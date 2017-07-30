Hamilton happy to keep his word, after losing crucial points

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) Lewis Hamilton was happy he kept his word, despite losing crucial points at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton could have taken third place, and limited the points damage after championship leader Sebastian Vettel won the race.
Instead, he let his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas past at the end and the Finnish driver took third, with Hamilton finishing fourth.
He was returning a favor after Bottas had earlier let Hamilton overtake him in order to chase down the Ferraris of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who placed second.
But the end result was that Hamilton now trails Vettel by 14 points – rather than 11 – in the title race heading into the month-long summer break. When scrapping for every point, those are valuable.
“I want to win the championship the right way. I don’t know if that will come back to bite me or not,” Hamilton said in the Mercedes motorhome afterward. “I do think today was the right way to do things. Today shows I am a man of my word and that I am a team player.”
Bottas, who is third in the championship and an outsider for the title, was certainly appreciative.
“I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back going for a podium,” said Bottas, who now trails Vettel by 33 points.
Over the past three seasons, Hamilton endured an often brittle relationship with former teammate Nico Rosberg, who retired from F1 after narrowly beating Hamilton to win last year’s title at the last race.
They feuded on several occasions, and were sometimes openly critical and suspicious of each other. There seems to be genuine harmony between Bottas and Hamilton, even though the British driver accepts it was hard to throw points away.
“It’s more a decision from the heart, probably. The brain is more cut-throat and every point counts,” he said. “I think if you do good things, good things come back to you.”
In the past three years, Mercedes crushed the competition and secured three straight drivers’ and constructors’ championships while Ferrari chased the shadows of the Silver Arrows.
Although Hamilton has won four of 11 races this season so far, and Bottas has won two, Mercedes is experiencing more problems than before. So far this season, there have been issues with tires, with the balance in the car, and now the malfunctioning team radio.
On Sunday, the communication link went down for a long spell, meaning that Hamilton could not inform his team how the car felt.
“I had a lot more pace than Valtteri, but at the time the radio wasn’t working and I couldn’t communicate with the team,” he said. “When you don’t have the radio it’s like driving with a blindfold on. You know your pace but they (the team) don’t know how fast you are pushing and how hard you are pushing.”
The F1 championship resumes at the Belgian GP in Spa on Aug. 27.
MRTI Sunday notebook: Mid-Ohio
Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
Sunday concluded action for the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, with Race 3 for the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Race 2 for Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires wrapping up the weekend.
Pro Mazda saw utter dominance from one of its title contenders, while Indy Lights saw a duel to the checkered flag after several heavy hitters stumbled.
Reports on both races are below.
INDY LIGHTS: JAMIN OUTDUELS URRUTIA AS HERTA, KAISER FALTER
Nico Jamin swapped the lead with polesitter Colton Herta a couple times in the early laps of Indy Lights Race 2 and assumed the lead on lap 3 after Herta spun out of the lead exiting turn 9. Jamin then had to withstand a late charge from Race 1 winner Santi Urrutia, who closed onto the Frenchman’s gearbox in the final laps.
Urrutia made a serious run at Jamin entering turn 4 on lap 34 and got to the outside of Jamin on corner entry. However, he locked up the brakes briefly and Jamin was able to hold him off. Jamin kept him at bay from there to secure the victory. It is Jamin’s sixth victory in his last eight Mid-Ohio races – he swept a USF2000 triple-header in 2015 and won twice during last year’s Pro Mazda triple-header (he finished third in the other race). Including Saturday’s Race 1 finish of third, Jamin has eight consecutive podiums at Mid-Ohio.
“I screamed on the radio (because) I was so happy!” said an elated Jamin. “The whole 27 team has been struggling so to be first and third this weekend and coming back a bit in the championship feels really good.”
Shelby Blackstock drove a quiet, but solid race to finish third, with Zachary Claman de Melo and Aaron Telitz doing the same to finish fourth and fifth.
Herta was able to regroup after his spin to finish sixth, taking the position from Nicolas Dapero on lap 33. Championship leader Kyle Kaiser, however, endured a much more difficult Race 2, this after struggling massively in Race 1.
Kaiser was running seventh in the early laps, and actually looked poised to grow his points lead over Herta and Matheus Leist, with both drivers running behind him due to Herta’s spin and a poor qualifying from Leist, who started 13th. However, Kaiser made a poorly timed dive inside Juan Piedrahita entering turn 5 as they battled for sixth. Contact was made, Kaiser’s right-front with Piedrahita’s left-rear, and both drivers spun. While they were able to rejoin, neither was in contention from then on. Piedrahita ended up 11th, with Kaiser 12th at the checkered flag.
Matheus Leist, meanwhile, endured another race in which he seemed to lack the necessary pace to run up front, finishing tenth. Combined with his Race 1 finish of 11th, Leist was rarely a factor during the weekend.
Despite the mistake, Kaiser retains the top spot in the championship, and with a still healthy margin at that. Kaiser now leads Urrutia and Herta, who are tied for second, by 42 points (297 for Kaiser, 255 for Urrutia and Herta). Leist sits fourth on 249 points, with Claman de Melo fifth on 243. Nico Jamin sits sixth with 242 points.
Results are below. Race 2 for Indy Lights airs tonight (7/30) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Anthony Martin rebounded from a disappointing and controversial second-place in Race 2 to run away with Race 3. Martin shot off into the lead after starting on pole and never looked back, steadily increasing his lead all the way through, eventually winning by nearly 14 seconds.
In fact, Martin never appeared to ease up at any point, actually setting his fastest lap on lap 22, the second-to-last lap of the race.
“I knew I had one job to do and that was to win the race. I was a little ticked off from yesterday so I might have had a little more aggression today, but I had to put what happened yesterday out of my mind – racing is racing and those things happen,” Martin quipped afterward.
Martin added that the knowledge of Victor Franzoni’s running position (Franzoni quickly moved into second after starting the race in third) was plenty of motivation to keep pushing. “I didn’t look behind me until the back straight, when the team told me that Victor was in second and that I needed to go. From there, it was head down. The Cape boys gave me a great car all weekend and it was almost a 100 percent successful weekend. It was great to see we could do it and that helps with three races to go,” he finished.
Title rival Franzoni battled with Carlos Cunha for second the entire race. Franzoni got the better of Cunha off the start and moved to second with an inside pass entering the keyhole, but Cunha stalked him from there, closing to within a couple car lengths on multiple occasions as they worked through lapped traffic.
However, Franzoni held off every challenge to secure second place, with Cunha rounding out the podium in third.
Unofficially, Martin’s victory puts him back ahead of Franzoni by four points (259-255) in the championship. But the results are not official yet, per this statement from series operators Andersen Promotions:
“Under the direction of series officials, the cars of Martin, Franzoni and Fischer have been impounded for further evaluation to be performed in Indianapolis this week. This is an extension of the current inspection process. When completed, the procedure and outcome will be published. The results from today’s race will remain unofficial until that point.”
(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has confirmed that impound independently as well, with a series spokesperson estimating impound results to be released mid-week).
Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton for honoring an in-race deal and letting him pass for the final podium position in Hungary at the checkered flag.
Hamilton was waved past Bottas during Sunday’s race in order to try and attack the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the head of the pack, believing to have better pace.
Hamilton was unable to overtake either Ferrari driver, but looked set to stay third as Bottas came under significant pressure from Max Verstappen in the closing laps.
Hamilton kept his word and backed off at the final corner to let Bottas back through, the Finn finishing four-tenths of a second clear in P3, with Verstappen just 0.3 seconds further back in fifth.
“I was trying to get close enough to Kimi at some point to attack, but there were no opportunities,” Bottas said.
“Then we swapped as a team and Lewis tried it as well, and when he was trying, at the same time, I really struggled with the backmarkers. I thought I was unlucky with a few of the guys being behind them for laps and losing time, losing the rhythm.
“The team promised me that once we did swap and I let him go and try that, we would swap again back if he couldn’t make it, and he couldn’t make it.
“The team kept the promise, which I’m really happy about and really thankful for the team that we swapped again in the end.
“A big thanks to Lewis as well. I don’t think every teammate would have done the swap back if you’re running for a podium place. I think that was nice from the team and from Lewis.”
The position change cost Hamilton three extra points in the drivers’ championship race against Vettel, though, leaving him 14 points behind heading into F1’s summer break.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Alvaro Parente (GT) and Ian James (GTS) captured Sunday’s wins for the Pirelli World Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
GT
Parente completes his first weekend sweep of the year after a second successive authoritative drive from pole to victory in the No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3.
The wins were his third and fourth of the year in the Sprint season and saw him close even further on Sprint championship leader Patrick Long, who finished second in the No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R this afternoon (unofficially within five points).
Impressing in third with his first overall podium in GT only competition is series veteran Alec Udell of GMG Racing, driving the No. 17 Porsche. The native of The Woodlands, Texas is still only in his early 20s but has starred in the series’ GTS, GT Cup and GTA classes and classifications. Today, he drove a heady race beyond his years matched up against many of the series’ veterans, and held off a hard charging Kyle Marcelli in the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3.
Udell’s overall podium capped off a banner weekend for GMG; James Sofronas won his second straight GTA race in his No. 14 Porsche while George Kurtz did the same with his No. 04 McLaren 570S GT4 in the GTS Am division.
GTS
The string of one manufacturer sweeping the weekend in GTS finally ended in Mid-Ohio. After Lawson Aschenbach took the spoils on Saturday in his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, his season long sparring partner Ian James took Sunday’s win in his No. 50 Team Panoz Racing Panoz Avezzano GT.
James got past Aschenbach after hounding him the first 18 laps of the 35-lap contest before taking the lead on the 19th lap Sunday, and extended his margin to 1.917 seconds at the checkered flag.
This is James’ third win of the year, the first driver to reach that mark, and he now sits second in points behind Aschenbach. With races in Utah, Circuit of The Americas and Sonoma Raceway to come over the next couple months, it’ll be interesting to see of Aschenbach’s consistent run of podiums keeps him at a margin similar to the 267-181 score, as it is now.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Verizon IndyCar Series runs its last race before a two-week break to cap off a busy month of July with the Honda Indy 200 today from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio, Round 13 of the 2017 season, comes after races in Iowa and Toronto earlier this month.
You can see the 90-lap race from the classic road course in Lexington, Ohio live from 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, with pre-race coverage for the first half hour before race start just after 3:30 p.m. ET (stream link here). An encore presentation of the race comes at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing action from Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.
Kevin Lee is on the call from Mid-Ohio along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.
The day is another busy one for motorsports across the NBC Sports Group networks.
IndyCar comes after Formula 1 raced this morning from Budapest with the Hungarian Grand Prix on NBCSN and as noted, NASCAR runs from Pocono on NBCSN.
Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires coverage from Mid-Ohio airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Jake Query will be on the call there with Krohn in the booth and Hargitt in pit lane.
IndyCar coverage will run from 3 through 6 p.m. ET.
After qualifying, here’s some of the questions to consider in Mid-Ohio:
Who from the top seven emerges at the head of the field for tomorrow’s race?
Does strategy or a caution jumble the field as it has?
Can Scott Dixon break through for his sixth Mid-Ohio win or will polesitter Will Power finally win for the first time?
Will Graham Rahal win on home soil, or can Takuma Sato add a win in a Honda home race to his already popular win at the Indianapolis 500?