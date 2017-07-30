Ricciardo calls Verstappen ‘sore loser’ after first lap contact (VIDEO)

By Luke SmithJul 30, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo was left fuming after being taken out by Red Bull Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the Dutchman a “sore loser”.

Ricciardo managed to get the jump on Verstappen through the first corner at the Hungaroring on Sunday, nosing ahead as they went through to Turn 2.

Verstappen locked up, sending his car straight into the path of Ricciardo, resulting in contact. Ricciardo’s car spun around and sustained damage, forcing him to jump out and retire from the race.

“Someone hit me. Is that who I thought it was?” Ricciardo asked over the radio following the incident, his engineer replying: “Yep.”

Ricciardo snapped back with a curse before calling Verstappen a “sore loser”, having been resigned to his maiden first-lap retirement in F1.

Ricciardo duly made his way down to the Red Bull garage for an explanation, while Verstappen was hit with a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Vettel holds on for Hungary F1 victory despite handling issue

By Luke SmithJul 30, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Sebastian Vettel extended his Formula 1 drivers’ championship lead with a hard-fought victory in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, nursing a handling issue through the majority of the race to lead Ferrari to a one-two finish.

Vettel fended off a stiff challenge from Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and championship rival Lewis Hamilton through the closing stages to take his fourth win of the season, snapping a two-month victory drought for the Italian marque.

However, it was not without contention as Raikkonen was left frustrated by Ferrari’s tactics, having felt he had the pace to pass Vettel and take his first win since Australia 2013.

Vettel made a clean start from pole to retain his lead from Raikkonen despite the Finn’s advances around the outside of Turn 1, while Hamilton slipped back into the clutches of the Red Bull duo of  Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

As the pair jostled for position, a lock-up for Verstappen caused him to run straight into Ricciardo, putting the Australian into a spin and out of the race. Ricciardo vented his frustration over team radio, saying: “If that’s who I think it was…” Verstappen was quickly hit with a 10-second time penalty for his involvement in the clash.

Vettel and Raikkonen were able to perfect the restart on Lap 6 to pull away from the chasing pack, quickly forging a healthy advantage over Valtteri Bottas, who ran third for Mercedes ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton through the early part of the race.

Vettel was able to retain his advantage over Raikkonen through to the first round of pit stops, albeit with a reduce gap when the German was hit with a minor steering issue, causing his pace to drop marginally.

Mercedes moved to put pressure on Ferrari at the front by pitting Bottas early in a bid to get the undercut, the Finn swapping to the soft compound tire at the end of Lap 30.

Ferrari waited two laps before bringing Vettel in from the lead of the race in order to curb the threat from Bottas, with Raikkonen coming in soon after. Raikkonen was able to cut the gap to Vettel marginally through the stop, but now had Bottas less than four seconds behind, Ferrari’s position was far from secure.

Bottas and Hamilton began to make serious inroads on Vettel and Raikkonen as the former’s handling problems continued, with five seconds covering the quarter as the race passed half-distance. Vettel was told to avoiding heavy kerbing in order to avoid making the issue worse, leaving Raikkonen frustrated all-the-while as his mirrors became filled with the silver cars.

Hamilton began to up his pace, telling the Mercedes pit wall that he needed the opportunity to try and catch the Ferraris at the front of the pack. The Briton was waved past Bottas in third, agreeing he would let his teammate re-take the position if he couldn’t pass the Ferraris ahead.

Hamilton wasted little time in catching Raikkonen, crawling all over the rear of the Ferrari. Raikkonen was left to play rear-gunner for Vettel, who was still unable to escape as he stayed off all of the kerbs in order to avoid making the problem worse.

Raikkonen told Ferrari that he felt uncomfortable holding station and not making an effort to try and catch Vettel, prompting the Finn to up his pace and get to within DRS range of Vettel. Hamilton was able to tag along, setting up a close chase between the trio heading into the final 15 laps.

Hamilton’s car soon began to overheat while running in Raikkonen’s dirty air, prompting him to drop back on multipe occasions before closing once again. As the laps ticked down, Vettel was able to slowly up his pace and open up a gap to Raikkonen, creating some breathing room.

Vettel ultimately crossed the line nine-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari to extend his championship lead and enter the summer break on a high, heading up a one-two finish for the Prancing Horse.

Despite taking his penalty during his pit stop, Verstappen was able to close up on Bottas through the closing stages, putting pressure on Mercedes as it considered swapping positions back.

Hamilton honored the deal and let Bottas past at the line, giving the Finn third place. Hamilton edged just three-tenths ahead of Verstappen in fourth. The points gap stands at 14 points heading into the summer break.

McLaren charged to its best result of the year as Fernando Alonso defeated Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in a close battle to finish sixth, with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne picking up his first point of the year in P10. The result lifts McLaren to ninth in the constructors’ championship ahead of Sauber.

Force India continued its solid season by taking another double-points finish with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon in P8 and P9, capitalizing on a no-score for Williams.

Kevin Magnussen narrowly missed out on points for Haas, finishing 11th, while teammate Romain Grosjean retired early after being released from the pits in an unsafe manner.

Daniil Kvyat took P12 for Toro Rosso ahead of Renault’s Jolyon Palmer, while Lance Stroll was 14th for Williams ahead of the Sauber pair of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.

Nico Hulkenberg retired late on for Renault, as did Paul di Resta, whose F1 comeback saw him be forced to park it in the garage with 10 laps remaining.

F1 now embarks on its summer break, returning with the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.

HUNGARIAN GP RACE RESULT

What to watch for: Hungarian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET)

By Luke SmithJul 30, 2017, 6:59 AM EDT

School’s almost out for summer in Formula 1 as the cars hit the track for the final time until the end of August with Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel produced one of the qualifying displays of the season to score Ferrari’s third pole of the year, heading up a front row lock-out for the Italian marque.

Title rival Lewis Hamilton was left to settle for fourth place on the grid, with his chances of a sixth victory at the Hungaroring looking increasingly slim.

Will the momentum in the championship fight swing once again today? Ahead of the summer shutdown, there’s no better time for a twist to come about.

You can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE for NBC live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix – What to watch for

Ferrari looks to convert qualy advantage into victory

Ferrari’s recent performances had raised doubts about its ability to compete with Mercedes across the rest of the season, with the German marque seeming to pull clear in recent races.

Ferrari was able to turn things around in Hungary on Saturday, the SF70H suiting the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring circuit nicely.

It is key for Ferrari to strike back and take full advantage of its edge today. If neither Vettel nor Raikkonen can bring it home and Mercedes captures a third straight win – particularly on outright pace – it would be a sign that this championship is becoming increasingly unbalanced.

Will Red Bull get into the fight?

Red Bull’s pace has been of particular interest so far this weekend. A raft of updates for the RB13 had Daniel Ricciardo feeling like he had a B-spec car underneath him, allowing him to top both practice sessions on Friday.

The pace did not carry through to qualifying as Max Verstappen and Ricciardo ended up P5 and P6, the pair requiring a fightback in today’s race if they are to give Red Bull a second win of the season.

The RB13 looked strong through the long runs, meaning a Red Bull win is certainly not inconceivable. Do we have a four-way fight on our hands today?

Alonso, Vandoorne get chance to break through

Hungary has been a good race for McLaren so far. Having known the tighter nature of the circuit would suit the MCL32 car better – or, more accurately, expose the weaknesses of the Honda power unit less – the team had high hopes, and they were justified in qualifying as Alonso and Vandoorne secured P7 and P8 on the grid.

Alonso’s confidence in the McLaren-Honda project has been wavering for some time, but it would be a good boost for him if he can convert the good qualifying result into a decent haul of points.

For Vandoorne, simply getting off the mark for 2017 will be the target today after a disappointing start to his full-time F1 career.

How will di Resta fair?

Paul di Resta’s surprising F1 comeback on Saturday left the paddock deeply impressed as he quickly got to grips with the 2017-spec Williams, qualifying just seven-tenths of a second off full-time racer Lance Stroll.

The Scotsman managed just five flying laps in the car, putting him into another steep learning experience on Sunday as he enters a full race distance – his longest in any form of racing since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix.

While few will expect di Resta to bother the points or have much of an impact, if he can get to the finish and stay in touch with the midfield, it would be a solid, solid statement.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
2. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7. Fernando Alonso McLaren
8. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
9. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso
10. Jolyon Palmer Renault
11. Esteban Ocon Force India
12. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
13. Sergio Perez Force India
14. Romain Grosjean Haas
15. Kevin Magnussen Haas
16. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso
17. Lance Stroll Williams
18. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
19. Paul di Resta Williams
20. Marcus Ericsson Sauber

WATCH LIVE: Hungarian GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

By Tony DiZinnoJul 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Formula 1’s annual trip to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before the championship’s summer break, kicks off a busy day of racing across the NBC Sports Group networks, and can be seen live on NBCSN from 7 a.m. ET.

F1 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Pre-race coverage runs for an hour from 7 a.m. ET through to 8 a.m. ET, with lights out at that point.

The stage is set for Scuderia Ferrari to potentially capitalize on its excellent qualifying performance, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen on the front row. Mercedes AMG Petronas, meanwhile, has an uphill climb with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on the second row, and the Red Bull Racing pair of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo poised to spoil the party.

Heading into today’s race, a single point separates Vettel (177) from Hamilton (176). Hamilton has five past Hungarian Grand Prix victories while Vettel has but one.

If Hamilton wins today he’ll be the first driver to have won back-to-back races this season, which would come in the 11th round of the season.

But if Vettel wins, he will match Hamilton with four wins this year and head into the summer break riding a wave of momentum.

You can see a full run-down of what to watch for in today’s race in our Sunday preview.

You can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on NBC and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE for NBC live stream.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race from Budapest.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

Buemi disqualified from Montreal Formula E opener

1 Comment
By Luke SmithJul 29, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

MONTREAL, Canada – Sebastien Buemi has been disqualified from the opening race of the Montreal Formula E weekend after his car was found to be underweight.

Buemi suffered a sizeable crash during second practice in Montreal, giving his Renault e.dams team a significant repair job to complete in time for the race.

The team was able to get the car fixed in time, allowing Buemi to provisionally finish fourth and sit six points shy of race winner Lucas di Grassi in the points standings heading into Sunday’s season finale.

However, the FIA stewards found after the race that Buemi’s car was underweight, and despite fully considering the circumstances of its rebuild, opted to disqualify the Swiss racer.

“The stewards note that this car was in large part destroyed in an accident during practice two. The team used a new monocoque, battery pack and gearbox as well as many other new parts,” a statement reads.

“There was reportedly insufficient time to weight the car after the rebuild and before the race, even though the weighing platform schedule had been increased by 30 minutes the technical delegate.

“The team reportedly added 4 kg additional ballast to compensate for any weight variation in the rebuilt car.”

Renault e.dams will not be appealing the decision, meaning the race result is now official.

Buemi will therefore head into Sunday’s season finale trailing di Grassi by 18 points with 29 available.