Pigot crashes as Rahal leads Mid-Ohio warm-up

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal topped the morning warm-up for this afternoon’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC). His best lap of 1:05.0239 was nearly three tenths of a second up on Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves, who came in second with a best lap of 1:05.3007.
Rahal won this race in 2015 and is looking to get caught up in the championship. He sits 64 points back of points leader Scott Dixon heading into the race. On essentially a “win-or-bust” strategy, Rahal really has nothing to lose today.
Three Andretti Autosport cars completed the top five, with Marco Andretti third, Takuma Sato fourth, and Ryan Hunter-Reay fifth, making it four Hondas in the top five in the final session before the race begins.
The session saw one incident, but it was a big one as Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot crashed hard exiting the final corner. Pigot’s No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet quickly broke loose, but the front wheels gripped too much when he tried to correct it and the car shot straight off course and nosed into the concrete wall just after the tire barrier ended.
Pigot was able to exit the car and walk away under his own power, confirming afterward that he was okay, but the ECR team will have to prepare the backup car ahead of this afternoon’s race, as the tub of Pigot’s chassis was damaged in the impact.
Times are below. Note: the session was extended by five minutes to make up for time lost due to Pigot’s incident. Coverage of the Honda Indy 200 begins at 3:00 p.m. on CNBC.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – A potential new privateer entrant into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype class ranks might come in the form of Gary Peterson and his AFS Racing outfit.
Peterson, the longtime supporter of Sebastian Saavedra in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has been exploring the potential of moving his team into IMSA for 2018 and may have a solution in the form of one of the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) chassis.
NBC Sports understands Peterson has had discussions with one of the existing Prototype teams racing this season, and if that team’s manufacturer will make another chassis available, there is a decent chance the car could materialize for the 2018 season.
“We’ve had discussions with teams in that paddock, and we’re looking at seeing if we can put together a DPi effort for next year,” Peterson told NBC Sports.
He plans to attend IMSA’s next race next weekend at Road America for further evaluation as the series releases more of its “state of the series” plan, including its 2018 series schedule.
If the program materializes, and given the number of likely available drivers depending on the Penske and Acura and Joest and Mazda team plans, there are plenty of possibilities who could drive alongside Saavedra, who’d naturally be on board.
“We were pleased,” Peterson said. “Sebastian’s job was to keep it clean and bring it home in one piece all weekend, and he did that. We’re not in the points so we accomplished what we set out to do.”
Peterson and Saavedra have been on site this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, notably in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports pits, making the rounds as they prep their 2018 program and a potential full-time return in at least one series after a couple years of sporadic appearances only. They also hope to attend at least one more of the remaining IndyCar races on site later this year.
Sebastian Vettel was “over the moon” to win Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix despite struggling with a handling issue for much of the race, extending his Formula 1 championship lead.
Vettel had to nurse his car for much of the race, holding on for his fourth win of the year despite coming under significant pressure from Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton.
Vettel made no secret of the challenge he faced when talking on the podium after the race, admitting it was a struggle to keep the car under control.
“I’m over the moon, it was a really difficult race. Maybe it didn’t look like it, but I had my hands full from three or four laps after the safety car,” Vettel said.
“There was something wrong, I don’t know why the steering started to go, and it seemed to get worse. Then I stayed off the kerbs and tried to save the car. It wasn’t easy. I didn’t do a favor to Kimi, obviously I couldn’t go faster, I didn’t have the pace.
“But towards the end it did come back a bit. I had a couple of laps where I had a bit of a cushion and could breathe a bit. I really had to stay focused the whole race.
“I was hoping for a couple of laps to breathe but they didn’t come. So a bit tough, but a great result, a great day. Thank you for the support. It was really great.”
Explaining the issue, Vettel said: “It’s a weird feeling. It was tilted to the left, so you go down the straights and the steering isn’t straight. In right-handers it’s sort of OK, but in left-handers you have to get used to it.
“After a couple of laps it’s OK, but it keeps changing all the time because you have to go further than you want, and then you think in your head.
“Not ideal, but it doesn’t matter. A big thank you to the team after a great race.”
Vettel heads into the F1 summer break leading Hamilton by 14 points at the top of the drivers’ championship.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – One of the things that is outside a strategist’s control is when the yellows fall in a Verizon IndyCar Series road or street course race, such as today’s Honda Indy 200 (3 p.m. ET, CNBC).
Depending on when they do, particularly around a pit stop cycle, it can either make or break your race – and potentially your season.
The question is, do you pit right when a pit window opens, which avoids the potential of getting caught out? Or do you opt to stretch your luck, pit later, and potentially catch a caution at the wrong time?
Toronto’s race two weeks ago, the Honda Indy Toronto, was the latest example over recent years where closing the pits for a yellow flag drastically shook up the order.
The previously dominant trio of polesitter Simon Pagenaud, front-row starter Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves, who’d vaulted to the lead after a perfect start, were caught out when Tony Kanaan nosed into the tire barriers in Turn 1 and they hadn’t visited the pit lane yet.
It was Josef Newgarden who was the beneficiary of that, the Team Penske driver having followed his strategist Tim Cindric’s call to pit just prior to the yellow flag, as Cindric had done for Will Power last year in the same race. Newgarden promptly won his second race this year from there.
Off-sequence strategies and cautions have adjusted how Mid-Ohio has fallen the last couple years. What looked like a fight between Newgarden and his predecessor in the No. 2 Team Penske car, Juan Pablo Montoya, in 2015 went away as Sage Karam spun and Rahal promptly leapfrogged to the win. Karam’s spin was not without its controversy, though.
As the Verizon IndyCar Series heads into the final five races of the season with the top four within 23 points and the top seven within 72 – these the seven likely realistic title contenders of Scott Dixon, Castroneves, Pagenaud, Newgarden, Will Power, Rahal and Takuma Sato – how the yellows fall in the three remaining road course races will be fascinating to watch.
Newgarden explained the conundrum drivers find themselves in depending on cautions, but they’re not in nearly as tight a spot as strategists.
“I mean, it depends on where you qualify, right? I think that changes your strategy. Maybe that helps you or hurts you,” Newgarden explained. “I think in Toronto, it was probably a blessing qualifying seventh because, you know, our strategy was to come in early. We just happened to catch a yellow at the right point. I still think we had good potential without it. But that always just makes your day a lot easier.
“So I don’t know. I don’t think there’s really a good recipe for it. You either get lucky on the right days or you don’t. You qualify first up here, it is always good to qualify on the pole. Maybe you just catch a bad yellow. Qualifying 10th was right thing that day. But I have no idea how you guard against it.”
Rahal was particularly frustrated by the caution timing in Toronto. Team owner and father Bobby spoke out against IndyCar’s current rules about how the pits close when a full course caution flies.
“You’re right, we’ve been on both ends of it,” Bobby Rahal told NBC Sports. “We benefited at Mid-Ohio (in 2015) by ducking in and then gratuitously a yellow showed up. We were fourth or fifth, sixth, and then ended up first.
“But Toronto was frustrating for sure. Really the top three cars in the field frankly, were handsomely ahead of the fourth place car. It was the wrong place, the wrong time and very frustrating. Fate plays such a role, or bad luck, or however you want to describe it.”
Ed Carpenter can speak to both the driver and owner perspectives. The man atop Ed Carpenter Racing is a driver on the ovals, but on the box for the road and street course races.
“I think it’s the best possible situation for what we have now,” Carpenter told NBC Sports. “A lot of times the variety gets taken out of play for the other teams if the pits were closed. Sometimes guys benefit in spite of their own personal preferences!”
Mike Hull, Scott Dixon’s longtime race strategist, has been on both sides of the divide as well.
“I think we worry about it at every road track,” Hull said. “We keep knocking on the door for INDYCAR to maybe adapt a system where they don’t trap the leader on the race track; they did that for a while with the previous Race Director and he did a good job of that. INDYCAR has proven it can be done; it’s something they need to look at. It’s a conversation we’ve had; I think it needs to go past the conversation stage.”
So will this be something INDYCAR examines, or is it just a case of teams just missing the window to pit when they can? Rahal and Newgarden outlined what they would like to see for the way forward.
“I’m in the process of trying to come up with some ideas, and Jay (Frye) and Brian (Barnhart) are all ears on that,” Rahal said. “One thing is, I’ve never been a fan of is the closed pits. Certainly when I drove, we never had closed pits.
“Number one, it makes for a more dangerous situation when people run in when everyone comes in. I wonder in this case if the Kanaan situation had been a local yellow, and it should have been to my mind, the leaders could get in and get out. I get it when stuff is scattered all over the place and maybe you need it then. I didn’t think the TK incident merited a full-course yellow. But, it doesn’t matter what I thought!
“By not closing the pits, that solves that situation. In the end, that’s the guys who weren’t competitive initially, who are struggling on tires, they’re the ones who benefit. That moved them to the front.
“I want to propose the idea – that in all cases, they don’t close the pits anymore (when a full course caution comes out). It creates a lot of issues and risks you don’t need. We’ll see. It’s a real matter of more using the local yellow. And if someone violates that by speeding through a yellow area, say they’re black flagged or something like that. We saw that at Detroit lost the pole, with Castroneves, and that was in qualifying. I think the local yellows should be used much more often than they are. The pits shouldn’t be closed in any situation.”
And from the driver’s standpoint?
“It’s definitely been an interesting topic,” Newgarden said. “I think definitely in the past, I’ve always preferred having the yellows because it gives you an opportunity if you’re not strong one weekend. I think definitely when I suffered more inconsistently from track to track with performance, it was nice to be able to rely on potential yellows to help you.
“Now it feels like this year we’re more consistently just fast everywhere, so you don’t really want them. I think there’s a different opinion whether you’re at the front or back of the grid.
“It would be cool if we could go back to open pit scenario somehow. The rules are what they are right now.
“How you safeguard against them, I don’t think you can. You’re either lucky or you’re not.”