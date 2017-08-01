Leclerc, in Ferrari debut, tops opening day of Hungary test

A pair of race drivers were next up with Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) in second and third. Vandoorne was only 0.088 off pace with Bottas nearly a second off.
Mercedes junior George Russell also had his first day in an F1 car, completing more than 100 laps himself in a busy day’s work. With Bottas doing 155, it was a crazy day for Mercedes AMG Petronas with 274 laps banked.
Other young drivers that tested today included Nikita Mazepin and Lucas Auer, who split running at Force India, Canadian Nicholas Latifi with Renault, Sean Gelael at Toro Rosso, Santino Ferrucci with Haas and Gustav Malja with Sauber.
The first wave of Verizon IndyCar Series silly season chatter for 2018 has come over the last few races, and we’ll leave it to Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing managing director, to give a primer on just how goofy it all is.
“I think it’s a little early to talk about it, but at Mid-Ohio, it seems everyone wants to talk about it! Everyone gathers around the silly season flag pole and starts talking about things.”
So rather than attempt to forecast who goes where, it might be easier to just outline the players and situations to follow in a silly season table-setter:
—
LOCKS, OR NEAR LOCKS (9)
Team Penske: Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power
We know three of Roger Penske’s fearsome foursome will be back next year and despite Helio Castroneves driving as well as he ever has been, his future within IndyCar is questionable because of the incoming Penske Acura DPi IMSA program next year and the potential he could be shifted to that seat. Castroneves is working as hard as he can to postpone such a shift if possible, but it might be outside his control.
Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon
Dixon and Ganassi are joined at the hip and as the only one of Ganassi’s four drivers assured a return to the team at the moment, he’ll be leading the way.
Andretti Autosport: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Graham Rahal and Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter
Both have driven for teams that don’t bare their last name earlier in their careers. Not so much now.
—
THE REST OF THE DRIVERS CURRENTLY IN THE FIELD
Castroneves’ future has become an unfortunate distraction and one wonders if he’ll be able to get back into it after successive tough finishes at Toronto and Mid-Ohio after his Iowa win.
James Hinchcliffe, meanwhile, holds the keys to the driver market if he stays with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, where he’d continue as team leader, or seek to find a place elsewhere.
The last two Indianapolis 500 champions, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato’s status with Andretti Autosport is almost entirely (Rossi) and entirely (Sato) down to the team’s impending engine choice decision, whether it sticks with Honda or moves to Chevrolet. Sato’s longtime manager, Steve Fusek, told us this weekend they’re stuck in a holding pattern until they know where Andretti, the team, goes. An Andretti Autosport spokesperson told us this weekend they hope to have the engine decision made within the next couple weeks.
Ganassi’s remaining trio, Tony Kanaan, Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball all have varying degrees of budget which they could bring to a team, Ganassi or elsewhere. It would not be a surprise to see at least two of these three move on.
Mikhail Aleshin has endured a turbulent season with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, even though the potential is there for him to succeed. It’s hard to see him returning next season, especially as Aleshin also has SMP Racing’s LMP1 development program to tend to.
Carpenter told us this weekend it’s a bit early to talk 2018, but he likes what Spencer Pigot has done; he just wishes his qualifying could be better. Pigot appears close at the moment to a full-season deal, with longtime supporter Art Wilmes of Rising Star Racing keen to make that goal a reality. JR Hildebrand has impressed on ovals but has struggled to recapture form on the road and street courses.
Pigot’s successor as Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion, Ed Jones, is another intriguing prospect. The Dubai-based Brit has impressed all year at Dale Coyne Racing but like Pigot this year, won’t have the benefit of the $1 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarship at his disposal in 2018. That might make a return harder to forecast as he’ll have to find that additional budget. Teammate Esteban Gutierrez has spoken to several teams in recent weeks and figures to have the budget with which to bring somewhere.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises is another question mark with both its drivers, Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz. Daly told us a couple weeks ago to look beyond the results and see the flashes of improvement as the drivers, engineers, engines and aero kits have all been new to the team – and those comments proved prescient after Daly’s best weekend to date this year at Mid-Ohio. Will it have come too late, though? Sponsor ABC Supply Co. is a big Daly fan but save for a few exceptions, neither his nor Munoz’s performances this year have blown the paddock away. Larry Foyt faces a tough call for how he moves forward; a change here would mean yet another reset.
—
NEW OR RETURNING KIDS ON THE BLOCK
The combination of Juncos Racing, Harding Racing, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Michael Shank Racing and Carlin give IndyCar five new realistic potential entrants – and with McLaren having dipped its toes back in the water for this year’s Indianapolis 500 – another Indy-only team at least.
That’s exciting news for a series down to eight full-time teams at the start of the year. But how many can really move into IndyCar for 2018?
With equipment at their disposal, Juncos, Harding and DRR have a leg up over the other two teams. Shank ran an Andretti chassis, but with the Shank crew, this year at Indianapolis while Carlin is yet to make its IndyCar debut.
Juncos and Kyle Kaiser would make sense to continue with a step up together as Kaiser has grown by leaps and bounds under the team’s tutelage. With the $1 million scholarship available if Kaiser wins the Indy Lights title, it’d aid a step-up for both parties in at least a partial season, and potentially full-season entry.
Harding has Gabby Chaves under contract for another year and has a second chassis at its disposal.
DRR and Sage Karam have been tied at the hip for three of four years, but would Karam leave a factory sports car seat with Lexus to make a return to IndyCar in a lower pressure atmosphere? DRR’s also got its GRC Lites program at the moment.
It was nice to see RC Enerson back in an IndyCar paddock at the track where he dazzled on debut last year with Dale Coyne Racing. Though his driving has been limited this year, Enerson is known to be on several team’s radars. At 20, he’s already known for a smooth driving style and good feedback.
Another of the Indy 500 rookies was Jack Harvey, who’s hoping to make at least one more start this year (Sonoma has been rumored) to parlay himself back into full-time seat consideration next year. Harvey’s been active within the paddock this year as a driver coach with Carlin.
Matthew Brabham’s name was mentioned earlier this year but he’s risking falling into the “out of sight, out of mind” territory. The talented Australian American has focused primarily on his Stadium SUPER Trucks season.
Of current Indy Lights drivers, it’s hard to see many of them ready for IndyCar next year. Santiago Urrutia is close after two seasons but would need budgetary help. Both Colton Herta and Matheus Leist look intriguing, but could do with a second year of seasoning in the series. Some of the other series veterans there, frankly, would be surprises.
There’s also the veterans with recent IndyCar experience – the James Davisons and Tristan Vautiers of the world – to consider. And then there’s the driver who could be very highly in demand, Oriol Servia, as he’s conducted testing in the Honda-powered 2018 Dallara universal aero kit for IndyCar.
Outside the paddock, recent sports car announcements could shift some of those drivers into frame, and look at coming over to America. It’s worth noting Pipo Derani and Robert Wickens have tested for SPM this year.
This year, Honda (13 cars) and Chevrolet (8) have been out of balance. Will that number tilt closer to an equal balance in 2018?
How the silly season plays out will in large part come down to math and available number of engine leases.
A reduction from any or all of Penske, Ganassi or Andretti – which run 4 cars apiece this year – open the options for other teams to expand, or for new teams to make their engine selection. An Andretti shift to Chevrolet would tilt the “bow tie” number there up, before any teams shift or adjust their numbers.
Whether it’s gossip, excitement or speculation all in the works, the silly season in IndyCar is underway. The question is whether it will supersede the on-track activity the final couple months of 2017, as the series heads into the final four races before crowning a champion.
Here’s some final thoughts after this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:
Newgarden’s first dominant Penske win. Yes, he led the majority of laps in Toronto (58 of 85) but vaulted to the lead there based on the yellow timing and when he pitted. At Barber, he got into the lead after Will Power’s late-race puncture. Finally, Mid-Ohio saw Josef Newgarden exorcise demons of the last three years at this track when potential wins went begging. Between qualifying second, his first front row start of the season, that fake-out, then blow past Power move for the lead (second straight year Power’s been snookered by a teammate at Mid-Ohio) and subsequent check-out the rest of the day, this was one you have to say the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet earned from the off. Newgarden was just happy to not see it fall away, like it did at Road America. “It’s always stressful, even when the car’s fast. It seemed like the car was working on reds, blacks, didn’t really matter. It just got better throughout the race and as the track gripped up. Only real drama was the restart, felt like we were on the wrong tire again, kind of like Road America. Fortunately, we had a bit of a buffer, even with the car in between. Even there, I thought Gutierrez was going to run into us on Turn 4 for a second, but we seemed to skate through.”
An age thought on the new points leader. Newgarden is 26, and that’s an interesting point to note. As one of the leading 20-somethings in the series, Newgarden has an opportunity to become IndyCar’s first under-30 champion since Scott Dixon, then 28, in 2008. Since then, it’s been Dario Franchitti (three straight 2009-2011), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Dixon (2013 and 2015), Will Power (2014) and Simon Pagenaud (2016) who have won titles since. All of those drivers have been in the series at least six full seasons and been 31 years of age or older. Newgarden is in his sixth season. The last 20-year-old American champion was Sam Hornish Jr., driving for Team Penske in 2006, at age 27. He’d won titles at 22 and 23 with Panther Racing in 2001 and 2002, and Dixon’s first title in 2003 came at the tender age of 23.
Speaking of Dixon, a tough ninth owing to valiant effort. Results like 10th at Toronto and ninth at Mid-Ohio may not do much for Scott Dixon in the moment, but could do much more for him as the year rolls on. Dixon fought a horribly ill-handling car in the second stint and needed several turns of front wing taken out to make it viable later in the race. You knew something was wrong when he was barely hanging on ahead of a pack of others behind him, led by Helio Castroneves, and almost holding them up. Dixon’s valiant effort was the capper to a tough weekend for the Chip Ganassi Racing quartet; none of Tony Kanaan, Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball looked anything more than a midfielder all weekend, although all three had fun with NBCSN contributor Robin Miller during his “Grid Run” segment pre-race, Chilton in particular making the most of Miller’s gift basket presented ahead of his upcoming wedding later this month.
Rahal’s roll continues. Another special performance from Graham Rahal and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team got turned in this weekend. They continue to fly the flag as regular contenders for great qualifying and race results. In some respects it’s a pity their start of the season was so bad as he’d be even closer in the championship picture.
Not much shakeup in the field from qualifying. Without a yellow coming at the wrong time – all but JR Hildebrand got away with it on Sunday although Hildebrand was caught out despite doing a good fuel-save run – each of the top 11 starters finished in the top-11 positions, and only Conor Daly advanced into a top-10 finishing position from outside the top-10 on the grid, passing his old landlord James Hinchcliffe. In some respects that was nice to see a race not get inverted by a yellow lottery. In others, as Newgarden noted earlier in the weekend, the lottery doesn’t give drivers a chance to make something of a weekend where their qualifying doesn’t go to plan.
Funny Chevrolet, Honda and PPG sponsor win notes. Honda swept both Chevrolet-sponsored races this year in Detroit, GM’s backyard. Chevrolet has now gone three-for-three in Honda-sponsored races in Barber, Toronto and Mid-Ohio, with Newgarden winning all three. Of Newgarden’s six career wins, five have come in Honda-sponsored races and all with Chevrolet power. Newgarden also noted he won in the PPG colors, with Simon Pagenaud won with three times last year and Juan Pablo Montoya won with at Pocono in 2014. Honda always does a good job of making the Mid-Ohio weekend a fun one with its camping theme – this year’s galactic one was a hit – but one wonders if they’re sick of the run of Chevrolet wins in races they sponsor!
Other quick thoughts. Conor Daly turned in his best weekend of the season at an important time. With a good qualifying run, it made a top-10 achievable, and was properly earned in a race where all 21 cars finished and there was only one caution. … After his strong start to the year, Ed Jones has hit a rough patch of results with one seventh the only bright spot in a six-race period with five finishes of 17th or worse, and three DNFs. … It was a tense weekend in the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, culminating with impound of the top three Pro Mazda cars after Sunday’s race. … The four Pirelli World Challenge races were interesting enough, particularly in GTS and the GTA subclass within GT.
Although there aren’t any further races until Pocono Raceway on August 20, IndyCar still has several tests between now and then, including the road course test of the new Dallara 2018 universal aero kit at Mid-Ohio today, and at Iowa Speedway on August 10, and a Gateway Motorsports Park test on August 3 following the repave.
The Pirelli World Challenge resumed its 2017 season with the kickoff to its second half of competition this past weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, traditionally an important weekend for the series’ current season title battles and next year’s planning.
World Challenge has run an interesting 2017 season to date. The competition hasn’t been lacking in the headlining GT class; thus far there have been five different driver combinations from five different manufacturers (Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, Cadillac, Porsche, Audi) that have won the five SprintX races, and a further two drivers and manufacturers (McLaren, Bentley) who’ve won in Sprint as well. GTS also saw six manufacturers win in as many weekends to open its season (Ford, KTM, SIN, Porsche, Panoz, Chevrolet).
Behind the scenes, as World Challenge has sought to establish itself as its own championship trying to emerge from a strong support series platform, there have been inevitable growing pains. The issue of track time – where PWC falls on race weekends it shares with other series – and explaining how good the competition has been has been difficult in some respects because of how complex the series format is in 2017 with three different GT championships: Sprint, SprintX and overall.
We caught up with Greg Gill, president/CEO of WC Vision (PWC’s series producers) and Marcus Haselgrove, WC Vision vice president, Competition, for a check-in on where things sit through the first half of the year as the series begins its stretch run to the end of 2017.
The competition aspect is certainly there within most if not all the series’ classes. As noted, both GT and GTS have seen a variety of winners at the start of the year, and the increased number of new cars in the Touring Car ranks has bolstered those classes’ presentation this year.
“BoP will always be a lighting rod and question mark. But it comes down to having world class teams, manufacturers and preparation, and sometimes the luck you get,” Gill told NBC Sports. “I like what was said by a returning GT team, who was here in the late 2000s. They’d run another series, then came back and said, ‘Man when we were here before, it was 3-5 fast guys. Now, everyone is.”
Haselgrove hailed the work of the people investment in TC to help bring those classes forward to pushing high-40s if not low-50s in terms of car counts in TC, TCA and TCB this year, most of them in the TC and TCA classes with TCB dwindling down in popularity. He also made a key point about where the TC classes fit into the overall PWC platform.
“The growth spurt comes there from the manufacturers,” Haselgrove told NBC Sports. “They’re already talking to Greg and I about next year because they’re here now. To me, TC will always be sustainable as it’s at the dealership level for many teams.”
With car count growth though has come the format adjustment for PWC weekends, and how they fit into the overall landscape, and that’s one of the challenges facing PWC moving forward in 2018 and beyond.
It’s worth noting in the past that GT and GTS were combined in on-track sessions before being separated out prior to 2015. That had the knock-on effect of kicking the TC classes out of IndyCar weekends, save for one or two, that year.
What’s happened this year is that the GT and GTS class sessions on IndyCar weekends have been hamstrung both for track time, and for good times, as there’s been a subtle change in the pecking order.
The joint IndyCar and PWC weekends are a hit for fans and for manufacturers; however, more often than not this year PWC sessions are primarily on a Thursday promoter test day, with only one or two sessions to follow each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That means earlier load-in days and travel time for PWC teams, which adds up quickly, and leaves them sitting around for long periods while IndyCar, the Mazda Road to Indy and occasionally the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup are on-track. PWC races have run after IndyCar sessions several times this year.
“Most definitely,” Gill responded when asked if PWC needing to improve the in-weekend schedule for its competitors was something that needs to be explored.
“That has to happen. We’ve come up with some tentative ideas between meetings with INDYCAR and track promoters. For our paddock, it definitely needs to be shortened to make it effective for people.
“We have a great partnership with INDYCAR in this modern era of World Challenge, but we also have to be mindful of the 125-plus drivers we have ourselves; and we can’t get that all done on an IndyCar weekend.”
Gill, who along with PWC plans to release the 2018 schedule at Circuit of The Americas in September, expects a similar number of events but not necessarily at the same dates they are this year.
“It should be 11 or 10 plus one like this year at similar venues; we’re leaning towards that,” Gill said. “The biggest issue we’re facing right now is how do we get this many people in and give them a good weekend race experience.
“I think you’ll see maybe a one or two event growth towards headliner events for us. We surveyed our GT owner group at Road America. They want to continue large scale events, be it with IndyCar, or other series, to continue that level of exposure for the manufacturer partners.”
With Mid-Ohio complete, PWC now heads to two more SprintX weekends with the ever-evolving management structure at the Utah Motorsports Campus and COTA, switched from March to September this year, before its Sprint finale in Sonoma with IndyCar.
Gill’s been happy with SprintX but admits some tweaks are needed for the emerging series, which has seen higher car counts than Sprint (mid-30s versus mid-20s) but also a bit of confusion over rules and regulations.
“So SprintX was something we’re very pleased with the success of, but we’ve already met with our teams to work to how we can make things better in the future,” Gill said. “We’d already made a change from their input on the tire changes for this year, deciding not to do it.
“The biggest thing we need to work on with it is how do we make it more clean and easier to follow? We have three different classes of drivers, three different classes of cars, split within a 60-minute race, and that creates its own set of headaches.
“What was reported last year this time was this is a more economical way of going racing if they only want to race Sprint or SprintX, or share a ride. In that regard, that was a success. We’ve seen a growth in the paddock.”
SprintX was born out of the partnership with the SRO, where its Balance of Performance classifications have come into the paddock. A key point to note is PWC’s GT is running on last year’s specification of Pirelli tires, which as Haselgrove explained has helped simplify the BoP process.
“One of the other things I’m a big purveyor of this for a customer class – is that we’re on the same tire,” he said. “All of them last year got a good setup. This year, the cars aren’t moving much; they’re all improving a small amount.
“If you stay running the same tire multiple years it’s different versus every time you have a big change in tires or rule package, then you have to get everybody back as close to zero delta as possible. So they’re very happy with that, especially the teams selling to customers; they already know where they are with the car this year.”
Gill said the SRO has been less visible on-site for PWC races this year because 2016 was Stephane Ratel’s group’s primarily fact-finding mission year.
“It’s been two years now that we’ve been involved with them. We started referencing the SRO BoP three years ago,” Gill said. “Between the two organizations, I think it’s been increased communication, more predictability… and the other area is that there’s been less engagement this year because they’ve been over before, they know what’s going on, and Marcus already works well with Claude (Surmont, SRO Technical Director).
“The big thing we need to work on in that regard is making sure to maintain the close relationship with our manufacturers here, and that we continue to build on the confidence and connection we have them with.
“We could lose that if we try to do too much internationally too far. As an example, just because of time zone differences alone, we know say 17 hours ahead in Asia, they can’t immediately respond to an email. Marcus and his team are intimately involved with them and we’ll keep that connection going.”
Some of the bigger success points for the series thus far in 2017 have been the behind-the-scenes changes.
In moving from SCCA to USAC as a sanctioning body, improving visual optics where cleaner World Challenge apparel has premiered, adding three class managers in Rob Morgan (GT), Jack Baldwin (GTS) and Jim Jordan (TC), and changing timing & scoring partners to TSL, there have been improvements we’re not necessarily writing or talking about because it’s done internally.
In layman’s terms, you never want to know how the sausage is being made, but the ingredients have changed in the sausage-making process this year for PWC to improve where it sits as it grows.
“There are things we’ve done this year that are big but not particularly newsworthy because they don’t show up that way, but are critical for the continued growth of the series,” he said.
“We’d received the largest customer complaint about our previous sanctioning partner that said we were ‘clubby’ – which they didn’t mean as an indictment against the SCCA, but did refer to it as a mentality of casualness or not taking things as seriously. It was the wrong impression to give off and it certainly wasn’t our intention to do so.
“Our USAC transition has gone way ahead of expectation in helping things go smoother. USAC is a very transparent partner. I’m also happy to say we’ve continued a good relationship with the SCCA, and will continue to work with them on Track Night in America and some of their other initiatives.”
Other question marks remain for 2018 and beyond, notably its race broadcast format with the CBS Sports Network package now in its third year in 2017 and with a handful of meant-to-be-live TV shows actually having aired on a couple-hour delay, with no live stream. That will be a topic that arises later this year as the series progresses.
But all told, the plan remains full speed ahead for PWC as it works towards crowning its champions for 2017 and as the series that was the first to bring several popular sports car platforms to the United States looks to showcase that to a bigger audience, while also working to maintain its successful business, manufacturer and commercial relationships.
“We’re ahead of where we were a year ago. We’re pleased with that,” Gill said. “The increased grids are good to see, but they’re an indication of all the effort of all who’ve worked behind the scenes.”
Sebastien Bourdais has, on Monday, made his return to the cockpit of the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, only 10 weeks after suffering pelvic and hip fractures in an accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on May 20.
In a medical evaluation test conducted after the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy 200, Bourdais ran more than 80 laps today with no ill effects. INDYCAR will have to officially clear him to return to active competition, but today’s test will have been a good step before that confirmation.
“It’s just great to be back in the car, really, and to feel like nothing’s changed,” Bourdais said, via IndyCar.com.
Team owner Coyne told IndyCar.com Bourdais will be back for sure at Sonoma but is TBD for Watkins Glen depending on how current drivers Esteban Gutierrez and Ed Jones fare at the next two ovals.