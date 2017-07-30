Di Grassi clinches maiden Formula E title, Vergne wins Montreal finale

MONTREAL, Canada – Lucas di Grassi has been crowned FIA Formula E champion after finishing seventh in Sunday’s season finale in Montreal, with title rival Sebastien Buemi failing to score.
Di Grassi moved into the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time this season on Saturday by winning the Montreal opener, opening up an 18-point lead when Buemi was disqualified.
Buemi’s struggles continued on Sunday as he qualified a lowly 14th, and was then hit at the start, forcing him to take a pit stop after being shown a black and orange flag, causing him to drop to the back of the field.
Buemi was able to fight his way back up to 11th by the checkered flag, but with di Grassi finishing seventh, the championship was comfortably settled.
The Brazilian is Formula E’s third champion in as many seasons, clinching the title despite taking just two wins compared to Buemi’s six, the Renault racer’s New York no-show proving costly.
The race itself was won by Jean-Eric Vergne, who finally took his first Formula E win after finishing second on six previous occasions, passing pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist in the second stint of the race.
Rosenqvist held on to second for Mahindra, securing himself third place in the drivers’ championship after Sam Bird could only take P4 on the day for DS Virgin Racing, finishing behind teammate Jose Maria Lopez.
Nick Heidfeld put in a quietly impressive display to take P5 for Mahindra ahead of Daniel Abt, who di Grassi let past at the line in the sister ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport car.
Despite closing the gap to Renault in the teams’ championship with a strong double score, the ABT squad was unable to deny the French marque a third straight title, clinched even though Buemi finished 11th and Nicolas Prost failed to finish.
Stephane Sarrazin recovered from a first lap spin to finish eighth for Techeetah, securing another double-score for the team, while Jerome d’Ambrosio and Tom Dillmann rounded out the points.
Formula E now takes a break until the start of collective testing in Valencia in October, with the opening race taking place in Hong Kong in early December.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Josef Newgarden has captured the victory in the 13th round of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ 2017 season, the Honda Indy 200, from the legendary Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
The win is his third this season, and makes him the first driver to hit that mark in 2017. It also means he’s won back-to-back races for the first time in his career, in this, his first season with Team Penske.
And additionally, he goes from 23 points down to then-points leader Scott Dixon to take over the championship lead with 453 points with four races remaining, seven up on Helio Castroneves and eight up on Dixon.
Driving the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet, Newgarden led 73 of the 90 laps and made an early pass of teammate Will Power to set sail from there. And despite a late caution, a lapped car made the sailing even clearer from there.
Power was second, and Graham Rahal third on home soil, probably frustrated to not end higher after losing time in the middle stint with traffic.
On the whole, the start of the race was clean although later witnessed Takuma Sato completing an epic save after Graham Rahal tried to pass him at Turn 4.
On Lap 12, Josef Newgarden made an outside, then inside, move of Will Power for the lead – an incredible move – and promptly checked out to the tune of more than 4.6 seconds in the next three laps before pitting for the first time.
Ryan Hunter-Reay spun after racing close with Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi on Lap 18, with the incident reviewed by Race Control with no action taken.
All drivers had pitted by Lap 20 for the first time. At this stage, Newgarden led Power, Rahal, Pagenaud and Rossi, with the top three on Firestone’s black primary tires and fourth and fifth place on the red alternates.
Dixon was dropping like a stone in the second stint, losing more than 20 seconds to Newgarden, and pitted from sixth place on Lap 33 – while running just ahead of Castroneves, Sato, Hinchcliffe and Andretti. Putting 2.5 turns of front wing added to the car, the team made quite an adjustment to help improve the handling on the No. 9 NTT Data Honda.
Newgarden was still several seconds clear of Power before his second stop on Lap 40, and switched back from the blacks to sticker reds at that point. Power pitted a lap later, but stuck with blacks for his next stint, as did Rahal who pitted two further laps later.
By Lap 47 on the tire change, Newgarden held a 7.6 second lead over Power on his reds, with Power a bit slower at the start of the stint on the blacks.
Rahal was also frustrated during this stint, stuck behind Carlos Munoz for most of it, waving and gesturing furiously at the flag stand.
The final round of stops occurred through Lap 66 for all bar JR Hildebrand, who was fifth. But a full-course caution flew for Ed Jones spinning and stalling on the exit of Turn 9. This occurred right after a long stop on the right-rear tire.
Newgarden then was left in an awkward position for the restart, as he was on Firestone’s black tires with Power, Rahal and Pagenaud behind him on fresher reds.
But fortunately for him, he had Esteban Gutierrez between him and Power, and the lapped car slowed any hope Power had of making an attempt to get around Newgarden.
That allowed Newgarden to gap the field by several seconds again, and with the tire difference not as pronounced, for all intents and purposes ended the chances of the rest of the field.
Power was left to hold off Rahal, Pagenaud and Sato from there, who completed the top five.
Sunday concluded action for the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, with Race 3 for the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Race 2 for Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires wrapping up the weekend.
Pro Mazda saw utter dominance from one of its title contenders, while Indy Lights saw a duel to the checkered flag after several heavy hitters stumbled.
Reports on both races are below.
INDY LIGHTS: JAMIN OUTDUELS URRUTIA AS HERTA, KAISER FALTER
Nico Jamin swapped the lead with polesitter Colton Herta a couple times in the early laps of Indy Lights Race 2 and assumed the lead on lap 3 after Herta spun out of the lead exiting turn 9. Jamin then had to withstand a late charge from Race 1 winner Santi Urrutia, who closed onto the Frenchman’s gearbox in the final laps.
Urrutia made a serious run at Jamin entering turn 4 on lap 34 and got to the outside of Jamin on corner entry. However, he locked up the brakes briefly and Jamin was able to hold him off. Jamin kept him at bay from there to secure the victory. It is Jamin’s sixth victory in his last eight Mid-Ohio races – he swept a USF2000 triple-header in 2015 and won twice during last year’s Pro Mazda triple-header (he finished third in the other race). Including Saturday’s Race 1 finish of third, Jamin has eight consecutive podiums at Mid-Ohio.
“I screamed on the radio (because) I was so happy!” said an elated Jamin. “The whole 27 team has been struggling so to be first and third this weekend and coming back a bit in the championship feels really good.”
Shelby Blackstock drove a quiet, but solid race to finish third, with Zachary Claman de Melo and Aaron Telitz doing the same to finish fourth and fifth.
Herta was able to regroup after his spin to finish sixth, taking the position from Nicolas Dapero on lap 33. Championship leader Kyle Kaiser, however, endured a much more difficult Race 2, this after struggling massively in Race 1.
Kaiser was running seventh in the early laps, and actually looked poised to grow his points lead over Herta and Matheus Leist, with both drivers running behind him due to Herta’s spin and a poor qualifying from Leist, who started 13th. However, Kaiser made a poorly timed dive inside Juan Piedrahita entering turn 5 as they battled for sixth. Contact was made, Kaiser’s right-front with Piedrahita’s left-rear, and both drivers spun. While they were able to rejoin, neither was in contention from then on. Piedrahita ended up 11th, with Kaiser 12th at the checkered flag.
Matheus Leist, meanwhile, endured another race in which he seemed to lack the necessary pace to run up front, finishing tenth. Combined with his Race 1 finish of 11th, Leist was rarely a factor during the weekend.
Despite the mistake, Kaiser retains the top spot in the championship, and with a still healthy margin at that. Kaiser now leads Urrutia and Herta, who are tied for second, by 42 points (297 for Kaiser, 255 for Urrutia and Herta). Leist sits fourth on 249 points, with Claman de Melo fifth on 243. Nico Jamin sits sixth with 242 points.
Results are below. Race 2 for Indy Lights airs tonight (7/30) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Anthony Martin rebounded from a disappointing and controversial second-place in Race 2 to run away with Race 3. Martin shot off into the lead after starting on pole and never looked back, steadily increasing his lead all the way through, eventually winning by nearly 14 seconds.
In fact, Martin never appeared to ease up at any point, actually setting his fastest lap on lap 22, the second-to-last lap of the race.
“I knew I had one job to do and that was to win the race. I was a little ticked off from yesterday so I might have had a little more aggression today, but I had to put what happened yesterday out of my mind – racing is racing and those things happen,” Martin quipped afterward.
Martin added that the knowledge of Victor Franzoni’s running position (Franzoni quickly moved into second after starting the race in third) was plenty of motivation to keep pushing. “I didn’t look behind me until the back straight, when the team told me that Victor was in second and that I needed to go. From there, it was head down. The Cape boys gave me a great car all weekend and it was almost a 100 percent successful weekend. It was great to see we could do it and that helps with three races to go,” he finished.
Title rival Franzoni battled with Carlos Cunha for second the entire race. Franzoni got the better of Cunha off the start and moved to second with an inside pass entering the keyhole, but Cunha stalked him from there, closing to within a couple car lengths on multiple occasions as they worked through lapped traffic.
However, Franzoni held off every challenge to secure second place, with Cunha rounding out the podium in third.
Unofficially, Martin’s victory puts him back ahead of Franzoni by four points (259-255) in the championship. But the results are not official yet, per this statement from series operators Andersen Promotions:
“Under the direction of series officials, the cars of Martin, Franzoni and Fischer have been impounded for further evaluation to be performed in Indianapolis this week. This is an extension of the current inspection process. When completed, the procedure and outcome will be published. The results from today’s race will remain unofficial until that point.”
(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has confirmed that impound independently as well, with a series spokesperson estimating impound results to be released mid-week).
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) Lewis Hamilton was happy he kept his word, despite losing crucial points at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton could have taken third place, and limited the points damage after championship leader Sebastian Vettel won the race.
Instead, he let his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas past at the end and the Finnish driver took third, with Hamilton finishing fourth.
He was returning a favor after Bottas had earlier let Hamilton overtake him in order to chase down the Ferraris of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who placed second.
But the end result was that Hamilton now trails Vettel by 14 points – rather than 11 – in the title race heading into the month-long summer break. When scrapping for every point, those are valuable.
“I want to win the championship the right way. I don’t know if that will come back to bite me or not,” Hamilton said in the Mercedes motorhome afterward. “I do think today was the right way to do things. Today shows I am a man of my word and that I am a team player.”
Bottas, who is third in the championship and an outsider for the title, was certainly appreciative.
“I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back going for a podium,” said Bottas, who now trails Vettel by 33 points.
Over the past three seasons, Hamilton endured an often brittle relationship with former teammate Nico Rosberg, who retired from F1 after narrowly beating Hamilton to win last year’s title at the last race.
They feuded on several occasions, and were sometimes openly critical and suspicious of each other. There seems to be genuine harmony between Bottas and Hamilton, even though the British driver accepts it was hard to throw points away.
“It’s more a decision from the heart, probably. The brain is more cut-throat and every point counts,” he said. “I think if you do good things, good things come back to you.”
In the past three years, Mercedes crushed the competition and secured three straight drivers’ and constructors’ championships while Ferrari chased the shadows of the Silver Arrows.
Although Hamilton has won four of 11 races this season so far, and Bottas has won two, Mercedes is experiencing more problems than before. So far this season, there have been issues with tires, with the balance in the car, and now the malfunctioning team radio.
On Sunday, the communication link went down for a long spell, meaning that Hamilton could not inform his team how the car felt.
“I had a lot more pace than Valtteri, but at the time the radio wasn’t working and I couldn’t communicate with the team,” he said. “When you don’t have the radio it’s like driving with a blindfold on. You know your pace but they (the team) don’t know how fast you are pushing and how hard you are pushing.”
The F1 championship resumes at the Belgian GP in Spa on Aug. 27.
Bottas thanks Hamilton for late position swap, honoring in-race deal
Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton for honoring an in-race deal and letting him pass for the final podium position in Hungary at the checkered flag.
Hamilton was waved past Bottas during Sunday’s race in order to try and attack the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the head of the pack, believing to have better pace.
Hamilton was unable to overtake either Ferrari driver, but looked set to stay third as Bottas came under significant pressure from Max Verstappen in the closing laps.
Hamilton kept his word and backed off at the final corner to let Bottas back through, the Finn finishing four-tenths of a second clear in P3, with Verstappen just 0.3 seconds further back in fifth.
“I was trying to get close enough to Kimi at some point to attack, but there were no opportunities,” Bottas said.
“Then we swapped as a team and Lewis tried it as well, and when he was trying, at the same time, I really struggled with the backmarkers. I thought I was unlucky with a few of the guys being behind them for laps and losing time, losing the rhythm.
“The team promised me that once we did swap and I let him go and try that, we would swap again back if he couldn’t make it, and he couldn’t make it.
“The team kept the promise, which I’m really happy about and really thankful for the team that we swapped again in the end.
“A big thanks to Lewis as well. I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back if you’re running for a podium place. I think that was nice from the team and from Lewis.”
The position change cost Hamilton three extra points in the drivers’ championship race against Vettel, though, leaving him 14 points behind heading into F1’s summer break.