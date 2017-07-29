Getty Images

Raikkonen: P2 on grid in Hungary ‘a bit disappointing’

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen was left frustrated after missing out on pole position during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, calling P2 “a bit disappointing”.

Raikkonen finished 0.168 seconds shy of Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel during the final stage of qualifying at the Hungaroring, completing a front row lock-out for the Italian marque.

Despite enjoying one of his strongest qualifying displays of the season, Raikkonen was unhappy with his final flying lap, calling it “not too good”.

“The start was good and the end was not too bad but then at the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose and really threw it away there,” Raikkonen explained.

“It was decent enough still for second place but it’s a bit disappointing. I felt I had it quite comfortably but couldn’t really finish it.”

Ferrari appears to have the upper hand over rival Mercedes in Budapest thanks to the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring track, but Raikkonen is not resting on his laurels.

“Yesterday wasn’t the easiest day and today we’ve been pretty happy with things. I managed to improve my car for qualifying and I must say we are happy with how they are handling now,” Raikkonen said.

“So far, so good. But tomorrow is going to be a long race and a hard battle so we have to keep going.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Rossi leads Andretti Autosport 1-2 in third practice at Mid-Ohio

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJul 29, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi topped third practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC). Rossi’s best lap of 1:04.2303 was just under one tenth of a second quicker than teammate Takuma Sato, who turned his best lap at 1:04.3272 to make it an Andretti Autosport 1-2 in the third practice session.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan ended up third and fourth, making it four Hondas in the top four spots on the board. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was the fastest Chevrolet in fifth.

The lap times continue to be incredibly close, with 19 cars separated by less than one second.

The session did see two red flags. The first was for a minor incident in which Team Penske’s Will Power ran out of fuel and stopped on course ahead of turn 11.

The second actually came near the end of the session and brought it to a close. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Mikhail Aleshin spun in turn 11 and, after doing a couple of pirouettes, made contact with the tire barriers. He exited the car unhurt, but the team will need to make repairs to the back of the car.

Times are below. Qualifying begins at 2:00 p.m. ET and airs live on NBCSN.

Super-sub di Resta impresses on F1 comeback in Hungary qualifying

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

At 5am, Paul di Resta was already wide awake, ironing his shirt ahead of his planned commentary duties on British TV for Formula 1 qualifying in Hungary.

Ten hours later, the Scot had emerged as an unlikely star of the very session he was due to be recapping after being drafted in to replace the unwell Felipe Massa at Williams.

When Massa came down sick midway through FP3 on Saturday morning, Williams was quick to call on reserve driver di Resta to step up and enter the rest of the race weekend, marking his first F1 appearance since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Despite having never driven the 2017 Williams FW40 car before, di Resta put in an impressive display to not only finish well inside the 107 per cent time required but even qualify ahead of Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson.

Di Resta lapped eight-tenths of a second off regular Williams racer Lance Stroll, completing a display that left the entire paddock impressed.

“I’m super happy with what we’ve accomplished as I never would have expected it, to be so close and equally be as comfortable with it,” di Resta told NBCSN.

“I’d only sat in a mockup until this morning, done an extraction test just to make sure I could get out of the car in time, and honestly everyone at Williams has been great. I’d been the test driver for the last year and a half hoping like something this arises.

“I was nervous, anxious, scared to get in the car this morning to be honest, because on a grand prix weekend before the summer break, everyone is on top of their game. There’s nowhere to hide.”

One of the biggest challenges di Resta faced was getting to grips with the 2017-spec F1 car, which is radically different from anything he has previously raced.

“I’d done 10 laps in a 2014 car earlier this year but by all means I’ve not driven a proper car since 2013. So nothing shocks me or scares me,” di Resta said.

“In the simulator at Barcelona, I thought: ‘These are a bit extreme’. It’s never easy to jump in straight away especially using Felipe’s settings, steering and position, but that’s the job. That’s the task.”

Di Resta will take the start in Hungary from 19th on the grid tomorrow, the race live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

Vettel revels in Hungary F1 pole, Ferrari’s continued progress

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Sebastian Vettel reveled in Ferrari’s “incredible” charge to a front row lock-out for the Hungarian Grand Prix, believing it to act as further proof of the progress the Italian marque has made in the past 12 months.

F1 championship leader Vettel stormed to his second pole of the year with the fastest ever lap of the Hungaroring on Saturday, leading home teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

The result marked Ferrari’s third pole of the year, a total it has not reached through a season since 2008, with Vettel praising the performance of the SF70H car.

“The car to be honest all day today has been incredible. I think we did a good step forward, really enjoyable,” Vettel said.

“I like this track a lot. A front row for us which is incredible, and now we’re looking forward to tomorrow.

“Obviously the last race wasn’t great for us, but it doesn’t matter now. We are here and try to do our best. That’s what matters. Really step by step, very happy with where we are as a team.

“Again, we need to remember where we were 12 months ago and where we are now. Also thanks for the support and people believing in us. It’s great to get the result also on Saturday.

“As I said, the main task comes tomorrow. Nothing won today, but we’re very happy and we’ll take it to move forward.”

Vettel currently leads the drivers’ championship by one point, and is well-poised to extend his advantage and gain momentum ahead of the F1 summer break, but the German is giving that little thought right now.

“To be honest, numbers… I was decent I would say at maths at school, but it’s way too early,” Vettel said.

“I think we go racing, we go flat out. That’s what we’ve been doing in the first races and that’s what we keep doing. It’s the only way to succeed.

“Certainly we have a lot of boost from people here at home and in Italy. It can’t be any better than that. The main thing is to enjoy it.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Bottas: Ferrari ‘outperforming us so much’ at Hungary

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJul 29, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

Mercedes AMG Petronas teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have a tough task facing them in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix (7 a.m. ET, NBCSN), the final race before Formula 1’s summer break.

Not only were Bottas and Hamilton outqualified by the pair of Scuderia Ferraris, Sebastian Vettel on pole and Kimi Raikkonen in second, but they were by a significant margin.

The warning shot was fired at the start of Q3 when Bottas set what was a new track record at the Hungaroring of 1:16.631, but then a fraction of a second later Vettel threw down a 1:16.276 – nearly four tenths quicker – and the time that stood for pole position.

Hamilton didn’t put in a banker lap and could only muster a 1:16.707 on his first and only timed flier later in the session, and even that was a tenth and a half off Bottas, who improved to a 1:16.530.

Raikkonen eclipsed Bottas for second at a 1:16.444. The only bright side for Bottas, perhaps, is that he’ll be starting on the clean side of the track with the even spots on the grid notoriously dirty leaving the line in Budapest.

Bottas, who usually finds a way to be optimistic, was downcast after ending third in qualifying and as far off Ferrari as he and the Mercedes team was.

“They had the upper hand today. They have such quicker cars. They have everything right for this track,” Bottas told NBCSN’s Will Buxton on the front straight, who conducted the post-qualifying interview.

“We still have so much work to do on circuits like this. Let’s see how this goes tomorrow.”

Like at Monaco, Ferrari clearly has the upper hand, and for the balance of this season, it was important for the overall championship battle that Ferrari maintained momentum on a slower track where mechanical grip seems to play more of a role than outright horsepower.

“This weekend yes, clearly,” Bottas responded when asked if Mercedes was on the back foot. “They’re outperforming us so much. We have so much work to do with the car.

“It’ll be a long one tomorrow and the hope is that anything is possible.”

Vettel won here in 2015, but that has been Ferrari’s only Hungary win since 2004 – when Michael Schumacher won what was his 12th win in the first 13 races of that season. Ferrari’s front row lockout today was its first at Hungary since 2004, when Schumacher led Barrichello.

The Ferrari qualifying dominance today also ensures Hamilton will have to wait until after the summer break to secure a record-tying 68th career pole position, which would draw him level with Schumacher for most all-time.