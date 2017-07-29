Getty Images

Vasseur: ‘Good choice’ for Sauber to extend Ferrari F1 partnership

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Sauber Formula 1 chief Frederic Vasseur has explained the decision to cancel a planned technical partnership with Honda for 2018 and extend its long-running agreement with Ferrari.

Sauber has enjoyed an engine supply from Ferrari since 2010, but announced in April that it would be linking up with Honda for 2018 as part of an extensive technical partnership.

The deal hit the rocks following the departure of long-standing CEO and team boss Monisha Kaltenborn, with Sauber’s owners uneasy about teaming up with Honda given its public F1 struggles.

Ex-Renault F1 chief Vasseur was brought in to replace Kaltenborn, and moved to cancel the deal with Honda and secure a new agreement with Ferrari, as announced on Friday.

“Sauber and Honda signed a memorandum of understanding a couple of weeks ago but things move forward quite fast in our world,” Vasseur said.

“I think that the situation was a bit unclear also regarding the collaboration between McLaren and Honda and on our side the engine supplier had to find a solution for the gearbox. We had a deal with McLaren and the situation was a bit more complicated.

“On the other end, the collaboration with Ferrari is based on a long-term relationship and we had the opportunity to discuss with Ferrari to get the new-spec engine and I think it was a good choice and we found a mutual agreement with Honda to stop the collaboration.”

Vasseur believes the decision will help Sauber’s long-term growth, with the team currently lagging behind at the rear of the field following a period of uncertainty.

“The short term, that will be difficult to achieve something. It’s a long-term project for sure,” Vasseur said.

“But I think the basics are there. The facility is impressive compared to the other teams. I think we are in a good move. The wind tunnel is a good one and the team, I think that Sauber is still in F1 an iconic name and there is a real team spirit, quite comparable to the team spirit I had last year at Enstone.

“Everybody is really dedicated, pushy, and now that the financial structure is stabilized I think we can have some hope for the future.”

Vettel rockets to Hungarian GP pole, Ferrari locks out front row

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

Sebastian Vettel turned in the fastest ever lap of the Hungaroring to lead Ferrari to its third pole of the 2017 Formula 1 season in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Vettel was able to carry his solid FP3 pace through to qualifying and grab his third pole in Ferrari colors, edging out Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the top of the timesheets.

A fastest lap of 1:16.276 saw Vettel send out a warning shot to championship rival Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with a vibration on his tires and could only qualify fourth for Mercedes behind teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull struggled to replicate its Friday practice pace, finishing fifth and sixth with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, while Nico Hulkenberg led Renault’s charge in P7.

McLaren lived up to its expectations of showing a better pace in Hungary by taking its best Saturday result of the year, qualifying eighth and ninth with Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne. Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Jolyon Palmer put in one of his strongest qualifying displays of the season so far, narrowly missing out on a Q3 berth in P11, helping to ease some of the pressure he faces at Renault.

Force India suffered a double knockout in Q2 as Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez qualified P12 and P14 respectively, split by Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat. Romain Grosjean ailed to 15th for Haas, struggling under braking on his final flying lap.

Kevin Magnussen was knocked out in Q1 despite setting the exact same time as Perez, who advanced to Q2, acting as a tough break for the Dane in P16. Lance Stroll finished 17th for Williams ahead of Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein, who complained of traffic during a late hot lap as he pushed to make it through.

Surprise super-sub Paul di Resta managed to qualify for his first F1 race since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, with Q1 providing his maiden run in a 2017-spec car.

Stepping in for the unwell Felipe Massa at Williams, di Resta finished 19th ahead of Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson, but was able to rack up some important laps and finish within the required 107 per cent of the fastest Q1 lap.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Di Resta to make shock F1 return in Hungary, replacing unwell Massa

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

Paul di Resta will make a shock return to Formula 1 race action this weekend in Hungary, replacing Felipe Massa at Williams after the Brazilian was taken unwell.

Massa first showed signs of illness on Friday, visiting the local hospital in Budapest as a precaution before being given the go-ahead to take part in practice on Saturday morning.

Massa completed just 12 laps before coming into the garage and stopping, with doctors then reviewing him a second time and ruling him out.

This means di Resta, who has not started an F1 race in over three years and has never driven Williams’ 2017 car, will make a surprise return in qualifying and the race.

“After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend,” a statement from Williams reads.

“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2.

“He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.

“Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.

“Following this decision, the team’s Reserve Driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”

More to follow.

Vettel quickest as Ferrari pulls clear in final Hungary F1 practice

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

Sebastian Vettel headed up a Ferrari one-two in final Formula 1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday morning, the Italian marque pulling clear of rivals Red Bull and Mercedes at the Hungaroring.

After seeing Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo lead both of Friday’s practice sessions, Vettel was able to vault to the front of the pack with an unofficial lap record, laying down an ominous pace heading into qualifying.

Vettel posted a fastest lap time of 1:17.017 to finish almost half a second clear of the pack, leading home Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the head of the timesheets.

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton tried in vain to try and match Ferrari’s headline pace, lagging to third and fifth respectively.

While Bottas was able to finish nine-tenths of a second off Vettel’s time, Hamilton was 1.4 seconds back, the pair being split by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Friday pace-setter Ricciardo had a session to forget as he suffered a gearbox issue, forcing him to park up at the side of the track with just seven laps on the board, his time nevertheless good enough for P8.

Stoffel Vandoorne continued McLaren’s good weekend by finishing sixth-fastest, with teammate Fernando Alonso ninth overall. Renault also got both of its cars into the top 10 as Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer finished seventh and 10th respectively.

Felipe Massa was forced to halt his running halfway through the session after being taken unwell again, putting his participation in the remainder of the race weekend in doubt.

Williams has Paul di Resta on standby as its reserve driver should Massa be declared unfit.

Massa cleared for Hungary FP3 despite Friday hospital visit

By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT

Felipe Massa received late clearance to take part in Saturday’s final Formula 1 practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix after a visit to hospital on Friday.

Massa was taken to the local hospital in Budapest following second practice at the Hungaroring after feeling unwell, putting his participation in the rest of the weekend for Williams in doubt.

The Brazilian was ultimately cleared by the FIA medical delegate, allowing him to take part in FP3 on Saturday morning, but he will be subject to another check-up ahead of qualifying.