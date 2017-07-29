Kvyat nears race ban after penalty for blocking Stroll

Daniil Kvyat is now just two penalty points away from a Formula 1 race ban after being sanctioned by the stewards for blocking Lance Stroll during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kvyat arrived in Hungary with nine penalty points on his FIA super license for various incidents over the past 12 months, only to receive another one after qualifying.

The Toro Rosso driver was adjudged to have impeded Stroll during a hot lap in Q1, prompting the stewards to also hand him a three-place grid penalty.

Kvyat will therefore start 16th in Hungary on Sunday, lifting Sergio Perez, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen one place each on the grid.

With 10 points on his super license, Kvyat is now just two away from a race ban, and will remain so until the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this October.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been penalized with a three position grid penalty for tomorrow’s race, so I will now be starting from P16,” Kvyat said.

“There was a bit of a miscommunication, so I didn’t know that anyone was coming behind and we’ve now got a penalty for blocking another car…

“It’s a shame, because today had been quite a good day: our overall performance and my feeling with the car was okay, even if the balance changed a bit throughout the qualifying session. I just missed out on Q3 by a couple of tenths but we ended up more or less where we expected to be.

“My feeling with the car is quite good and now all I can hope for is a different type of race, an eventful one, otherwise it will be difficult to overtake here. We will obviously try and do our best, make our tyres last and see where we end up.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Follow @LukeSmithF1