Raikkonen’s moment with crying Ferrari fan nominated for sports award

By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The moment that Ferrari Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen met a young fan at the Spanish Grand Prix has been nominated for a leading sports award.

Six-year-old Thomas Danel visited the race on the outskirts of Barcelona with his family to cheer on Ferrari and his favorite driver, Raikkonen, only for the Finn to crash out at the first corner.

Thomas was left in floods of tears in the grandstands, as seen by the world when the TV cameras picked him up.

Those within the F1 paddock moved quickly to find Thomas and invite him down to Ferrari’s hospitality unit where he met Raikkonen, posing for pictures and receiving the Finn’s signed cap (which was adorably oversized).

As well as being one of the most heartfelt moments in F1 this year, Laureus has shortlisted it for the ‘Best Sporting Moment of the Year’ award.

Six moments will be nominated each month between now and December, with the five monthly winners facing off in one final vote ahead of next spring’s awards ceremony.

IMSA schedule day provides some 2018 IndyCar dates

By Tony DiZinnoAug 4, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The full 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series calendar isn’t out yet but between dates already announced and then dates that have been announced today via IMSA, with three of its series calendars getting released, you can start penciling in weekends on the IndyCar calendar.

IMSA confirms four 2018 IndyCar dates. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will continue alongside the Long Beach and Detroit dates, and those are April 13-14 (Long Beach) and June 1-2 (Detroit) respectively.

IMSA’s Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama also will run on two IndyCar weekends at Barber Motorsports Park and Sonoma Raceway. Those dates were revealed for April 21-22 (Barber) and Sept. 14-16 (Sonoma).

The pair of April confirmations for Long Beach and Barber, coupled with the one-year only move of Phoenix from the first weekend in April to the last weekend of April owing to the NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship, also indirectly confirms that race moves forward a week ahead of Long Beach to April 7.

In January this year, International Speedway Corp.’s 2016 Annual Report listed Phoenix’s date as April 13-14, but that date was incorrect. Phoenix will instead move to the weekend before Long Beach and provide a West Coast back-to-back run for the Verizon IndyCar Series teams; this was noted by NBCSN contributor Robin Miller last month.

With St. Petersburg kicking off the season on March 11, then with the month of May dates for the INDYCAR Grand Prix and 102nd Indianapolis 500 on May 12 and May 27, respectively, most of the dates for 2018 are already coming into full focus.

Mexico City rumors continue to percolate as well; while all 2017 races are locked into the 2018 schedule, and most figure to be on the same weekends, INDYCAR (sanctioning body) has not yet set a time frame to announce the full schedule.

It is worth noting that Daytona, rather than Kentucky, takes on the July 7-8 weekend (would be Iowa’s weekend for IndyCar) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and will run on Saturday night on NBC. Kentucky shifts a week later to Saturday night, July 14 (would be Toronto’s weekend) and runs on NBCSN.

And unless there are any major or unforeseen changes, the date equity long sought after for INDYCAR may be becoming a reality.

Here’s the announced Verizon IndyCar Series dates in 2018:

  • March 11, St. Petersburg
  • April 7, Phoenix
  • April 15, Long Beach
  • April 22, Barber
  • May 12, INDYCAR Grand Prix
  • May 27, Indianapolis 500
  • June 2-3, Detroit doubleheader
  • June 24, Road America
  • Sept. 16, Sonoma

Rowland: ‘Difficult’ fighting Kubica for 2018 Renault F1 seat

By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Formula 2 racer Oliver Rowland feels it is “difficult” to fight against Robert Kubica for a Renault Formula 1 seat in 2018 given the momentum behind the Pole to make a racing return.

Kubica’s remarkable comeback from severe injuries to his right arm sustained while rallying in 2011 took another step forward on Wednesday when he completed a test in a 2017 F1 car with Renault in Hungary, putting in a competitive display.

Kubica appears to be in contention for a full-time seat with Renault for 2018 – if not earlier – giving Rowland, its current development driver, some serious competition in the race to replace the struggling Jolyon Palmer.

Besides Rowland, Renault also has Canadian youngster Nicholas Latifi and Russia’s Sergey Sirotkin on its books, but the Briton feels he is better placed than them to step up to F1 with Renault.

“Robert was an incredible driver back in his day. He’s been injured, he’s come back, he’s got some restrictions with his arm – we just have to see how that affects him and what performance he brings with that,” Rowland told Channel 4 F1.

“Robert comes with a lot of support and everybody would like to see him back in Formula 1, which is why it’s a little bit difficult for me pushing that seat as well when he’s in the frame.

“As for the other two, Nicholas is my teammate in F2 so there is a direct comparison there. If he was to beat me then he should get a seat in F1 and if it’s the other way round you’d like to think that I would.

“Sirotkin did GP2 last year and finished third but I’d like to think that I’m doing a slightly better job. We were also teammates in 2014 in World Series by Renault and I beat him then.

“I see myself as not coming with the most backing in the world but second favorite behind Robert from that side of things.

“I respect him from what he did before, and it would be nice to see him there if I wasn’t fighting for the seat!”

IMSA reveals 2018 WeatherTech, Continental, Porsche schedules

By Tony DiZinnoAug 4, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule has been revealed on Friday, with only a couple changes from this year.

As announced last week, the series’ return to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course takes place May 4-6, replacing Circuit of The Americas on the calendar.

The other change sees the GT Daytona class drop a round of the season, going from 12 races to 11, and drops the Long Beach race from the calendar. That reverts the race back to just the Prototype and GT Le Mans classes.

With just three classes in 2018, the Prototype Challenge class set to come to an end in two races, most WeatherTech Championship events will have all classes in action. The GT-only races at Lime Rock Park and VIRginia International Raceway continue and the Detroit street race will be just Prototype and GT Daytona.

“The 2018 WeatherTech Championship schedule again showcases the stability of our platform, while at the same time reaffirming our commitment to the best road racing venues and events in North America. And this time offering a few surprises for our fans,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “Each race on our 2018 calendar has a rich history of sports car competition, which we expect to be at an all-time high next season across all three classes.”

All four Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup races continue as well.

The WeatherTech Championship schedule is below:

The 2018 season will kick off with the annual three-day Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona test session on Jan. 5-7. The test is mandatory for all Rolex 24 participants.

2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule

Date: Event / Venue, Classes / Duration

  • Jan. 5-7: Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona, P/GTLM/GTD, Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Jan. 25-28:Rolex 24 At Daytona, P/GTLM/GTD, Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida, 24 Hours
  • March 14-17: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida, P/GTLM/GTD, Sebring International Raceway – Sebring, Florida, 12 Hours
  • April 13-14: BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach, P/GTLM, Long Beach, California, 100 Minutes
  • May 4-6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, P/GTLM/GTD, Lexington, Ohio, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • June 1-2: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, P/GTD, Belle Isle Park – Detroit, Michigan, 100 Minutes
  • June 28-July 1: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, P/GTLM/GTD, Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, New York, 6 Hours
  • July 6-8: Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix, P/GTLM/GTD, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • July 20-21: Northeast Grand Prix, GTLM/GTD, Lime Rock Park – Lakeville, Connecticut, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Aug. 3-5: Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, P/GTLM/GTD, Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Aug. 17-19: Michelin GT Challenge, GTLM/GTD, VIRginia International Raceway – Danville, Virginia, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Sept. 7-9: Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix powered by Mazda, P/GTLM/GTD, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, California, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Oct. 10-13: Motul Petit Le Mans, P/GTLM/GTD, Road Atlanta – Braselton, Georgia, 10 Hours

CONTINENTAL TIRE SPORTSCAR CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

The Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge calendar has also been released, with a 10-race slate and a couple quick changes.

Daytona resumes for a second straight year as a four-hour endurance race, while the second four-hour race moves from Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to Watkins Glen International. As with the WeatherTech Championship, the series swaps Circuit of The Americas for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

2018 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Schedule

  • Jan. 26: Daytona
  • March 16: Sebring
  • May 5: Mid-Ohio
  • June 30: Watkins Glen
  • July 7: CTMP
  • July 21: Lime Rock
  • Aug. 4: Road America
  • Aug. 18: VIR
  • Sept. 8: MRLS
  • Oct. 12: Road Atlanta

PORSCHE GT3 CUP CHALLENGE USA BY YOKOHAMA

Most Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama races fall on IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekends, with two exceptions: the Barber and Sonoma dates would fall on Verizon IndyCar Series weekends, unofficially revealing those dates.

That schedule is below:

2018 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama Schedule

Date: Venue

  • March 14-16: Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida*
  • April 21-22: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
  • May 4-6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio*
  • June 28-30: Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York*
  • Aug. 3-5: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin*
  • Aug. 17-19: VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia*
  • Sept. 14-16: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California
  • Oct. 10-12: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia*

* — In conjunction with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events

Toyota appoints new WEC LMP1 team president

By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Toyota has appointed Hisatake Murata as the new president of its LMP1 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship as it plans for life after Porsche in the series.

Murata has worked with Toyota since 1987 in a variety of roles, being part of its WEC efforts since the formation of the championship in 2012.

Murata will take over with immediate effect from Toshio Sato, who has been relocated to Toyota’s powertrain division.

“I am proud to take this new role at TMG [Toyota Motorsport]. Since the beginning of our hybrid LMP1 project, I have built up a strong relationship with TMG members so I am looking forward to working together even more closely as we push to succeed in all areas,” Murata said.

“I would like to sincerely thank Sato for his leadership of TMG since 2015 and wish him all the best in his new position.”

Murata’s appointment comes just one week after Porsche announced its decision to close its LMP1 program at the end of 2017, leaving Toyota as the sole manufacturer in the class for 2018.

While details regarding Toyota’s involvement in the championship next year remain unclear, Murata’s appointment suggests there is some kind of future for its LMP1 program.