Kvyat nears race ban after penalty for blocking Stroll

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

Daniil Kvyat is now just two penalty points away from a Formula 1 race ban after being sanctioned by the stewards for blocking Lance Stroll during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kvyat arrived in Hungary with nine penalty points on his FIA super license for various incidents over the past 12 months, only to receive another one after qualifying.

The Toro Rosso driver was adjudged to have impeded Stroll during a hot lap in Q1, prompting the stewards to also hand him a three-place grid penalty.

Kvyat will therefore start 16th in Hungary on Sunday, lifting Sergio Perez, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen one place each on the grid.

With 10 points on his super license, Kvyat is now just two away from a race ban, and will remain so until the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this October.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been penalized with a three position grid penalty for tomorrow’s race, so I will now be starting from P16,” Kvyat said.

“There was a bit of a miscommunication, so I didn’t know that anyone was coming behind and we’ve now got a penalty for blocking another car…

“It’s a shame, because today had been quite a good day: our overall performance and my feeling with the car was okay, even if the balance changed a bit throughout the qualifying session. I just missed out on Q3 by a couple of tenths but we ended up more or less where we expected to be.

“My feeling with the car is quite good and now all I can hope for is a different type of race, an eventful one, otherwise it will be difficult to overtake here. We will obviously try and do our best, make our tyres last and see where we end up.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Power flies to Mid-Ohio pole

By Tony DiZinnoJul 29, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The stage is set for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 (3 p.m. ET, CNBC) from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the top seven in points starting in the top seven positions, with fifth-placed Will Power on the pole position.

It’s the fifth pole of the season for the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, having lapped the 2.258-mile track in 1:04.1720. The pole is his 49th of his career, tied for fourth all-time with Bobby Unser.

Power surprisingly has not won at Mid-Ohio and at a 64-point gap to the lead (423-359), could use his first one Sunday to keep his title hopes alive.

Josef Newgarden rolls off second in the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet, clocking in at 1:04.3067, for his first front row start this year.

Takuma Sato was an impressive third in the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda for Andretti Autosport, with Graham Rahal fourth in the No. 15 Steak ‘n Shake Honda, and Helio Castroneves fifth in the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet.

Points leader Scott Dixon again made the Firestone Fast Six, continuing his run of making every one this season, and will roll off from sixth in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda as he seeks his sixth win at Mid-Ohio.

In Q1, Group 1, Pagenaud led at 1:04.3597 while Takuma Sato, Castroneves, Esteban Gutierrez, James Hinchcliffe and Conor Daly made it into Q2. This marks the first time Gutierrez and Daly have made Q2 this season; Daly’s best start this year is 10th at Detroit race two, but that was an alternative qualifying format rather than the traditional knockout stages.

Tony Kanaan caused a local yellow that affected another car (Hinchcliffe) and would lose his fastest lap as a result. Teammate Charlie Kimball, rookie Ed Jones and JR Hildebrand were also knocked out, Kimball the closest to advancing as his 1:04.9930 lap was only 0.03 off Daly’s best time.

Rahal topped Group 2 at 1:04.1938, the track having gotten a little bit faster, ahead of Newgarden, Power, Rossi, Dixon and Hunter-Reay in a stacked group.

Not even four tenths off Rahal, Marco Andretti was first to miss out in this group at 1:04.5929, a little over a tenth behind Hunter-Reay, while Spencer Pigot, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz and Mikhail Aleshin were also eliminated.

The race to make the Firestone Fast Six out of Q2 was even tighter. Just 0.1732 of a second separated the Fast Six, which included six of the top seven in points. Rahal led at 1:04.0828 ahead of Sato (1:04.1847), Newgarden (1:04.1920), Power (1:04.2505), Castroneves (1:05.2536) and Dixon (1:05.2560); Dixon maintains his run as the only driver to make the Fast Six every race this year.

Knocked out were Pagenaud, Hinchcliffe, Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Daly and Gutierrez. Just two tenths separated Dixon in sixth from Hunter-Reay in this group.

Power then dominated in the Fast Six qualifying session, and was never headed en route to the pole.

The provisional grid is below.

Hamilton concerned about Ferrari pace, passing opportunities in Hungary

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton talked down his chances of a sixth Hungarian Grand Prix win after qualifying fourth on Saturday, believing that Ferrari’s pace advantage combined with a procession in the race could put victory out of reach.

Hamilton appeared to be in the running for a record-equalling 68th career pole after topping Q2, only for Ferrari to up its pace through Q3 and sweep to a front row lock-out.

Hamilton made a mistake on his first Q3 lap, causing him to err on the side of caution with his final effort, leaving him fourth on the grid behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“This hasn’t been the easiest weekend for us. The car didn’t feel completely underneath me during practice but we made some changes into qualifying and the feeling started to improve,” Hamilton said.

“We knew Ferrari would be quick after seeing their pace this morning, so considering that fact I think we did pretty well to lock out row two.

“My laps in qualifying were generally good but I made a mistake in Turn 4 on the first run in Q3, so after that it was all about getting in a banker lap to make sure I set a time.

“Looking to the race, maybe strategy or the tires will come into play in a bigger way. Ferrari seems to have the upper hand this weekend and this race is usually a procession on a circuit where it is hard to follow, so there aren’t many opportunities to gain positions.

“But we will be giving it everything we can.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Momentum swings in FE title race as di Grassi takes Montreal pole

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

MONTREAL, Canada – The momentum in the Formula E championship battle took a huge swing in Lucas di Grassi’s favor on Saturday in Montreal as the Brazilian swept to his second pole position in the all-electric series.

Di Grassi arrived in Montreal trailing long-running rival Sebastien Buemi by 10 points in the drivers’ championship, but was able to reduce the gap by three with pole and the resultant bonus score.

The sweetest success for di Grassi was not of his own design, though. Trying to find the limit of a hot lap during practice, Buemi pushed too hard, crashing hard into the wall at the chicane and causing a significant amount of damage to his car.

A new battery had to be fitted by the Renault e.dams crew, triggering a 10-place grid drop that means Buemi will start the race 12th, having originally trailed di Grassi by just two-tenths of a second.

Stephane Sarrazin will join di Grassi on the front row after an impressive run for Techeetah, while Buemi’s teammate, Nicolas Prost, is set to start in third place – directly behind di Grassi.

Di Grassi may get some assistance from his ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport teammate Daniel Abt, though, given the German will start ahead of Buemi in 11th.

Felix Rosenqvist will start P4 for Mahindra ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne, while Jaguar racers Mitch Evans and Adam Carroll picked up the team’s best qualifying result of the year to secure P6 and P7 on the grid.

Oliver Turvey will start eighth for NextEV, while Tom Dillmann and Loic Duval will complete the top 10 for the start in Montreal.

Raikkonen: P2 on grid in Hungary ‘a bit disappointing’

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen was left frustrated after missing out on pole position during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, calling P2 “a bit disappointing”.

Raikkonen finished 0.168 seconds shy of Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel during the final stage of qualifying at the Hungaroring, completing a front row lock-out for the Italian marque.

Despite enjoying one of his strongest qualifying displays of the season, Raikkonen was unhappy with his final flying lap, calling it “not too good”.

“The start was good and the end was not too bad but then at the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose and really threw it away there,” Raikkonen explained.

“It was decent enough still for second place but it’s a bit disappointing. I felt I had it quite comfortably but couldn’t really finish it.”

Ferrari appears to have the upper hand over rival Mercedes in Budapest thanks to the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring track, but Raikkonen is not resting on his laurels.

“Yesterday wasn’t the easiest day and today we’ve been pretty happy with things. I managed to improve my car for qualifying and I must say we are happy with how they are handling now,” Raikkonen said.

“So far, so good. But tomorrow is going to be a long race and a hard battle so we have to keep going.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.