Massa cleared for Hungary FP3 despite Friday hospital visit

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT

Felipe Massa received late clearance to take part in Saturday’s final Formula 1 practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix after a visit to hospital on Friday.

Massa was taken to the local hospital in Budapest following second practice at the Hungaroring after feeling unwell, putting his participation in the rest of the weekend for Williams in doubt.

The Brazilian was ultimately cleared by the FIA medical delegate, allowing him to take part in FP3 on Saturday morning, but he will be subject to another check-up ahead of qualifying.

Mid-Ohio weekend, Thursday and Friday notes

By Tony DiZinnoJul 28, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – There’s lots to keep up with from a jam-packed weekend of action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Here’s the first round of updates:

ANDRETTI’S IN OR OUT OF HONDA?

The first and major domino on the engine manufacturer front in the Verizon IndyCar Series is what does Andretti Autosport decides to do, whether it will continue into 2018 with Honda or, following discussions, switch to Chevrolet.

Michael Andretti told veteran reporter Bruce Martin in a piece for Autoweek posted today, “I have to weigh all kinds of things and make a decision. It will be a very difficult decision.” This was in addition to a second piece where Andretti praised the end of the manufacturer aero kit era as it can’t seem to come soon enough, given the vast expense that’s been required of capital outlay.

The common thinking is if Andretti goes to Chevrolet, as has been rumored, it ups the competitiveness for Chevrolet to have two of IndyCar’s generally perceived “big three” teams in one camp. And certainly for Andretti, they’ve had success with Chevrolet before – the team’s last championship came with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2012, when the car carried the “Bow tie.”

But staying doesn’t appear to be as out of the question as it seemed even a week or two ago.

Art St. Cyr, Honda Performance Development President, told NBC Sports Friday at Mid-Ohio he “expects to continue with its current lineup” of teams. And the team also has confirmed it hasn’t made its decision yet.

Perhaps more importantly, St. Cyr said Honda can continue with fielding up to 13 full-time cars next year as he has this year. If Chevrolet was to increase its number up from eight cars, which it has this year to double digits next year that would likely alleviate Honda needing to supply a greater percentage of the field.

It’s very much an “if this, then that” dynamic at the moment. An Andretti shift to Chevrolet would open up possibilities for either manufacturer to make more moves from there, and it’s not inconceivable based on what we’ve heard that another existing team could make a shift one way or the other.

Honda expects to add at least a second car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next year, and that would more than likely replace an existing Honda car from 2017.

Either way, stay tuned for Andretti’s decision, as it will trigger several elements of the 2018 silly season from there.

PWC SATURDAY POLES SET

While the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires had its first two races of the year, after waiting nearly all day for their own crack at the track, Pirelli World Challenge was able to do its qualifying for the first races for its classes to cap off nearly 12 hours of on-track activity.

In GT, Alvaro Parente delivered the pole in the No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3 at 1:19.748. That was better than the pair of Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.Rs in second and third, Michael Cooper ahead of Johnny O’Connell, with Kyle Marcelli in the No. 61 Ferrari and Patrick Long in the No. 58 Porsche completing the top five.

GT’s first race runs from 4:55 to 5:55 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Harry Gottsacker, driving the No. 69 Ginetta G55 GT4, will have the pole for the first GTS race for the Performance Motorsports Group. The teenager out of New Braunfels, Texas has raced off-and-on in the series this year.

Thus far in GTS, there have been five manufacturers from five different teams who have swept the weekend. Ford (Andrew Aquilante), KTM (Nico Jamin), SIN (Jade Buford), Porsche (Rodrigo Baptista) and Panoz (Ian James) have won races so far.

The GTS first race runs at 10:55 a.m. ET.

ARCHIE GRIFFIN AS GRAND MARSHAL

Thanks to a connection between Graham Rahal, a devout fan of The Ohio State University and Archie Griffin, the lone two-time Heisman Trophy winner in history, Griffin will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200. He’ll send the field off with the command to start engines.

“We are incredibly excited to have Archie Griffin as our 2017 Grand Marshal,” said Craig Rust, President of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “While his accomplishments on the football field were tremendous, it is his impact on the central Ohio community and beyond through his professional career and public service that make him so special. He’s a great Ohioan, and we’re proud to have him be a part of the Honda Indy 200.”

DARTH PAGENAUD… AND VADER

Honda’s weekend camping theme of “May the G-Forces Be With You” is Star Wars themed in everything but name, and the first sign of some additional guest stars came during Friday’s activity.

Prior to Friday’s second practice, renowned Star Wars fan Simon Pagenaud donned a Darth Vader mask on top of his primarily black Menards firesuit. Pagenaud is a past Honda driver, now in a Team Penske Chevrolet, but happily participating in the festivities.

An actual guest dressed as Vader then made the rounds in the media center near the end of the day.

TAILGATE TOSS

More on Pagenaud here… and also with Conor Daly, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe in the “Tailgate Toss 200.”

OTHER PRE-WEEKEND EVENTS

Tony Kanaan was honored at the 6th Annual Safelite AutoGlass “Rally for The Ranch,” a three-event extravaganza to be held July 27-30. The event is supported by The Bobby Rahal Foundation and benefits The Buckeye Ranch and its programs that help area youths and their families dealing with mental, behavioral and substance abuse issues. Previous honorees include Johnny Rutherford (2012), Al Unser, Jr. (2013), Rick Mears (2014), Bobby Unser (2015) and Dario Franchitti (2016).

Scott Dixon and Ryan Norman paid a visit to NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center on Thursday. Norman debuts the No. 48 Journey Dallara IL-15 Mazda for Andretti Autosport this weekend. More here on the visit from IndyCar.com.

Dixon also visited the Cleveland-based Angie Fowler Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Institute – part of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Scott toured the facility, played foosball, met and talked with teen patients ahead of their treatment that day.

“It’s always fun to stop by and visit. I hope it kind of breaks up their day. We got to play foosball, and I had a long conversation about wresting, and underground wrestling! I got to hear how some procedures affect or don’t affect their daily routines. And, I think they got a kick out of seeing my crash at Indianapolis and hear about some of the things we as race car drivers go through,” Dixon said.

Char Fowler, Angie’s mother, said: “It means so much to patients and families to have famous people take the time to stop and recognize them, what they are going through, and to visit here with them. I know it’s especially meaningful to have Scott visit because he has worked with other young people with cancer and understands their challenges.”

Meanwhile in the build-up to his home race, Graham Rahal visited the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Steak ‘n Shake on Thursday.

Rahal was also into the pressroom on Friday after coming second in first practice. Among other usual topics, Rahal was also asked to reflect on where he is as a person at 28 coming into his home race – given he’s accomplished so much and is developing a big career outside of racing as well in the business arena.

“This is something I’ve recognized in myself recently that I’m trying to change,” he said. “I don’t stop thinking about business. I need to try to disconnect a little bit. Business isn’t, for me, just racing any more. You have the dealerships, our performance line, everything else that we’re doing. There’s a lot of stuff going on. I don’t take enough time to really maybe sit down and think in a different way.

“But, you know, I mean, I’m proud of where we’ve gotten to over the last few years. In the start, obviously from a professional standpoint, my career, things were a little bit of a rocky road. But I’m very proud of where we are today. I think that we have a lot to look forward to in the future.

“People forget I’m 28. People think I’m a lot older because I’ve been around a long time. But really, you know, I’m still pretty young. I feel like I have a long career left in this sport. I’m excited for the team that we’ve assembled.”

ENERSON MAKING THE ROUNDS

For those that were here last year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, there was a debut down at Dale Coyne Racing that dazzled many paddock insiders – RC Enerson had a heck of a weekend in the second Coyne car. Though his start and finish weren’t representative of his overall weekend pace, Enerson impressed throughout.

The now 20-year-old has made sporadic appearances throughout the IndyCar season, including this weekend at Mid-Ohio, and has also done some two-seater driving. His one race this year came at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports. Nonetheless he’s kept busy with other testing and at the Lucas Oil School of Racing, where he’s one of the key driving instructors.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget or overlook the talent that’s available if you’re not seeing them on a regular basis, and with the IndyCar silly season expected to kick into overdrive, it’d be good to see Enerson’s name mentioned more frequently in the conversation. He’s here this weekend along with his father Neil and his sister Rachel, who enjoyed birthday celebrations the Thursday night before the race.

REMEMBERING “KING DAVE”

The IndyCar paddock lost a big man with a bigger smile and an even bigger heart this week. Veteran spotter David Reininger passed away from cancer at age 60 and leaves a hole atop the spotter’s stand.

Reininger won a pair of Indianapolis 500s with Dario Franchitti (2007) and Tony Kanaan (2013) and was affectionately known as “King Dave” – also as Big Dave to those who got the chance to work with him.

Beyond his spotting work in IndyCar and Indy Lights, where he won countless races and championships, Reininger was a radio veteran in the Northeast and writer for Trackside Online and Motorsport.com (the latter outlet where I had the opportunity to work with him for a few years). More than that, he was a racing lifer who put a huge smile on most people’s faces and was an integral part of the paddock. He will be missed; rather than a full tribute on this page, I posted one on my blog here.

TEAM USA SCHOLARSHIP’S TEN CANDIDATES AT LUNCH

A chance to meet most – if not all – of the candidates for this year’s Team USA Scholarship occurred today at INDYCAR’s Paddock Club. A further dinner with all of them was set to occur later Friday night.

From brief chats with one of the 2016 winners, Kyle Kirkwood, along with three others nominated this year, Sabre Cook, Aaron Jeansonne and Jacob Loomis, it’s apparent the potential there – and that’s before you get into the other six that are nominated as well.

EXCLUSIVE AUTOSPORT’S NEW CAR

The first team to announce the purchase of the new Tatuus PM-18 chassis for next season’s Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires is the Canadian Exclusive Autosport team. Michael Duncalfe plans to run a two-car program in the series next year, after running largely three and occasionally four cars in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season this year. The full release from the team is linked here.

Further announcements of other teams purchasing the new chassis are expected to come throughout the coming weeks. From talking to a few teams in the paddock, the thinking with the new Tatuus USF-17 car was that teams could upgrade from the USF-17 to the PM-18 with limited additional capital outlay, but it’s possible teams may opt to purchase the PM-18 directly instead.

MARCELLI’S MAD LAST MINUTE MID-OHIO DASH

R. Ferri Motorsport returns to Pirelli World Challenge GT this weekend with its No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 and Kyle Marcelli, rather than Alex Riberas, set to make his first Sprint race starts of the year. The talented Canadian was Riberas’ co-driver in SprintX this year prior to Riberas’ accident at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Other than a GTA entry with a gentleman driver in the older 458 at Road America, R. Ferri has been out of action since.

Marcelli recapped his late change of plans to get to Mid-Ohio this weekend: “Last week, on Wednesday, we’d been told we were done… and a day later on Thursday it was, we’re going to Mid-Ohio!” Marcelli raced with CRP Racing last year in the previous generation Audi R8 LMS ultra.

PAPPAS’ PRE-RACE PRESS RELEASE PUNDITRY

Speaking from experience and from the voluminous number received, it’s hard to make ordinary run-of-the-mill pre-race press releases interesting. Luckily when you’re your own team boss and driver and you employ the creative services of a PR group that not only allows but also embraces humor when the opportunity arises, you get a pre-race release gem from Black Swan Racing and owner/driver Tim Pappas for Mid-Ohio.

Pappas, not pleased with the series Balance of Performance adjustments that have seen the Mercedes-AMG GT3 hit with additional weight, promptly delivered this pre-race release this week.

The headline was “Black Swan Racing Determines Key Ingredients for Winning” and the three “ingredients” were these:

STEP ONE: Just find 80lbs to lose.
STEP TWO: Just find 6mph top speed.
STEP THREE: Collectively Beat Our Heads Against a Wall

The full release, in all its glory, can be found here.

MRTI Mid-Ohio Notebook: Friday

By Tony DiZinnoJul 28, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The first two of seven races for the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires are in the books on Friday afternoon, one race apiece for the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires

There were several other sessions: USF2000 first qualifying, Indy Lights practice, Pro Mazda first qualifying, and Indy Lights first qualifying. All told, a busy day of action for the MRTI.

USF2000: ASKEW WINS, BUT PENALIZED POST-RACE

After a tough Toronto weekend where he didn’t win either race on the streets, and got collected in the Alex Baron/David Malukas Turn 3 crash as they battled for the lead, Oliver Askew rebounded with his seventh win of the season, after winning pole in the morning, and closed in on the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season championship.

The win also extended Cape Motorsports’ Mid-Ohio win streak to nine in a row, after Anthony Martin (all three 2016), Nico Jamin (all three 2015), Florian Latorre (Race 3, 2014) and Jake Eidson (Race 2, 2014). RC Enerson for Team E Racing was the last non-Cape winner in USF2000 here at Mid-Ohio.

However, Askew’s would-have-been 29-point lead after winning was reduced to 19 over Rinus VeeKay after confirmation of the official results. Askew was assessed a 10-point penalty for jumping the start.

The 10-point penalty for jumping the start on Lap 1 was different from one assessed to three other drivers post-race – Jacob Abel, Robert Megennis and Phillippe Denes – a 17-second time penalty on Lap 21 following the restart. Had a similar time penalty been assessed, no doubt Askew would have finished lower and had the win taken away.

Further information about the penalty assessment process will no doubt come later.

Askew got off to a sizable lead over Lucas Kohl and Parker Thompson earlier in the race, VeeKay having been hamstrung by a two-spot grid penalty for blowing the checkered flag earlier in the morning.

Askew built his lead several seconds for the rest of the 30-minute race, looking like he’d never be headed, while by Lap 3 Thompson got Kohl for second, and a few laps later VeeKay was by for third.

The only thing that looked set to knock Askew off his perch was a caution with just over seven minutes remaining when Moises de la Vara ran off course in his DE Force Racing entry.

That set up a final restart with just under four minutes remaining but as he has most of the year, Askew excelled and pulled away to a final margin of victory of 1.3282 seconds.

Thompson was second with VeeKay third.

Askew entered with only an 18-point lead, 283-265, but provisionally built that gap to 29 points following the race.

The potential exists he could clinch the championship tomorrow if he builds the gap to 34 points or more, as there are only two races remaining and the maximum one can score in a race is 33 points.

For Askew, the mindset is surreal as this weekend is the site of the annual Team USA Scholarship competition, where the 10 candidates are named. Last year he said he didn’t know anyone and thought racing here was a long shot; now, he stands on the precipice of winning a championship nearly one year to the day.

“There was a ton of pressure going into this weekend and that pressure is still there,” Askew said afterward. “Cape Motorsports has dominated here the past few years, winning every race, so I know I’ll have a fast car again tomorrow and can go for the pole and the win again.”

Thompson, now eliminated from title contention in his third year in the series, ran old tires today so it leaves him a fresh set of sticker Cooper Tires tomorrow. That may aid him in qualifying.

PRO MAZDA: MARTIN EDGES FRANZONI IN FIRST RACE OF TRIPLEHEADER

It seems weird that while USF2000 only has two races left in its season after Friday’s racing, Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires opened Friday with still half its season – six of 12 races – remaining. But with three of them taking place at Mid-Ohio this weekend, this was and is a most critical weekend for the title tilt.

Anthony Martin took the first step towards the title with a launch into the lead off the start in his Cape Motorsports entry, after getting usurped in qualifying by Carlos Cunha, who’d scored the pole for Team Pelfrey.

Martin then held off a sustained challenge from his title combatant Victor Franzoni of Juncos Racing to win the race, continuing both Martin’s and Cape’s respective win streaks at Mid-Ohio. This also sees Martin close several points on Franzoni in the championship battle.

“It was a perfect day – we just have to do that two more times this weekend!” quipped an elated Martin. “It’s a “one down” type feeling today, since we’re only halfway through our season. I have to focus forward and get as many points as I can.”

The win is Martin’s fourth straight at the track after winning all three for Cape last year in USF2000. Cape, meanwhile, won the last two with Nico Jamin last year in Pro Mazda, and the second race in 2015 with Neil Alberico. It’s been since Santiago Urrutia, who won race one in 2015 with Team Pelfrey, that someone outside of Cape has won in Pro Mazda at Mid-Ohio.

TJ Fischer rebounded to third and his first podium since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for Team Pelfrey after Cunha was assessed a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact. Cunha dropped to fourth, and the third member of Pelfrey’s triumvirate, Nikita Lastochkin, was fifth.

Pro Mazda has two more races this weekend ,with race two on Saturday and race three on Sunday.

INDY LIGHTS: URRUTIA ON ANOTHER PLANET FOR POLE

Santiago Urrutia isn’t in the championship fight, realistically, for this year’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship. But that doesn’t mean the Uruguayan can’t play spoiler.

The driver of the No. 5 Dallara IL-15 Mazda for Belardi Auto Racing with SPM scored his first pole of the season and by a significant margin – a best time of 1:11.3694 was 0.6589 clear of second place.

Urrutia swept last year’s pair of races and enters with what should be a significant advantage in terms of pace this weekend.

SPM won six of the last seven races for Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio dating to 2013, with Gabby Chaves (2013), Jack Harvey (twice in 2014), RC Enerson (2015, Race 1) and Urrutia (twice in 2016). The only exception was Sean Rayhall (2015, Race 2) for 8Star Motorsports.

That presents an interesting scenario heading into Saturday’s first race whereby none of the existing five teams has won at Mid-Ohio with the current Dallara IL-15 Mazda, introduced in 2015. It’s been since Martin Plowman in 2010, with Andretti Autosport, that someone other than SPM or 8Star has won at Mid-Ohio.

Beyond Urrutia, Colton Herta was second in the No. 98 Andretti/Steinbrenner Racing entry and as previously noted, nearly seven tenths behind.

Nico Jamin, who has his own winning streak on the line with five straight wins between three in USF2000 and two in Pro Mazda the last two years, rolls off third ahead of Shelby Blackstock and Zachary Claman De Melo.

Points leader Kyle Kaiser will start only sixth ahead of fellow American Aaron Telitz, while Kaiser’s closest championship contender Matheus Leist will only start 12th in the 14-car field.

Urrutia also led practice at 1:11.9455, with Jamin at 1:12.4462 and Claman De Melo at 1:12.5052.

F1 Paddock Pass: Hungarian GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 28, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo led both Friday practice sessions for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, a rare double Red Bull Racing sweep of the top of the charts.

Ricciardo’s practice pace was separate from the other off-track items of the day with the FIA team member press conference also taking place on Friday.

Those talking today included Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Mario Isola (Pirelli), Frederic Vasseur (Sauber), Nick Chester (Renault), Paddy Lowe (Williams) and Paul Monaghan (Red Bull).

The Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass is now live below. In case you missed Thursday’s or want to see it again, it is linked here.

Hunter-Reay tops fractured second practice at Mid-Ohio

By Tony DiZinnoJul 28, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Ryan Hunter-Reay paced a rather stop-start second 45-minute practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy 200 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CNBC).

The driver of the No. 28 DHL Honda from Andretti Autosport posted a best time of 1:04.2961 around the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Drivers and teams couldn’t really get in much of a rhythm as a brief spritz interrupted running during the session. There were no red flags during the session.

Josef Newgarden was second ahead of Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi. It makes for a variety-laden top-five with three teams (Andretti, Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing) with both manufacturers (three Hondas, two Chevrolets) in the top five.

No one had any issues on-track during the session other than Will Power running on-and-off at the Keyhole, Turn 2.

Times are below.