McLaren off foot of constructors’ table after double Hungary score

By Luke SmithJul 31, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

McLaren moved off the foot of the Formula 1 constructors’ championship table after claiming a double points finish in Hungary on Sunday, led by Fernando Alonso in sixth place.

McLaren ventured to the Hungaroring hopeful of its chances given the reduced importance of engine power and straight line speed, a flawed area for the team with its Honda power unit.

Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne started seventh and eighth respectively in Hungary, but moved in opposite directions off the start.

Alonso entered an early battle with Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr., eventually pulling away after pitting before enjoying a trouble-free run to sixth place at the checkered flag, recording the fastest lap of the race in the process.

Vandoorne was able to hold on to P10 and score his first point of the season, with the combined score lifting McLaren above Sauber to ninth place in the constructors’ championship.

“We were probably looking at seventh or eighth position today, but with Ricciardo out of the race, sixth place became possible, and we grabbed it,” Alonso said.

“Still, we worked for that result all weekend – no mistakes, good practice sessions, strong qualifying, and then a perfectly executed race.

“There are three or four weekends in a season where we can be competitive, so we need to maximize those and fully capitalize on our potential – and that’s exactly what we did this weekend.

“Races like Spa and Monza are going to be more difficult for us, so let’s just enjoy this result and think about the difficult ones when they come.”

“It’s been quite a positive weekend for me – we came here expecting to be competitive and we were able to run inside the top 10 for the whole weekend,” Vandoorne added.

“When an opportunity like this comes up, we have to grab it with both hands – and we did. Before my stop, we were looking at the gap behind and trying to over-cut people behind us, but I made a small mistake at the stop, locked up and stopped too long.

“Nonetheless, my pace in the race was encouraging – we were definitely quicker than the Force Indias here, but overtaking is very difficult. In the end, we got points so it’s a good weekend for the team.”

Rahal scores another home podium at Mid-Ohio

By Kyle LavigneJul 31, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Graham Rahal’s initial record at his home track of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course left a lot to be desired. In his first six starts, between 2008 and 2013, Rahal had only one top ten (eighth in 2009) and three finishes of 18th or worse.

However, between 2014 and 2016, Rahal enjoyed a run of three consecutive top fives at his home track, including a win in 2015.

In Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Rahal enjoyed a strong run that saw him in the top five the entire day before eventually finishing third, extending his top five streak at Mid-Ohio to four in a row and giving him two podiums in his last three Mid-Ohio races.

When asked about the recent run of success at his home track, Rahal credited Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s base setup as well as the race’s position late in the season, making it a vital stop during the championship push.

“You want to do a great job when you come home. So, yes, there’s part of that. I think our guys have just done a good job here and the setups have been strong. You know, it’s just every time we come here, it feels like it’s championship time and we’re pushing, we’re all pushing and at our best at that time. So it’s worked out well for us, but hopefully, we can keep this going,” Rahal discussed.

Of course, the home crowd also helps get Rahal pumped up. “I must say the crowd, the vibe, it’s tremendous here. So thank you so much to the fans that come out,” he said of the atmosphere. “It’s a blast. I mean, it makes me proud too. I know Ohio people are big sports people. I know people from lots of other states come too, lots from Indiana and up north. But it was awesome this week, and the turnout was phenomenal.”

Although Rahal lost a little ground in the championship, falling to sixth behind Will Power, he is still in the hunt, sitting sixth on 395 points, 58 behind new points leader Josef Newgarden.

Will Power runner-up again at Mid-Ohio

By Kyle LavigneJul 31, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

For all his prowess on road and street courses, it’s surprising that Team Penske’s Will Power has yet to win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Entering this weekend, his best results at the Lexington, Ohio road course were a pair of second-place results in 2012 and 2016, and he looked poised to win both of those races as well, only to see pit stops or on-track passes take those potential wins away.

Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was more of the same for Power. Sitting on the pole, Power jumped out at to an early lead ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden, but lost it in the early laps after Newgarden made a daring move in which he faked outside and sliced up the inside of Power entering turn 4.

Newgarden quickly built up a gap over Power, and the 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion was never able to close on him from there. A lap 67 caution for a spinning Ed Jones erased the gap between the two, which might have given Power an advantage, as he was on the red alternate tires while Newgarden was on the primary blacks.

But, with the lapped car of Esteban Gutierrez in between the two, it was always going to be difficult to mount an attack, and Power was unable to pass the Dale Coyne Racing driver on the lap 70 restart. Power resigned himself to finish second from there, his third runner-up finish at Mid-Ohio.

However, in the post-race press conference, Power actually felt he overachieved given the car’s pace. “It’s much better than starting sixth and finishing seventh! So that’s as good as we could do,” Power said of the result. “(We) kind of weren’t on the pace all weekend and really got the most out of qualifying. So second, for the pace of my car, that was as good as we could get today.”

Still, Power acknowledged that the lapped car of Gutierrez put paid to his chances of a late-race push for the win. He did not fault Gutierrez, but did mention he would like the rule regarding lapped traffic to be revisited.

“It’s actually not Gutierrez’s fault. The rules for IndyCar is kind of ridiculous, that the team would tell him to stay and push and he’s not even in the lead,” Power asserted. “He’s not even leading. I understand if he was ahead of Newgarden because then, if it goes yellow, he gets his lap back. Yeah, I mean, IndyCar on one hand wants really good racing, but then you put a bunch of back markers, people a lap down in the mix. It ruined probably a very good battle at the end because Josef was on black tires and we were on reds.”

Even though he missed out on a victory, Power did gain a little ground in the championship fight. He broke a tie he had with Graham Rahal entering Mid-Ohio and now sits fifth all by himself, 52 points behind new points leader Newgarden.

Di Resta pleased with F1 comeback display despite retirement

By Luke SmithJul 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Paul di Resta was content with his performance in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix after being handed a shock Formula 1 comeback on short notice by Williams.

Di Resta was drafted in to replace the unwell Felipe Massa at the Hungaroring after FP3 on Saturday, the Scotsman heading out in a 2017-spec car for the very first time in qualifying.

Starting 19th, di Resta spent the entirety of his race running at the back of the field before being forced to retire due to an oil leak later on his car, but he nevertheless enjoyed his maiden F1 outing in over three years.

“It was obviously a very exciting day, but it was a very difficult day as well,” di Resta said. “Jumping straight in the car with no experience of the different tire compounds or running on high fuel. I wasn’t sure what to expect so I went in with an open mind.

“You have to be very aware of the space around you, and how much downforce you lose when there’s traffic around you. So I was cautious and just wanted to keep my nose clean.

“We went a different way on strategy, but the biggest thing for me was just gaining the confidence as the runs went on and I was feeling more comfortable with the car.

“It would have been nice to finish, without the oil leak. But overall I’m not too dissatisfied with where I was given how little running I’d had.”

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe added: “Paul, considering the circumstances, drove a great race with good consistency and stayed out of trouble.

“But unfortunately what appears to be an oil leak developed, as we were seeing an escalation in oil consumption so we decided to retire the car before the engine was in danger of losing oil pressure.

“So it’s a great shame for Paul, considering his fantastic response to our urgent need yesterday. We’re sorry not to give him a car that could get him to the finish.”

Ricciardo, Verstappen clear the air after Hungary first lap clash (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 31, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

Red Bull Racing teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen appear to have moved on Monday morning following the Hungarian Grand Prix, following their own first lap clash.

Verstappen was trying to pass Ricciardo on the opening lap but wound up hitting him, which knocked the Australian out of a Grand Prix on the first lap for the first time in his career.

The usually ebullient Ricciardo was understandably frustrated after the contact, telling NBCSN’s Will Buxton after the race, “It was out of my hands. Not obviously what I want. There was never a pass there. It was a mistake… there was no way as Valtteri was covering the inside. I was on my line. It doesn’t change my race. Just over ambitious… that’s youth.”

Verstappen immediately took blame when he spoke to Buxton in the post-race media bullpen.

“So yeah I think I was put in that position after Turn 1, getting pushed on the Astroturf,” he said. “We both went deep into T2. I had Bottas in front, so I locked the front, and I tried to keep it to the inside, but I kept locking locking locking and unfortunately I touched Daniel at I think the weakest point on the car in the side.

“That was very unfortunate. Of course it’s not what I want, and sorry to Daniel for that, because I think we have always had a very good relationship and race really well together. That was never my intention.”

Ricciardo then posted on Twitter Monday that he and Verstappen had talked about it and “handled the situation.” You can see those messages below.