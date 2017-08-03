Getty Images

Spanish motorcycle legend Angel Nieto dies aged 70

By Luke SmithAug 3, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Thirteen-time motorcycle world champion Angel Nieto has died at the age of 70 from injuries sustained in a road accident earlier this week.

Nieto was struck by a car after falling off his quad bike, suffering severe head injuries that led to him being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Nieto’s condition worsened earlier this week, with his passing being announced in a statement from MotoGP released on Thursday evening.

“Spanish motorcycling legend Angel Nieto sadly passed away on August 3rd, succumbing to injuries sustained in a quad bike accident in Ibiza some days before,” the statement reads.

“A true giant of the sport in Spain and on the world stage, the Champion from Zamora will be deeply missed.

“Nieto was a 13-time World Champion, but due to superstition would always refer to the number as 12 + 1. Born in Castile and Leon in 1947, the Spaniard would emerge as the leading force in establishing his nation as a motorcycling world power, winning an incredible 90 Grands Prix and taking 139 podiums on his way to his 12 + 1 world titles.

“Over almost two decades, Nieto set his name in stone as a true great, competing in and often dominating the 50cc, 80cc and 125cc events and Championships he entered.

“This dominance and brilliance over 19 years at the top established him as one of the all-time elite – alongside the likes of Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, Mike Hailwood and Phil Read in the annals of two-wheeled history.

“Six 50cc World Championships and seven on 125cc machinery also make Nieto the rider to have won the most titles with different manufacturers, as the Spaniard rode for and won on Derbi, Bultaco, Garelli, Minarelli and Kreidler machinery.

“He also took domestic titles in every conceivable class from 50cc up to 750cc in his native Spain, setting his legend in stone at home as well as on the world stage.

“His cavalier charisma and character were a great reflection of the late 1960s and ‘70s, with his personality more than matching his achievements on-track.

“Later Nieto was also a team manager, at the helm when Emilio Alzamora won the 125 World Championship in 1999, and became the head of a motorcycling dynasty as family members followed his path into the world of two wheels.

“The Nieto name remains synonymous with Spanish motorcycling and the 12 + 1 World Champion will be deeply missed; forever remaining an inspiration to his nation and to the entire MotoGP paddock.”

F1’s Halo offers surprise benefit, blocking low sun

By Luke SmithAug 3, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Mercedes Formula 1 junior George Russell revealed a surprising benefit of using the much-maligned ‘Halo’ cockpit protection device after his maiden test on Wednesday: it blocks low sun.

F1 officials announced last month that the Halo would be introduced to F1 for 2018, dividing opinion throughout the paddock and wider motorsport.

Russell was entrusted with the Halo’s first public test since last November’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the post-Hungarian Grand Prix running, completing laps with the device attached to his Mercedes W08 car.

Visibility has been a big talking point with the Halo, but Russell was pleasantly surprised by his experience, particularly when the sun got low towards the end of the day.

“I had a much better view with the Halo than I expected. When the sun was coming down at the end of the day, it blocked the sun from my eyes, so I actually saw more than I would usually see when the sun is low,” Russell said.

“From a driver’s perspective, the visibility is completely fine. The only hindrance could potentially be seeing the start lights. Getting in and out of the car with the Halo takes a bit of experience. I struggled initially, but after a few trial runs I was fine.”

Russell, 19, spent two days with Mercedes in his first F1 run-out, with his regular commitments lying in the GP3 Series.

“I was very pleased with the test. I managed to get through the two days not so physically tired,” Russell said.

“I feel like I could have done even more laps. It’s obviously extremely tough driving the 2017 car. And there’s no rest at a circuit like this – especially in 36 degree temperature. I was playing it safe because I knew I had two days in the car with lots of mileage planned.

“I wanted to do a good job for the team and tick of all of their test items. We didn’t focus on coming out on top of the timesheets. We came away from this test learning a lot. From our point of view we took everything away we needed to.”

Rosenqvist: Mercedes, Porsche arrivals ‘last nail in the coffin’ for FE critics

By Luke SmithAug 3, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Formula E race winner Felix Rosenqvist has welcomed the addition of manufacturers Mercedes and Porsche to the series, saying their joint arrival is “the last nail in the coffin” for the all-electric series’ doubters.

The reigning champions in Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship respectively, Mercedes and Porsche confirmed last week they would be joining the Formula E grid in season six, starting in the winter of 2019.

Mercedes will be shutting its DTM program in order to commit to the electric single-seater championship, while Porsche’s entry comes at the cost of its successful LMP1 team.

The news means there are 11 manufacturers signed up for Formula E in season six, with the likes of Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Renault already enjoying involvement.

Reflecting on the announcements from Mercedes and Porsche, Rosenqvist believes it will silence many who doubt Formula E has a future within motorsport or is of interest to manufacturers.

“You always hear people trash-talking Formula E, especially the older generation, that it’s not proper racing, blah blah blah. I think they sort of put the last nail in the coffin,” Rosenqvist told NBC Sports.

“It was quite nice. A lot of people got a bit silence by that. Massive for Formula E, and good for everyone involved. It just says a lot about where the championship is heading.

“I think it’s also important to not look at where the championship is now but where it will be in five years. I think that’s the main thing, and I think that’s what the manufacturers are thinking as well.

“This is just the beginning. For sure there will be bright times ahead for the series.”

Red Bull, McLaren stack up on ultra-softs in Spa F1 tire picks

By Luke SmithAug 3, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Red Bull and McLaren have both taken full advantage of Pirelli’s decision to take the ultra-soft Formula 1 tire to Spa for the first time, stacking up on the compound for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Pirelli released each driver’s tire picks for the race on Thursday, having previously announced that it would be supplying teams with the soft, super-soft and ultra-soft compounds for the race in Belgium.

McLaren and Red Bull both opted to go aggressive, their drivers electing to take nine sets of the ultra-soft compound to Spa, skimping out on the soft tire as a result.

F1 title contenders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have gone for a more conservative approach, the latter opting for the joint-safest selection in the field with four sets of softs, three super-softs and six ultra-softs.

As usual, drivers will be required to complete Q3 on the ultra-soft tire and save one set of both the soft and ultra-softs for the race, using either tire once.

Arrivabene: Hungary F1 win proved Ferrari’s strength of character

By Luke SmithAug 3, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Maurizio Arrivabene felt the Italian marque’s victory in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix proved its strength of character after soaking up the pressure from rival team Mercedes.

Sebastian Vettel nursed his car to victory despite struggling with a handling issue for much of the race, causing him to slow and come under pressure from teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel held on to head up a one-two finish for Ferrari, marking its first victory in two months and extending the German’s lead at the top of the drivers’ championship heading into the summer break.

Team principal Arrivabene was full of praise for both drivers speaking after the race, believing the victory against the odds was a reflection of Ferrari’s DNA.

“A great race and a result obtained in far from easy circumstances,” Arrivabene said of the race win.

“Once again it demonstrated the strength of character at Ferrari. Congratulations to the guys here and back in Maranello, working together in what is the mark of a great team.

“Seb drove a magnificent race, managing to keep the lead despite the problem with the steering wheel. He was helped by a great performance from Kimi who demonstrated, not only that he is a champion, but also that he is a true team-player.”

The performance from Raikkonen appears to have boosted his chances of keeping his Ferrari race seat for 2018, with CEO Sergio Marchionne being quoted in Hungary as saying the Finn’s odds of being retained were better than 50 per cent.