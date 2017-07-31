Ricciardo, Verstappen clear the air after Hungary first lap clash (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 31, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

Red Bull Racing teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen appear to have moved on Monday morning following the Hungarian Grand Prix, following their own first lap clash.

Verstappen was trying to pass Ricciardo on the opening lap but wound up hitting him, which knocked the Australian out of a Grand Prix on the first lap for the first time in his career.

The usually ebullient Ricciardo was understandably frustrated after the contact, telling NBCSN’s Will Buxton after the race, “It was out of my hands. Not obviously what I want. There was never a pass there. It was a mistake… there was no way as Valtteri was covering the inside. I was on my line. It doesn’t change my race. Just over ambitious… that’s youth.”

Verstappen immediately took blame when he spoke to Buxton in the post-race media bullpen.

“So yeah I think I was put in that position after Turn 1, getting pushed on the Astroturf,” he said. “We both went deep into T2. I had Bottas in front, so I locked the front, and I tried to keep it to the inside, but I kept locking locking locking and unfortunately I touched Daniel at I think the weakest point on the car in the side.

“That was very unfortunate. Of course it’s not what I want, and sorry to Daniel for that, because I think we have always had a very good relationship and race really well together. That was never my intention.”

Ricciardo then posted on Twitter Monday that he and Verstappen had talked about it and “handled the situation.” You can see those messages below.

Di Resta pleased with F1 comeback display despite retirement

By Luke SmithJul 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Paul di Resta was content with his performance in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix after being handed a shock Formula 1 comeback on short notice by Williams.

Di Resta was drafted in to replace the unwell Felipe Massa at the Hungaroring after FP3 on Saturday, the Scotsman heading out in a 2017-spec car for the very first time in qualifying.

Starting 19th, di Resta spent the entirety of his race running at the back of the field before being forced to retire due to an oil leak later on his car, but he nevertheless enjoyed his maiden F1 outing in over three years.

“It was obviously a very exciting day, but it was a very difficult day as well,” di Resta said. “Jumping straight in the car with no experience of the different tire compounds or running on high fuel. I wasn’t sure what to expect so I went in with an open mind.

“You have to be very aware of the space around you, and how much downforce you lose when there’s traffic around you. So I was cautious and just wanted to keep my nose clean.

“We went a different way on strategy, but the biggest thing for me was just gaining the confidence as the runs went on and I was feeling more comfortable with the car.

“It would have been nice to finish, without the oil leak. But overall I’m not too dissatisfied with where I was given how little running I’d had.”

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe added: “Paul, considering the circumstances, drove a great race with good consistency and stayed out of trouble.

“But unfortunately what appears to be an oil leak developed, as we were seeing an escalation in oil consumption so we decided to retire the car before the engine was in danger of losing oil pressure.

“So it’s a great shame for Paul, considering his fantastic response to our urgent need yesterday. We’re sorry not to give him a car that could get him to the finish.”

NHRA: J.R. Todd breaks through in Funny Car in Sonoma

Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 11:39 PM EDT

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) J.R. Todd became the first black winner in NHRA Funny Car history Sunday, beating Tim Wilkerson in the Sonoma Nationals.

The 35-year-old Todd, from Lawrenceburg, Indiana also joined Don Prudhomme as the only NHRA drivers to win at Sonoma Raceway in both nitro categories. Todd won nine times in Top Fuel.

Todd beat Wilkerson with a 4.049-second pass at 323.27 mph in a Toyota Camry.

“Our car showed us a lot of promise in Denver which gave us hope coming into here,” Todd said. “We’ve been struggling so bad this season. I’m just happy to win a Funny Car. I was able to win here last year in Top Fuel and to be able to come back and do it again in Funny Car is pretty special.”

Wilkerson’s Ford Shelby Mustang went up in smoke in a 6.823 at 100.26.

Steve Torrence raced to his sixth Top Fuel victory of the season, Tanner Gray topped the Pro Stock field for his third win in his rookie season, and LE Tonglet took his fifth Pro Stock Motorcycle victory of the year.

Torrence beat Antron Brown in the final with a 3.784 at 329.42. Gray had a 6.572 at 210.05 in a Chevrolet Camaro to edge points leader Bo Butner. Tonglet beat Matt Smith with a 6.783 at 197.02 on a Suzuki. Tonglet won the Mickey Thompson Tires Pro Bike Battle on Saturday.

Bourdais set for Monday test at Mid-Ohio (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJul 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – On Sunday’s Verizon IndyCar Series broadcast of the Honda Indy 200, Dale Coyne Racing driver Sebastien Bourdais confirmed he’ll return to the cockpit for his first day in an IndyCar since his accident qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais will test Monday in Coyne’s No. 18 Honda, with the track available for a private test. INDYCAR will test its new 2018 Dallara universal aero kit on Tuesday for its first road course running with Juan Pablo Montoya in the Chevrolet-powered car, and Oriol Servia in the Honda.

He visited Toronto two weeks ago, as his first race back at a track since Indianapolis.

Speaking to NBCSN contributor Robin Miller, Bourdais said the timing and location of being at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course made sense for a test day as he hopes to be race ready by Watkins Glen International on Sept. 3, the second-to-last race of the season.

“I wouldn’t be here and getting back in if I wasn’t ready,” Bourdais told NBCSN. “For now it’s just testing. We’ll see how it goes.

“I know after cars get transferred to ovals and everything, the doctors were good with me getting back in on the 15th. So two weeks won’t make a difference.

“Physically I’m feeling good. We’ll give it a shot tomorrow. Then timing gets difficult. I probably wouldn’t get an opportunity test. Everyone’s here, and they just have to stay one night over, so we’ll do a few hours of testing and see how it goes.”

The test comes a day after Coyne’s team had a difficult race, Esteban Gutierrez and Ed Jones ending a season-worst 20th and 21st.

Gutierrez placed under microscope in Mid-Ohio final restart

By Tony DiZinnoJul 30, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Esteban Gutierrez’s first season in the Verizon IndyCar Series has featured a number of stories. But in Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the young Mexican driver was highlighted under the microscope in a race situation for the first time of note this year, perhaps for the wrong reasons.

On the first and only restart from a full-course caution on Lap 71, race leader Josef Newgarden had Gutierrez as a buffer between himself and second-placed Will Power, and third-placed Graham Rahal.

Gutierrez was a lap down and understandably was keen to get his lap back, although at such a late stage of the race, even if he got back on the lead lap would have likely struggled to make up enough time for a result.

Anyway, Newgarden got the jump but Gutierrez pushed him on the run to Turn 4 from the restart line. He got close enough to the race leader to make it interesting, but not close enough to overtake. He had gotten close enough to where Power and Rahal were held up in the process of pursuing Newgarden, and with fresher and softer Firestone red alternate tires versus Newgarden’s harder primary Firestone blacks, the second- and third-placed drivers’ potential tire advantage was negated.

After the race, INDYCAR officials met with Gutierrez and the Dale Coyne Racing team for further discussions about whether there was a call to go for it or how it played out.

It’s a dilemma because by the INDYCAR rulebook, Gutierrez had every right to make the attempt to pass to get back on the lead lap, and it’s also a smart play by Coyne to ensure the No. 18 UNIFIN Honda – otherwise running outside the top-15 despite Gutierrez qualifying a season-best 12th – got some quality air time on NBCSN. But by the unwritten rules of racing, there’s a gentlemen’s agreement in place to not impact the battle for the lead if you’re a lapped car.

“Well, I honestly tried!” Gutierrez told NBC Sports after the race. “It was tricky there. We were in a good position and going well with a good pace. Obviously we wanted to get on the lead lap, and we tried, but we didn’t get there.”

He’d lost the lap earlier in the race owing to a front wing issue and Gutierrez called it a “miscommunication” on the first pit stop.

Race winner Newgarden described the dilemma from his vantage point. It helped him in the long run, and he said Gutierrez didn’t do anything wrong, but added that he’d have felt aggrieved if he was in Power or Rahal’s shoes.

“The only real drama was the restart, as it felt like we were on the wrong tire again, kind of like Road America,” Newgarden said. “Fortunately, we had a bit of a buffer, even with the car in between. Even there, I thought Gutierrez was going to run into us on Turn 4 for a second, but we seemed to skate through.”

Newgarden said his race strategist, Tim Cindric, said to expect Gutierrez to try a move on the restart.

“Tim even said something. Tim was like, ‘Hey, you need to watch out. Gutierrez is on red tires. He’s probably going to try and be a hero getting his lap back here,’ which was not the thing to do, I don’t think, in that situation when you’re on the last stint. I mean, you’re not going to really be able to do much getting your lap back,” Newgarden said.

“So I was talking to the guys. I talked to Rahal and Will about it. It’s probably something we need to address again. We’ve had this discussion about lap cars before. We probably need to have a discussion about how we handle it again with just the procedure. Per the rules, he has every right to actually try and pass me. It’s not against the rules. It’s not against what we do right now in IndyCar. So there’s really nothing wrong that he did, but is that the right procedure to have? I don’t know anymore.

“It didn’t end bad. It was all fine. He’s a talented driver. He’s been in a lot of series. I think he handled it fine, and there’s nothing that bad that came out of it. Fortunately, we don’t have to talk about something like that.”

Newgarden and Gutierrez had raced each other before IndyCar in the 2010 GP3 Series season (a field that also featured fellow 2017 IndyCar drivers Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens, among other notables), but with this only Gutierrez’s sixth IndyCar start, it’s worth wondering whether he was accustomed to the unofficial IndyCar “rules of engagement.”

“That’s why I felt he would do it because he’s so new here. I thought he would do something like that, where he’s going to try to get his lap back. I tried to get as good a jump as I could and just watched him,” Newgarden said.

“I saw him locked up in my mirror, and I thought, ‘I can’t really go anywhere.’ I left a little bit of room on the inside, not a lot, but I left a little bit just to give him some space. I was just waiting. I was like, he’s either going to hit me or he’s not. And he didn’t. Once we got to the corner, it was just fine.

“But I was expecting it. I was expecting something like that. After we got through that, it actually kind of helped me a little bit going after Will. It was probably a good thing after we got to the start.”

Unsurprisingly, Rahal and Power took a different view of the passing attempt, although Power agreed with Newgarden that Gutierrez wasn’t really to blame for going for it.

“I think we need to have a talk behind closed doors with the drivers,” Rahal lamented. “I would say Gutierrez was damn close to taking out the leader. I’m sure you saw it. That’s just ridiculous, honestly. We’ll talk about it behind closed doors. I think everybody needs a little bit of a shakeup here with just the respect between drivers, but we’ll go from there.

“I mean, I always get told I’m a whiner when I talk about those sorts of things. I’ll let Will talk about it.”

Power replied, “It’s actually not Gutierrez’s fault. The rules for IndyCar are kind of ridiculous, that the team would tell him to stay and push and he’s not even in the lead. He’s not even leading. I understand if he was ahead of Newgarden because then, if it goes yellow, he gets his lap back.

“Yeah, I mean, IndyCar on one hand wants really good racing, but then you put a bunch of backmarkers, people a lap down in the mix. It ruined probably a very good battle at the end because Josef was on black tires and we were on reds.”