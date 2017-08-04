Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota appoints new WEC LMP1 team president

By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Toyota has appointed Hisatake Murata as the new president of its LMP1 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship as it plans for life after Porsche in the series.

Murata has worked with Toyota since 1987 in a variety of roles, being part of its WEC efforts since the formation of the championship in 2012.

Murata will take over with immediate effect from Toshio Sato, who has been relocated to Toyota’s powertrain division.

“I am proud to take this new role at TMG [Toyota Motorsport]. Since the beginning of our hybrid LMP1 project, I have built up a strong relationship with TMG members so I am looking forward to working together even more closely as we push to succeed in all areas,” Murata said.

“I would like to sincerely thank Sato for his leadership of TMG since 2015 and wish him all the best in his new position.”

Murata’s appointment comes just one week after Porsche announced its decision to close its LMP1 program at the end of 2017, leaving Toyota as the sole manufacturer in the class for 2018.

While details regarding Toyota’s involvement in the championship next year remain unclear, Murata’s appointment suggests there is some kind of future for its LMP1 program.

IMSA reveals 2018 WeatherTech, Continental, Porsche schedules

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Tony DiZinnoAug 4, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule has been revealed on Friday, with only a couple changes from this year.

As announced last week, the series’ return to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course takes place May 4-6, replacing Circuit of The Americas on the calendar.

The other change sees the GT Daytona class drop a round of the season, going from 12 races to 11, and drops the Long Beach race from the calendar. That reverts the race back to just the Prototype and GT Le Mans classes.

With just three classes in 2018, the Prototype Challenge class set to come to an end in two races, most WeatherTech Championship events will have all classes in action. The GT-only races at Lime Rock Park and VIRginia International Raceway continue and the Detroit street race will be just Prototype and GT Daytona.

“The 2018 WeatherTech Championship schedule again showcases the stability of our platform, while at the same time reaffirming our commitment to the best road racing venues and events in North America. And this time offering a few surprises for our fans,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “Each race on our 2018 calendar has a rich history of sports car competition, which we expect to be at an all-time high next season across all three classes.”

All four Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup races continue as well.

The WeatherTech Championship schedule is below:

The 2018 season will kick off with the annual three-day Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona test session on Jan. 5-7. The test is mandatory for all Rolex 24 participants.

2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule

Date: Event / Venue, Classes / Duration

  • Jan. 5-7: Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona, P/GTLM/GTD, Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Jan. 25-28:Rolex 24 At Daytona, P/GTLM/GTD, Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, Florida, 24 Hours
  • March 14-17: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida, P/GTLM/GTD, Sebring International Raceway – Sebring, Florida, 12 Hours
  • April 13-14: BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach, P/GTLM, Long Beach, California, 100 Minutes
  • May 4-6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, P/GTLM/GTD, Lexington, Ohio, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • June 1-2: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, P/GTD, Belle Isle Park – Detroit, Michigan, 100 Minutes
  • June 28-July 1: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, P/GTLM/GTD, Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, New York, 6 Hours
  • July 6-8: Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix, P/GTLM/GTD, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • July 20-21: Northeast Grand Prix, GTLM/GTD, Lime Rock Park – Lakeville, Connecticut, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Aug. 3-5: Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, P/GTLM/GTD, Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Aug. 17-19: Michelin GT Challenge, GTLM/GTD, VIRginia International Raceway – Danville, Virginia, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Sept. 7-9: Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix powered by Mazda, P/GTLM/GTD, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, California, 2 Hours, 40 Minutes
  • Oct. 10-13: Motul Petit Le Mans, P/GTLM/GTD, Road Atlanta – Braselton, Georgia, 10 Hours

CONTINENTAL TIRE SPORTSCAR CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

The Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge calendar has also been released, with a 10-race slate and a couple quick changes.

Daytona resumes for a second straight year as a four-hour endurance race, while the second four-hour race moves from Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to Watkins Glen International. As with the WeatherTech Championship, the series swaps Circuit of The Americas for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

2018 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Schedule

  • Jan. 26: Daytona
  • March 16: Sebring
  • May 5: Mid-Ohio
  • June 30: Watkins Glen
  • July 7: CTMP
  • July 21: Lime Rock
  • Aug. 4: Road America
  • Aug. 18: VIR
  • Sept. 8: MRLS
  • Oct. 12: Road Atlanta

PORSCHE GT3 CUP CHALLENGE USA BY YOKOHAMA

Most Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama races fall on IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekends, with two exceptions: the Barber and Sonoma dates would fall on Verizon IndyCar Series weekends, unofficially revealing those dates.

That schedule is below:

2018 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama Schedule

Date: Venue

  • March 14-16: Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida*
  • April 21-22: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
  • May 4-6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio*
  • June 28-30: Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York*
  • Aug. 3-5: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin*
  • Aug. 17-19: VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia*
  • Sept. 14-16: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California
  • Oct. 10-12: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia*

* — In conjunction with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events

IndyCar drivers praise repaved Gateway oval after test

All photos courtesy Kevin Theole/Gateway Motorsports Park
By Tony DiZinnoAug 4, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

The Verizon IndyCar Series is on a two-week break of racing but there’s still track activity in the interim, with yesterday’s test at the Gateway Motorsports Park and a further short oval test of the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway for the 2018 Dallara universal aero kit next week.

The Gateway test yesterday was the most important ahead of the August 26 Bommarito Auto Group 500, as IndyCar returns to the Madison, Ill. circuit for the first time since 2003.

An initial test in May featured a voluminous amount of cut tires, but between INDYCAR (sanctioning body) and the track, the decision was made to repave the track, and it appeared a hit from the drivers who tested yesterday.

Here’s the old surface, below, before the new one underneath that.

Photo: IndyCar

 

While times are unofficial, NBC Sports understood from a couple different teams at the track that times were at least one second faster on the repaved surface.

It was a much smoother day as the eight teams present cycled through their programs; not all full-season drivers were there but at least one member from each team was.

Rain halted the scheduled test was scheduled to run from 4 to 9 p.m. CT but started at 2 p.m. due to weather concerns. The eight teams tested from 2 to 4:30 p.m. without incident and it began to rain during the break. Thanks to persistent showers, the session was called complete.

Some driver reactions are below.

Sainz: Joining Red Bull Racing ‘my one and only target’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Carlos Sainz Jr. says moving up to Red Bull’s senior Formula 1 team remains his “one and only target” despite recently suggesting he could leave the energy drink giant’s driver program for 2018.

Sainz caused a stir over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend when he said a fourth year with Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s B-team, was “unlikely” in 2018, only for program bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to stress he remained under contract.

Sainz moved to clear up the comments, re-affirming his commitment to Red Bull and making peace with his bosses.

“I have my opinion and I said it in that very moment. Maybe I could have used a different wording to put it,” Sainz told the official F1 website.

“It is not something that I enjoyed, seeing Helmut Marko and Christian Horner going against me, but it sometimes happens in a Formula 1 career. But it should be over, so turn the page.

“From my side there is nothing else than sheer ambition. And sometimes in the heat of ambition you say things. But that is me! I do have targets and objectives.”

Sainz stressed that his goal is still to race for Red Bull’s senior team one day, despite both of its seats currently being locked down by Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

“It is my one and only target to be a Red Bull driver in the future. That is what I want, and that is what I have said a hundred times before,” Sainz said.

“And if one answer said in the heat of the moment is spinning out of control, that is just ‘modern times’.”

Ferrari hopeful of placing Leclerc, Giovinazzi at Sauber

Scuderia Ferrari
By Luke SmithAug 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Ferrari CEO and chairman Sergio Marchionne hopes that next year’s new Formula 1 engine deal with Sauber will allow the Italian marque to give junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc a chance to step into a full-time seat.

Sauber announced ahead of last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix that it had canceled its planned technical partnership with Honda in favor of a new engine deal with Ferrari, starting in 2018.

Ferrari currently has 2016 GP2 runner-up Giovinazzi – who entered two races for Sauber at the start of the year – and runaway Formula 2 leader Leclerc on its books, but no real locations for them to land in F1.

While Haas has run both drivers in practice thanks to its technical partnership with Ferrari, the American team intends to keep Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on its books for 2018.

However, Marchionne sees the Sauber deal as a way for Ferrari to secure some room for its young drivers on the F1 grid, as explained to Italian media over the Hungary weekend.

“It’s a very positive thing. It’s a way to create a kind-of junior team,” Marchionne said.

“We have a pair of exceptional drivers we need to run, but we need space for them.

“It’s a great idea, and we are working on it.”

Sauber currently fields Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein in F1, the latter being part of Mercedes’ junior program, making his place with the team beyond 2018 unclear in light of the increased Ferrari deal.