Ferrari hopeful of placing Leclerc, Giovinazzi at Sauber

Ferrari CEO and chairman Sergio Marchionne hopes that next year’s new Formula 1 engine deal with Sauber will allow the Italian marque to give junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc a chance to step into a full-time seat.
Sauber announced ahead of last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix that it had canceled its planned technical partnership with Honda in favor of a new engine deal with Ferrari, starting in 2018.
Ferrari currently has 2016 GP2 runner-up Giovinazzi – who entered two races for Sauber at the start of the year – and runaway Formula 2 leader Leclerc on its books, but no real locations for them to land in F1.
While Haas has run both drivers in practice thanks to its technical partnership with Ferrari, the American team intends to keep Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on its books for 2018.
However, Marchionne sees the Sauber deal as a way for Ferrari to secure some room for its young drivers on the F1 grid, as explained to Italian media over the Hungary weekend.
“It’s a very positive thing. It’s a way to create a kind-of junior team,” Marchionne said.
“We have a pair of exceptional drivers we need to run, but we need space for them.
“It’s a great idea, and we are working on it.”
Sauber currently fields Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein in F1, the latter being part of Mercedes’ junior program, making his place with the team beyond 2018 unclear in light of the increased Ferrari deal.
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Two friends and drivers who’ve worked tirelessly to make their driving dreams happen will now finally get the chance to work together.
In a last-minute program, Pippa Mann and Shea Holbrook will share the No. 11 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2, representing Lamborghini Paramus, at this weekend’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races at Road America.
Both Mann and Holbrook have known each other in the racing world for several years, but the opportunity to work together has only come together in the last few days. The natural dynamic they have from each of their own business savvy should make it a seamless transition. Mann has two race weekends under her belt and Holbrook has tested a Lamborghini recently at Road America.
For Mann, she’ll be looking to build on a class podium finish achieved last time out with Dion von Moltke at Watkins Glen with Prestige, where she consistently improved her times throughout the whole weekend. She wasn’t expecting to be racing this weekend owing to a lack of funding, but has been working diligently to resolve that, and has hopes of returning for at least one further race weekend this season in Super Trofeo.
“I’m so thrilled and grateful to have this opportunity to be back in Super Trofeo with Prestige Performance and Wayne Taylor Racing this weekend, and I’m so excited to partner up with Shea and BUBBA burger for the first time,” Mann said. “I am so grateful to everyone who made it possible for me to be here this weekend, and I can’t wait to be back on track in Lamborghini Paramus car to turn my first Road America laps.”
Holbrook, meanwhile, will make her Lamborghini series debut. The opportunity arose after a busy couple week working to get back in a car; her Shea Racing team is in the midst of Pirelli World Challenge’s long break in the Touring Car class schedule since late May at Lime Rock Park, with their next race set for Utah Motorsports Campus next week.
It also presents a great opportunity for Holbrook, who has been supported by BUBBA burger in recent years, to race in the IMSA paddock as BUBBA burger has enhanced its presence there. A couple weeks ago, IMSA and BUBBA burger confirmed a three-year extension that sees BUBBA burger the Official Burger of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship through at least 2020.
“What an incredible opportunity to join Prestige Performance and Wayne Taylor Racing in the Super Trofeo series this weekend at Road America,” Holbrook said. “To team up with my dear friend, Pippa Mann in the Lamborghini Paramus with added BUBBA burger livery is a dream come true. I’m grateful to all parties involved to get us to this point and look to build on the momentum throughout the weekend.”
The two races are Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT and Sunday at 10:55 a.m. CT and local time.
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – After three races in July, two for the Prototype classes and three for both GT classes, the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship reconvenes this weekend at Road America for the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, a critical two-hour, 40-minute tilt that kicks off the final three months of the season.
But as it sits now with races at Road America, VIRginia International Raceway, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and Road Atlanta to go, the championship chases come into view in at least three of the four classes.
With rain also in the forecast on and off this weekend, that may add another degree of difficulty to the weekend as teams master either the Continental or Michelin rain tires.
PROTOTYPE: TAYLORS SEEK REBOUND; CAMERON GOES FOR THE QUARTET
The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R opened the year with five wins in as many races, as Jordan and Ricky Taylor ran the gamut of wins between the “36 Hours of Florida,” a pair of 100-minute street races, and a standard length race at Circuit of The Americas in-between.
Then reality hit that going a perfect 10-f0r-10 in the No. 10 car wasn’t the case. Action Express Racing, via its No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing and No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillacs, has now won the last two races, and moved into title contention with both its pairs of drivers. The Taylors are on 226 points and lead Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa by 19 points, with 207, while defending Prototype class champions Dane Cameron and Eric Curran sit fourth on 199.
Cameron and Curran have streaks to uphold this weekend. As a pairing, they’ve won here the last two years and for Cameron, he’s won here the last three, having won the GT Daytona class with Turner Motorsport’s BMW Z4 GT3 in 2014. A “Cameron quartet” would be something to behold.
Elsewhere, it’s the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson “Banana Boat” that has been the top interloper in the Cadillac-dominated campaign. Now a podium regular, it’s only been due to a bit of bad luck that the pairing of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg hasn’t yet won this season. They’d make for a popular winner this weekend, in what would be the first LMP2 car victory this season in IMSA. The pairing sits third in points with 200.
The other four cars in class are Ligier-based, in the pair of Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPis and then the pair of Ligier JS P217 Gibsons from PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports and VISIT FLORIDA Racing, respectively. The latter team debuts its Ligier this weekend after switching from the Riley Multimatic, hoping for a bit of form after what’s been a tough season.
With the Mazda RT24-Ps now out of competition the remainder of the field, it drops the Prototype field to just eight cars.
GT LE MANS: A YEAR ON FROM SHOOTOUT, FIVE-WAY TITLE FIGHT BECKONS
Last year’s GT Le Mans finish was one of the craziest in recent memory, as Tommy Milner completed a miraculous comeback inside the final five minutes to go from fifth to the win for he and Oliver Gavin; another highlight en route to the pair’s title-winning season in their No. 4 Corvette C7.R.
It’s the sister Corvette Racing car, the No. 3 car of Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen, that will look to carry the title torch for the “Bow ties” this weekend into the final four races. Although the pair has not won since Circuit of The Americas a full two months ago, Garcia and Magnussen still lead the GTLM points by seven – 211 to 2014 – over the surging BMW Team RLL pair of Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims, the latter driver having done impressively well all season considering it’s his first full-time U.S. campaign.
Three other pairings from two other teams and manufacturers are also in the hunt. Both Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs pairings are next, Dirk Mueller and Joey Hand at 196 points with Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe on 195. Ford, which received a Balance of Performance break this weekend, has not won since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona; and it was Westbrook who lost a sure win in the final stages last year, in what was a tough blow for their own title hopes. Also hanging in is Porsche’s lone full-season pairing, Dirk Werner and Patrick Pilet, who enter this weekend on the heels of the 911 RSR’s first U.S. victory at Lime Rock Park two years ago. They’re fifth on 194 points.
That leaves Gavin and Milner, the second BMW and the second Porsche to play spoilers in the title fight if they can win or take points away.
Beyond the driver fight, the manufacturer battle is tight as well. Chevrolet (223) leads Ford by four (219), BMW by seven (216) and Porsche by 14 (209).
GTLM always seems to deliver at Road America because there has been no rhyme or reason to victories. Corvette won last year, Porsche in 2015, Risi Ferrari in 2014, the SRT Viper in 2013 and BMW in 2012, making it five manufacturers in as many seasons. Ford could make it six-in-six if they pull off a win this weekend. Ferrari won in 2011 and BMW won back-to-back in 2009 and 2010.
GT DAYTONA: NIELSEN, BALZAN CONSISTENCY FUELING TITLE DEFENSE PUSH
Neither Christina Nielsen nor Alessandro Balzan has won yet this year in their No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, but after their impressive run of six straight podiums from Sebring through Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, they have moved into a solid – but not entirely secure – championship lead in GTD as they look for their second straight title.
They podiumed here last year as well, ending third while the Riley Motorsports Dodge Viper GT3-R won with Jeroen Bleekemolen and Ben Keating. That pair, now in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, sustained a broken left-rear suspension at Lime Rock Park which was a big hit to them in the title fight. They now sit 17 points behind (228-211); the No. 63 car has outscored the No. 33 car by 41 points in the last four races.
It’s still likely to come down to those two cars for the title with third-placed car, the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Andy Lally and Katherine Legge, 23 points back at 2015. That’d take a few good results and tough issues for the two cars ahead to close the gap.
At 31 points back, the mountain is likely too tough to climb for Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow in their No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, and the same is true at 33 points back for Lawson Aschenbach and Andrew Davis in the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS.
The GTD manufacturer battle though is quite tight. Ferrari (238) holds a three-point lead on Mercedes-AMG (235), with Acura (232) very close and Porsche (225), Audi (221) and Lamborghini (219) all close-ish.
Several others in the 16-car class look to play spoiler, including the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R which won last time out at Lime Rock Park and with Joerg Bergmeister
PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE: TITLE CLINCH POSSIBLE FOR PERFORMANCE TECH
With the pairing of James French and Pato O’Ward, Performance Tech Motorsports has been perfect this year in PC – six-for-six in victories to open the year. A seventh straight win would lock up the championship with one race remaining.
The maximum points achievable is 36, and French and O’Ward enter with a 34-point lead over Don Yount, the only other driver with a mathematical shout.
Performance Tech switches up the qualifying order with O’Ward qualifying and French, the Sheboygan native, finishing his home race this weekend. BAR1 has Buddy Rice back alongside Yount, Rice having missed the CTMP race owing to a GRC Lites conflict, while the team hadn’t yet confirmed its latest pairing for the second car as of Wednesday.
The race takes place this Sunday at 1:35 p.m. CT and local time.
Thirteen-time motorcycle world champion Angel Nieto has died at the age of 70 from injuries sustained in a road accident earlier this week.
Nieto was struck by a car after falling off his quad bike, suffering severe head injuries that led to him being placed in a medically-induced coma.
Nieto’s condition worsened earlier this week, with his passing being announced in a statement from MotoGP released on Thursday evening.
“Spanish motorcycling legend Angel Nieto sadly passed away on August 3rd, succumbing to injuries sustained in a quad bike accident in Ibiza some days before,” the statement reads.
“A true giant of the sport in Spain and on the world stage, the Champion from Zamora will be deeply missed.
“Nieto was a 13-time World Champion, but due to superstition would always refer to the number as 12 + 1. Born in Castile and Leon in 1947, the Spaniard would emerge as the leading force in establishing his nation as a motorcycling world power, winning an incredible 90 Grands Prix and taking 139 podiums on his way to his 12 + 1 world titles.
“Over almost two decades, Nieto set his name in stone as a true great, competing in and often dominating the 50cc, 80cc and 125cc events and Championships he entered.
“This dominance and brilliance over 19 years at the top established him as one of the all-time elite – alongside the likes of Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, Mike Hailwood and Phil Read in the annals of two-wheeled history.
“Six 50cc World Championships and seven on 125cc machinery also make Nieto the rider to have won the most titles with different manufacturers, as the Spaniard rode for and won on Derbi, Bultaco, Garelli, Minarelli and Kreidler machinery.
“He also took domestic titles in every conceivable class from 50cc up to 750cc in his native Spain, setting his legend in stone at home as well as on the world stage.
“His cavalier charisma and character were a great reflection of the late 1960s and ‘70s, with his personality more than matching his achievements on-track.
“Later Nieto was also a team manager, at the helm when Emilio Alzamora won the 125 World Championship in 1999, and became the head of a motorcycling dynasty as family members followed his path into the world of two wheels.
“The Nieto name remains synonymous with Spanish motorcycling and the 12 + 1 World Champion will be deeply missed; forever remaining an inspiration to his nation and to the entire MotoGP paddock.”
Russell was entrusted with the Halo’s first public test since last November’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the post-Hungarian Grand Prix running, completing laps with the device attached to his Mercedes W08 car.
Visibility has been a big talking point with the Halo, but Russell was pleasantly surprised by his experience, particularly when the sun got low towards the end of the day.
“I had a much better view with the Halo than I expected. When the sun was coming down at the end of the day, it blocked the sun from my eyes, so I actually saw more than I would usually see when the sun is low,” Russell said.
“From a driver’s perspective, the visibility is completely fine. The only hindrance could potentially be seeing the start lights. Getting in and out of the car with the Halo takes a bit of experience. I struggled initially, but after a few trial runs I was fine.”
Russell, 19, spent two days with Mercedes in his first F1 run-out, with his regular commitments lying in the GP3 Series.
“I was very pleased with the test. I managed to get through the two days not so physically tired,” Russell said.
“I feel like I could have done even more laps. It’s obviously extremely tough driving the 2017 car. And there’s no rest at a circuit like this – especially in 36 degree temperature. I was playing it safe because I knew I had two days in the car with lots of mileage planned.
“I wanted to do a good job for the team and tick of all of their test items. We didn’t focus on coming out on top of the timesheets. We came away from this test learning a lot. From our point of view we took everything away we needed to.”