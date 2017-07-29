Raikkonen: P2 on grid in Hungary ‘a bit disappointing’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kimi Raikkonen was left frustrated after missing out on pole position during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, calling P2 “a bit disappointing”.

Raikkonen finished 0.168 seconds shy of Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel during the final stage of qualifying at the Hungaroring, completing a front row lock-out for the Italian marque.

Despite enjoying one of his strongest qualifying displays of the season, Raikkonen was unhappy with his final flying lap, calling it “not too good”.

“The start was good and the end was not too bad but then at the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose and really threw it away there,” Raikkonen explained.

“It was decent enough still for second place but it’s a bit disappointing. I felt I had it quite comfortably but couldn’t really finish it.”

Ferrari appears to have the upper hand over rival Mercedes in Budapest thanks to the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring track, but Raikkonen is not resting on his laurels.

“Yesterday wasn’t the easiest day and today we’ve been pretty happy with things. I managed to improve my car for qualifying and I must say we are happy with how they are handling now,” Raikkonen said.

“So far, so good. But tomorrow is going to be a long race and a hard battle so we have to keep going.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

