312), while Thompson clinched third-place in the championship, as he sits 43 points ahead of Kaylen Frederick (264-221)
USF2000 hosts its final race of the 2017 season at Watkins Glen on September 2.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Providing nothing completely random happens in Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 (3 p.m. ET, CNBC) from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the top seven in the Verizon IndyCar Series’ championship will be dicing among themselves for the win from the top seven spots on the grid.
In points, the order is Scott Dixon on 423, then Helio Castroneves on 420, Simon Pagenaud on 404, Josef Newgarden on 400, Will Power and Graham Rahal both on 359, then Takuma Sato on 351.
With five races remaining and the last race of the season at Sonoma a double points race, there’s still a maximum 320 points on offer the rest of the way – so at 72 points separating the top seven, that’s a realistic situation where they could all be in the title frame these final five races.
Fittingly, they start in the top seven for Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio, but not in points order.
Power rolls off from his 49th career pole, while Newgarden has his first front row start not just of the season, but also with Team Penske.
Sato and Rahal turn in career-best Mid-Ohio starts from third and fourth, while Castroneves is fifth and Dixon sixth. Pagenaud was the only one of the top seven in points to miss the Firestone Fast Six, but from seventh, will start from the same position Newgarden has won twice this year at Barber and Toronto.
Quotes from six of the top seven drivers about their respective title situations are below, after they made the Firestone Fast Six:
—
Dixon: “I think you try to get as many points as you can during the season. We haven’t done a very good job of that with many tracks. I think we wish we had little more of a points cushion. Not really thinking about points right now. We’re in a good spot. The only time that leading the championship really counts is at the end of the year. We’ll see how we get through these next four races and see how Sonoma plays out.”
—
Newgarden: “I think I’m not thinking about what the gap is to Dixon. I think I’m more thinking about how can we have a consistent day. Ultimately that’s going to be the most important thing, is having a clean day with no incidences. Not necessarily points, but making sure we have a top five, hopefully a podium. If you’re really lucky, then you get a win. That’s all you have to work on. Generally the points take care of themselves as the year goes on.”
—
Sato: “Obviously we love to win as much as everyone does. Third place means a lot of opportunity. It’s not necessarily to win the race. But I think certainly aiming for the winning. But I think if we can get a podium finish tomorrow, that would be super result for the team. We do the best we can. We have to.”
—
Rahal: “We’ve got to go win this thing. It’s as simple as that. We’re going to try the best that we can. Hopefully the two of us can get through clean and go racing, all of us can, and we’ll go from there. For us, the only way we’re going to catch them, obviously the last race is double points, but the only way we’re going to catch Dix and these two over here, same for Will, we got to win races. I mean, that’s what it comes down to, so… Hopefully we’ll go out there tomorrow and have a strong one.”
—
Power: “Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, as a team, yes. But individually, a lot of competition in the team. Very good problem to have.”
—
Castroneves: “We’re battling for the championship ourselves. You can use a little bit your teammates in case something’s not going well. You can still take advantage of that and collect a bit more points.
“But that’s the name of the game. As Will mentioned, it’s a very good problem for our team to have. We’re going to obviously try to finish 1-2-3-4 in the championship.”
LEXINGTON, Ohio – The stage is set for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 (3 p.m. ET, CNBC) from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the top seven in points starting in the top seven positions, with fifth-placed Will Power on the pole position.
It’s the fifth pole of the season for the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, having lapped the 2.258-mile track in 1:04.1720. The pole is his 49th of his career, tied for fourth all-time with Bobby Unser.
Power surprisingly has not won at Mid-Ohio and at a 64-point gap to the lead (423-359), could use his first one Sunday to keep his title hopes alive.
Josef Newgarden rolls off second in the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet, clocking in at 1:04.3067, for his first front row start this year.
Takuma Sato was an impressive third in the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda for Andretti Autosport, with Graham Rahal fourth in the No. 15 Steak ‘n Shake Honda, and Helio Castroneves fifth in the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet.
Points leader Scott Dixon again made the Firestone Fast Six, continuing his run of making every one this season, and will roll off from sixth in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda as he seeks his sixth win at Mid-Ohio.
—
In Q1, Group 1, Pagenaud led at 1:04.3597 while Takuma Sato, Castroneves, Esteban Gutierrez, James Hinchcliffe and Conor Daly made it into Q2. This marks the first time Gutierrez and Daly have made Q2 this season; Daly’s best start this year is 10th at Detroit race two, but that was an alternative qualifying format rather than the traditional knockout stages.
Tony Kanaan caused a local yellow that affected another car (Hinchcliffe) and would lose his fastest lap as a result.
Kanaan’s teammate Charlie Kimball, rookie Ed Jones and JR Hildebrand were also knocked out, Kimball the closest to advancing as his 1:04.9930 lap was only 0.03 off Daly’s best time.
Rahal topped Group 2 at 1:04.1938, the track having gotten a little bit faster, ahead of Newgarden, Power, Rossi, Dixon and Hunter-Reay in a stacked group.
Not even four tenths off Rahal, Marco Andretti was first to miss out in this group at 1:04.5929, a little over a tenth behind Hunter-Reay, while Spencer Pigot, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz and Mikhail Aleshin were also eliminated.
The race to make the Firestone Fast Six out of Q2 was even tighter. Just 0.1732 of a second separated the Fast Six, which included six of the top seven in points. Rahal led at 1:04.0828 ahead of Sato (1:04.1847), Newgarden (1:04.1920), Power (1:04.2505), Castroneves (1:05.2536) and Dixon (1:05.2560); Dixon maintains his run as the only driver to make the Fast Six every race this year.
Knocked out were Pagenaud, Hinchcliffe, Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Daly and Gutierrez. Just two tenths separated Dixon in sixth from Hunter-Reay in this group.
Power then dominated in the Fast Six qualifying session, and was never headed en route to the pole.
The provisional grid is below.
RESULTS
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:
1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:04.1720 (126.672)
2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:04.3067 (126.407)
3. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:04.6792 (125.679)
4. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:04.7959 (125.452)
5. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:04.8485 (125.351)
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:05.1927 (124.689)
7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:04.3008 (126.418)
8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:04.3784 (126.266)
9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:04.4906 (126.046)
10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:04.4928 (126.042)
11. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:04.8745 (125.300)
12. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 01:05.0368 (124.988)
13. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:04.9930 (125.072)
14. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:04.5929 (125.847)
15. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:05.0337 (124.994)
16. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:04.6186 (125.797)
17. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:05.3200 (124.446)
18. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:04.8603 (125.328)
19. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 01:05.3382 (124.411)
20. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:04.9440 (125.166)
21. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 01:05.2441 (124.591)