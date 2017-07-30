WATCH LIVE: Honda Indy 200 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Verizon IndyCar Series runs its last race before a two-week break to cap off a busy month of July with the Honda Indy 200 today from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio, Round 13 of the 2017 season, comes after races in Iowa and Toronto earlier this month.

You can see the 90-lap race from the classic road course in Lexington, Ohio live from 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, with pre-race coverage for the first half hour before race start just after 3:30 p.m. ET (stream link here). An encore presentation of the race comes at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing action from Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Lee is on the call from Mid-Ohio along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.

The day is another busy one for motorsports across the NBC Sports Group networks.

IndyCar comes after Formula 1 raced this morning from Budapest with the Hungarian Grand Prix on NBCSN and as noted, NASCAR runs from Pocono on NBCSN.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires coverage from Mid-Ohio airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Jake Query will be on the call there with Krohn in the booth and Hargitt in pit lane.

IndyCar coverage will run from 3 through 6 p.m. ET.

After qualifying, here’s some of the questions to consider in Mid-Ohio:

Who from the top seven emerges at the head of the field for tomorrow’s race?

Does strategy or a caution jumble the field as it has?

Can Scott Dixon break through for his sixth Mid-Ohio win or will polesitter Will Power finally win for the first time?

Will Graham Rahal win on home soil, or can Takuma Sato add a win in a Honda home race to his already popular win at the Indianapolis 500?

STARTING LINEUP

The official starting lineup is out for #Honda200 with @FirestoneRacing tire designation. See it live 3p ET on @CNBC pic.twitter.com/XLK7VkXYC5 — INDYCAR on NBCSN (@IndyCaronNBCSN) July 30, 2017

