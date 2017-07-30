Bottas thanks Hamilton for late position swap, honoring in-race deal

Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton for honoring an in-race deal and letting him pass for the final podium position in Hungary at the checkered flag.

Hamilton was waved past Bottas during Sunday’s race in order to try and attack the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the head of the pack, believing to have better pace.

Hamilton was unable to overtake either Ferrari driver, but looked set to stay third as Bottas came under significant pressure from Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

Hamilton kept his word and backed off at the final corner to let Bottas back through, the Finn finishing four-tenths of a second clear in P3, with Verstappen just 0.3 seconds further back in fifth.

“I was trying to get close enough to Kimi at some point to attack, but there were no opportunities,” Bottas said.

“Then we swapped as a team and Lewis tried it as well, and when he was trying, at the same time, I really struggled with the backmarkers. I thought I was unlucky with a few of the guys being behind them for laps and losing time, losing the rhythm.

“The team promised me that once we did swap and I let him go and try that, we would swap again back if he couldn’t make it, and he couldn’t make it.

“The team kept the promise, which I’m really happy about and really thankful for the team that we swapped again in the end.

“A big thanks to Lewis as well. I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back if you’re running for a podium place. I think that was nice from the team and from Lewis.”

The position change cost Hamilton three extra points in the drivers’ championship race against Vettel, though, leaving him 14 points behind heading into F1’s summer break.

