Newgarden grabs IndyCar points lead with Mid-Ohio win

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Josef Newgarden has captured the victory in the 13th round of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ 2017 season, the Honda Indy 200, from the legendary Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The win is his third this season, and makes him the first driver to hit that mark in 2017. It also means he’s won back-to-back races for the first time in his career, in this, his first season with Team Penske.

And additionally, he goes from 23 points down to then-points leader Scott Dixon to take over the championship lead with 453 points with four races remaining, seven up on Helio Castroneves and eight up on Dixon.

Driving the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet, Newgarden led 73 of the 90 laps and made an early pass of teammate Will Power to set sail from there. And despite a late caution, a lapped car made the sailing even clearer from there.

Power was second, and Graham Rahal third on home soil, probably frustrated to not end higher after losing time in the middle stint with traffic.

On the whole, the start of the race was clean although later witnessed Takuma Sato completing an epic save after Graham Rahal tried to pass him at Turn 4.

On Lap 12, Josef Newgarden made an outside, then inside, move of Will Power for the lead – an incredible move – and promptly checked out to the tune of more than 4.6 seconds in the next three laps before pitting for the first time.

Ryan Hunter-Reay spun after racing close with Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi on Lap 18, with the incident reviewed by Race Control with no action taken.

All drivers had pitted by Lap 20 for the first time. At this stage, Newgarden led Power, Rahal, Pagenaud and Rossi, with the top three on Firestone’s black primary tires and fourth and fifth place on the red alternates.

Dixon was dropping like a stone in the second stint, losing more than 20 seconds to Newgarden, and pitted from sixth place on Lap 33 – while running just ahead of Castroneves, Sato, Hinchcliffe and Andretti. Putting 2.5 turns of front wing added to the car, the team made quite an adjustment to help improve the handling on the No. 9 NTT Data Honda.

Newgarden was still several seconds clear of Power before his second stop on Lap 40, and switched back from the blacks to sticker reds at that point. Power pitted a lap later, but stuck with blacks for his next stint, as did Rahal who pitted two further laps later.

By Lap 47 on the tire change, Newgarden held a 7.6 second lead over Power on his reds, with Power a bit slower at the start of the stint on the blacks.

Rahal was also frustrated during this stint, stuck behind Carlos Munoz for most of it, waving and gesturing furiously at the flag stand.

The final round of stops occurred through Lap 66 for all bar JR Hildebrand, who was fifth. But a full-course caution flew for Ed Jones spinning and stalling on the exit of Turn 9. This occurred right after a long stop on the right-rear tire.

Newgarden then was left in an awkward position for the restart, as he was on Firestone’s black tires with Power, Rahal and Pagenaud behind him on fresher reds.

But fortunately for him, he had Esteban Gutierrez between him and Power, and the lapped car slowed any hope Power had of making an attempt to get around Newgarden.

That allowed Newgarden to gap the field by several seconds again, and with the tire difference not as pronounced, for all intents and purposes ended the chances of the rest of the field.

Power was left to hold off Rahal, Pagenaud and Sato from there, who completed the top five.

