Bottas thanks Hamilton for late position swap, honoring in-race deal

By Luke SmithJul 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton for honoring an in-race deal and letting him pass for the final podium position in Hungary at the checkered flag.

Hamilton was waved past Bottas during Sunday’s race in order to try and attack the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the head of the pack, believing to have better pace.

Hamilton was unable to overtake either Ferrari driver, but looked set to stay third as Bottas came under significant pressure from Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

Hamilton kept his word and backed off at the final corner to let Bottas back through, the Finn finishing four-tenths of a second clear in P3, with Verstappen just 0.3 seconds further back in fifth.

“I was trying to get close enough to Kimi at some point to attack, but there were no opportunities,” Bottas said.

“Then we swapped as a team and Lewis tried it as well, and when he was trying, at the same time, I really struggled with the backmarkers. I thought I was unlucky with a few of the guys being behind them for laps and losing time, losing the rhythm.

“The team promised me that once we did swap and I let him go and try that, we would swap again back if he couldn’t make it, and he couldn’t make it.

“The team kept the promise, which I’m really happy about and really thankful for the team that we swapped again in the end.

“A big thanks to Lewis as well. I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back if you’re running for a podium place. I think that was nice from the team and from Lewis.”

The position change cost Hamilton three extra points in the drivers’ championship race against Vettel, though, leaving him 14 points behind heading into F1’s summer break.

PWC: Parente (GT), James (GTS) capture Sunday Mid-Ohio wins

By Tony DiZinnoJul 30, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Alvaro Parente (GT) and Ian James (GTS) captured Sunday’s wins for the Pirelli World Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

GT

Parente completes his first weekend sweep of the year after a second successive authoritative drive from pole to victory in the No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3.

The wins were his third and fourth of the year in the Sprint season and saw him close even further on Sprint championship leader Patrick Long, who finished second in the No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R this afternoon (unofficially within five points).

Impressing in third with his first overall podium in GT only competition is series veteran Alec Udell of GMG Racing, driving the No. 17 Porsche. The native of The Woodlands, Texas is still only in his early 20s but has starred in the series’ GTS, GT Cup and GTA classes and classifications. Today, he drove a heady race beyond his years matched up against many of the series’ veterans, and held off a hard charging Kyle Marcelli in the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3.

Udell’s overall podium capped off a banner weekend for GMG; James Sofronas won his second straight GTA race in his No. 14 Porsche while George Kurtz did the same with his No. 04 McLaren 570S GT4 in the GTS Am division.

GTS

The string of one manufacturer sweeping the weekend in GTS finally ended in Mid-Ohio. After Lawson Aschenbach took the spoils on Saturday in his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, his season long sparring partner Ian James took Sunday’s win in his No. 50 Team Panoz Racing Panoz Avezzano GT.

James got past Aschenbach after hounding him the first 18 laps of the 35-lap contest before taking the lead on the 19th lap Sunday, and extended his margin to 1.917 seconds at the checkered flag.

This is James’ third win of the year, the first driver to reach that mark, and he now sits second in points behind Aschenbach. With races in Utah, Circuit of The Americas and Sonoma Raceway to come over the next couple months, it’ll be interesting to see of Aschenbach’s consistent run of podiums keeps him at a margin similar to the 267-181 score, as it is now.

WATCH LIVE: Honda Indy 200 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC

By Tony DiZinnoJul 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Verizon IndyCar Series runs its last race before a two-week break to cap off a busy month of July with the Honda Indy 200 today from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio, Round 13 of the 2017 season, comes after races in Iowa and Toronto earlier this month.

You can see the 90-lap race from the classic road course in Lexington, Ohio live from 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, with pre-race coverage for the first half hour before race start just after 3:30 p.m. ET (stream link here). An encore presentation of the race comes at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing action from Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Lee is on the call from Mid-Ohio along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.

The day is another busy one for motorsports across the NBC Sports Group networks.

IndyCar comes after Formula 1 raced this morning from Budapest with the Hungarian Grand Prix on NBCSN and as noted, NASCAR runs from Pocono on NBCSN.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires coverage from Mid-Ohio airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Jake Query will be on the call there with Krohn in the booth and Hargitt in pit lane.

IndyCar coverage will run from 3 through 6 p.m. ET.

After qualifying, here’s some of the questions to consider in Mid-Ohio:

  • Who from the top seven emerges at the head of the field for tomorrow’s race?
  • Does strategy or a caution jumble the field as it has?
  • Can Scott Dixon break through for his sixth Mid-Ohio win or will polesitter Will Power finally win for the first time?
  • Will Graham Rahal win on home soil, or can Takuma Sato add a win in a Honda home race to his already popular win at the Indianapolis 500?

STARTING LINEUP

Rosenqvist on pole for Formula E title decider in Montreal

By Luke SmithJul 30, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

MONTREAL, Canada – Felix Rosenqvist swept to his third pole position of his rookie Formula E season on Sunday in Montreal as Lucas di Grassi tightened his stranglehold on the championship ahead of the final race.

Rosenqvist led Mahindra to pole position after edging out DS Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird by two-tenths of a second in the Super Pole shootout, picking up three bonus points in the process.

Rosenqvist now sits just one point shy of Bird in the race for P3 in the drivers’ championship, but it was the implications on the title fight that became the bigger point in qualifying.

After his victory on Saturday and Sebastien Buemi’s disqualification, Lucas di Grassi secured P5 on the grid, meaning he only needs a fifth-place finish to secure the championship regardless of his rival’s result.

An error on his flying lap resigned Buemi to P13 on the grid, with teammate Nicolas Prost dropping to the rear of the field due to a grid penalty.

The Formula E title decider kicks off at 4pm ET in Montreal.

Heat gets to some drivers at sun-soaked Hungarian Grand Prix

Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) Daniel Ricciardo described Max Verstappen’s driving as “amateur” after his Red Bull teammate knocked him out of the Hungarian Grand Prix, while two other drivers were involved in a post-race feud on Sunday.

With the asphalt track temperatures well over 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), the heat in Hungary seemingly got to some drivers.

German driver Nico Hulkenberg was also unhappy with Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

With less than 10 laps to go, Hulkenberg tried to overtake him on the outside but Magnussen – who earlier this week was openly critical of three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s driving during practice – shunted Hulkenberg into the grass.

“I’m all for hard racing but he was just ruthless by pushing me off track,” Hulkenberg said.

They then argued in front of the television cameras in the media area after the race, with Hulkenberg labeling him “nasty” and Magnussen aiming a profane retort back at the Renault driver.

At least those two are on different teams and don’t have to spend any time with each other.

Verstappen, who last season drew stern criticism from Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen for his somewhat reckless style, knocked Ricciardo out of the race on Turn 2 of the first lap.

Verstappen swerved into him left-to-right when going wide on the exit from a turn.

“That was amateur to say the least,” an irate Ricciardo told broadcaster Sky Sports afterward.

Verstappen, who at 19 years old is seen as the future star of the sport, seems to be more aware of his limitations these days.

While last season he was unapologetic over his daring, sometimes abrasive driving style, he seems more mature this season.

Ricciardo earned no points on Sunday. But he did earn something rare in F1: an apology from Verstappen.

“It is never my intention to hit anyone, but especially not your teammate. Especially with the relationship I have with Daniel, it’s always really good and we can always have a laugh,” he said. “I apologize to Daniel for that and also to the team because we could have scored some good points here.”

At least they will seemingly head into the summer break on better terms.

“I’ll speak with Daniel in private and we’ll sort it out,” said Verstappen, who finished the race in fifth and is sixth overall in the standings.

Ricciardo is fourth, with five podium finishes in the past seven races.

“It was pleasing to see Max put his hand up and immediately apologize,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “We all move on.”

The next race, after a month-long break, is the Belgian GP in Spa, nestled in the Ardennes forest.

At least temperatures there will be somewhat cooler.