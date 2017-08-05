Photo courtesy of IMSA

CTSC race at Road America rain-shortened; Ford, Mazda win

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoAug 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The No. 59 KohR Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 has won the latest Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race from Road America, but with an odd ending as the two-hour race was called with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Following the second full-course caution of the race, caused when a pair of Aston Martin Vantages stopped at separate points of the 4.048-mile track, the race was then red flagged for lightning in the area, which was then followed by substantial rain. This all occurred in the second hour of the race with under 50 minutes remaining.

The question mark from there was whether there would be enough time for the race to get restarted with enough time for leading cars to pit, and then go back to race conditions. Once inside of 20 minutes, that decision was made by IMSA Race Control that determined there would not be enough time to do restart safely and complete the balance of the race.

It left Dean Martin and Jack Roush Jr., in the Ford, head of the field in GS, with the No. 28 RS1 Porsche Cayman GT4 MR of Dillon Machavern and Dylan Murcott in second and the No. 69 Motorsports In Action McLaren 570S GT4 of Jesse Lazare and Chris Green.

Within the ST class, the field was a bit jumbled. Four cars – the Nos. 25 and 27 Freedom Autosport Mazda MX-5s, and the No. 56 Murillo Racing and No. 17 RS1 Porsche Caymans – did not pit for what would have been their first scheduled stops before the rain hit and the red flag came out. That meant each car’s second drivers, Stevan McAleer, Britt Casey Jr., Eric Foss and Spencer Pumpelly, respectively, did not actually take over the cars that were started by Chad McCumbee, Tom Long, Jeff Mosing and Nick Galante.

There is a 45-minute minimum drive time rule in this series, and it remains to be seen how IMSA will award points and decide the results following these abnormal circumstances.

All results are provisional pending further review. More will follow.

Sainz: Silverstone crash with Kvyat ‘a killer’ for relationship at time

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithAug 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz Jr. feels the friction with Toro Rosso Formula 1 teammate Daniil Kvyat has been smoothed over following the crash during the British Grand Prix that was “a killer” for their relationship.

Kvyat crashed into Sainz on the first lap of the race at Silverstone, eliminating the Spaniard from the race, with both drivers pointing the finger at one another for causing the collision.

Kvyat said at the time that his relationship with Sainz had “never been fantastic”, but the pair have now apparently smoothed things over.

“In that very moment it sure was a killer. But time smooths things – the classic saying that time is a great healer,” Sainz told the official F1 website.

“After one or two weeks you are able to turn the page and stop thinking about it… at least it should work that way! We are both mature enough to be able to turn the page.

“We know each other very well and for many years – we had similar situations in lower categories. We move on to new shores.

“The team is doing its job by telling the two of us that they are not happy about it, and trying to make sure that it does not happen again. It is a situation that can happen once in a lifetime.

“It happened in Silverstone, and I hope that was my ‘one time’.”

IMSA: Taylor leads Road America polesitters

Photo courtesy of IMSA
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoAug 5, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Ricky Taylor (Prototype), Dirk Mueller (GT Le Mans), Jeroen Mul (GT Daytona) and James French (Prototype Challenge) have scored the pole positions for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, the two-hour, 40-minute next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season from Road America. Quick qualifying reports are below.

PROTOTYPE

Ricky Taylor laid down the hammer early at 1:53.058 and was never headed in the rest of qualifying for Prototype, for both his own and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team’s fourth pole this season. Taylor shares the car with brother Jordan and the two enter this weekend with a 19-point lead in the championship.

They’ll be looking to snap a two-race rut after winning the opening five races; additionally they will be looking to stop the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing crew of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran from winning their third straight Road America race.

The battle in Prototype qualifying was for second place, with the remaining seven cars in class covered by just over half a second. From second to sixth, just 0.157 of a second covered the rest.

Jose Gutierrez was best of the rest, an impressive second in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson he shares with Olivier Pla, but still more than a second back at 1:54.075.

The No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi was third in the hands of Scott Sharp (he shares with Ryan Dalziel) while the new Ligier in the field from VISIT FLORIDA Racing, the No. 90 car driven by Marc Goossens and Renger van der Zande, rolls off from fourth.

The second Patron Nissan starts fifth ahead of the second, third and fourth place cars in points – the Nos. 31 and 5 Cadillacs and the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson, which led Friday’s practice but fell down a bit during the sunny session.

GT LE MANS

Coming into Road America, the pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs got a bit of help from the series organizers – a boost increase – and the EcoBoost twin-turbo V6s then promptly boosted their win chances as a result of qualifying in GT Le Mans.

Dirk Mueller and Ryan Briscoe slotted their Nos. 66 and 67 Fords into the top two spots in qualifying rather easily, with Mueller scoring his first and Ford’s fourth pole of the season. Ford has not won since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona but both cars are still in realistic title contention.

Mueller’s 2:01.422 lap was better than Briscoe’s 2:02.203 by a substantial margin. In third place, Alexander Sims’ best time of 2:02.211 in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM was the only other car within a second of pole.

Mueller shares his car with Joey Hand, Briscoe with Ryan Westbrook and Sims with Bill Auberlen.

The Nos. 912 and 911 Porsche 911 RSR cars were fourth and sixth, sandwiching the second BMW, with the pair of Corvette C7.Rs seventh and eighth. For the points-leading No. 3 car qualified by Jan Magnussen in the car he shares with Antonio Garcia, it will be a long road Sunday to move up the order.

GT DAYTONA

Change Racing scored its first pole of 2017 in what’s been a year dominated by bad luck, in the stacked GTD class.

Jeroen Mul impressed in the No. 16 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 to deliver a best time of 2:06.649, which was 0.174 of a second clear of fellow Road America first-timer Jesse Krohn, driving the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Mul shares his car with Corey Lewis and Krohn with Jens Klingmann. Neither Lamborghini nor BMW has won this year in GTD.

Patrick Lindsey took the Lime Rock-winning No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R to third ahead of Scott Pruett, in his first qualifying in the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 and Andrew Davis, in the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS.

First and second in points, the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 and No. 33 Riley Motorsports-Team AMG Mercedes AMG-GT3, roll off from eighth and ninth. Ben Keating, in the Mercedes-AMG, did outqualify the second car under the Riley umbrella, the now WeatherTech Porsche qualified by Cooper MacNeil, in 11th.

Neither the No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes (mechanical) nor the No. 93 Acura (accident damage) was able to qualify.

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

It was another track, and another pole, for James French in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca FLM09 in PC. It’s his third straight at his home track.

French’s best lap on this occasion was 1:59.149, nearly three seconds clear of second-placed Don Yount in the No. 20 BAR1 entry.

French recorded his sixth pole in seven attempts this year, and fifth in a row. This was meant to be Pato O’Ward’s turn to qualify but a last-minute change saw the Sheboygan native back in the car to qualify. The pairing looks to extend their perfect win streak to seven this weekend.

RESULTS: Qualifying

Hong Kong Formula E track layout unchanged for season four opener

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithAug 5, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The street course used for the Formula E race in Hong Kong will remain unchanged for this December’s opening round of the all-electric series’ fourth season.

Hong Kong hosted Formula E for the very first time last October with a course in the Central district of the city state, with Sebastien Buemi becoming the maiden victor.

Just days after the conclusion of Formula E’s third campaign in Montreal, the series kicked off proceedings for its fourth season with a launch event in Hong Kong.

Despite facing some criticism for the disruption caused for locals in Hong Kong, officials confirmed at the event that the layout would remain unchanged for the double-header race weekend, taking place on December 2-3.

Efforts were made to adapt the circuit and make it longer in order to pose more of a challenge to drivers, but the compact course used in season three will remain unchanged.

“We tried many ways working with all the Hong Kong departments to see how we could lengthen the track. Unfortunately, we couldn’t,” Alan Fang, chief executive of Formula Electric Racing, told the South China Morning Post.

“It’s very difficult to widen the track to four lanes. The circuit will pretty much stay the same but there a few turns and things that the FIA is working on to refine it and make it safer and more competitive.”

The race promoters are set to open up the fan eVillage for free this year, giving more fans the opportunity to sample Formula E, as well as more than doubling the capacity for fans.

“We sold quite a number of tickets over two days. Each day there were about 10,000 fans in the eVillage,” Fang said.

“We had comments that the people going to eVillage didn’t get a view of the track and it costs money [to get in] as well.

“Unfortunately, due to the large number of spectators coming in, it’s difficult to open up all the tracks. It’s not like a circuit track where we actually can leave space between the fence and the audience.

“So we will keep it that way, but we’ll let them enjoy the eVillage for free.”

Hong Kong will act as the curtain-raiser for a 14-race calendar for Formula E’s fourth season, finishing up in Montreal once again in July 2018.

IMSA: Legge’s incident brings early end to Road America practice

Photo courtesy of IMSA
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoAug 5, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Katherine Legge lost control of her No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 exiting Canada Corner during this morning’s third practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America, which brought the one-hour session to an early end.

Legge got on the exit kerb of the corner and then spun back to the inside, driver’s right, which caused significant front end damage to the Acura. She was OK but it will leave the Shank crew with quite a repair to make the rest of the weekend’s activities.

Up front, it was Ryan Dalziel in the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi that led in Prototype and overall, with a best time of 1:53.851 in a sunny, cool morning practice unaffected by weather for the first time this weekend. Dalziel and Scott Sharp share that car.

With the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson and No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson in the next three positions, all within 0.351 of Dalziel, it made it four different makes and models in the top four positions.

The No. 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM of Martin Tomczyk led in GT Le Mans at 2:02.129, more than half a second clear of Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT.

At 2:06.600, Lawson Aschenbach led in GT Daytona in the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS, not even a tenth clear of second placed Jesse Krohn in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Performance Tech Motorsports unsurprisingly led in PC with Pato O’Ward in at a 1:58.025 in the No. 38 Oreca FLM09.

Qualifying runs from 12:35 to 2:05 p.m.

RESULTS: Practice 3