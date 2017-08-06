Marquez perfects wet-to-dry tire switch for dominant Brno MotoGP win

Marc Marquez swept to his third win of the 2017 MotoGP season in Sunday’s Czech Republic Grand Prix after perfecting the switch from wet to slick tires and leapfrogging the field when they pitted.
Marquez started from pole at Brno, only to drop back through the field after electing to fit his Repsol Honda bike with soft wet rear tire.
The Spaniard was brought into the pits to make the switch for slicks early, with a drying line soon appearing and the rest of the field following suit in the laps that followed.
Marquez had been able to lay down a quick enough pace in order to vault to the front of the pack once the likes of Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco had pitted, regaining P1 on Lap 6 and staying out in front to the checkered flag.
Marquez ultimately crossed the line with a 12-second advantage over Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, while Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was a further six seconds back in third place.
Valentino Rossi took P4 after a late pass on Cal Crutchlow, the Honda satellite rider left to settle for fifth ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.
Brothers Aleix and Pol Espargaro were eighth and ninth respectively, while Jonas Folger completed the top 10 for Tech3. Despite leading early on, Ducati’s Lorenzo eventually finished 40 seconds back in 15th place.
Marquez’s victory extends his championship advantage to 14 points over Viñales, with Dovizioso sitting a further seven back for Ducati in third.
1980 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones has revealed in a new autobiography that he was paid to fake illness and miss the 1985 South African Grand Prix in order to avoid sparking controversy with chief sponsor Beatrice.
The 1985 grand prix at Kyalami was staged in the height of apartheid in South Africa, prompting a number of manufacturers and teams to boycott the race in protest. Jones raced for Haas Lola at the time, the team enjoying backing from American company Beatrice Foods.
“Beatrice couldn’t be seen to be backing down to an individual like him, but if they didn’t back down there was a chance of the strike.”
The solution? An idea thought up by F1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone in the days leading up to the race.
“During the Friday I was summoned to see Bernie Ecclestone in his penthouse. Not sure what I had done this time, I fronted up. As I went in the door Bernie said, ‘How do you feel?’ Standard greeting, although he had a look in his eye, I gave him a standard reply, ‘Pretty good, thanks,'” Jones wrote.
“‘What do you think your chances are of winning the race tomorrow?’ he asked.
“Again, I felt no need to be subtle: ‘Bernie, I think you know the answer to that question. If I start now, probably pretty good.’
“‘Well, I’ve got a bit of an idea. If you pull up sick and can’t run again this weekend, we’ll give you first-place prize money. Go home and visit Australia.’
“‘If the driver falls crook and can’t drive, then the Beatrice car doesn’t race. It’s a force majeure. Jesse Jackson can’t get on his soapbox and say, ‘I forced that company to withdraw,’ and he also couldn’t call a strike because the car didn’t race,’ [Ecclestone said].
“The idea was that I would wait until Saturday morning when everyone went to the circuit. I would quietly check out, and jump on a plane to Harare to get home (because Qantas wouldn’t fly to South Africa).
“And so, on the Saturday morning I was gone. I just didn’t turn up. They had the car out ready to go, when they were told, ‘AJ’s been struck down by a virus and we are not racing.’
“I made a miraculous recovery for the Australian Grand Prix, which was just as well.”
Minus Jones, the race went ahead with 20 races, with Nigel Mansell leading Williams to a one-two finish.
F1 did not return to South Africa until the end of apartheid, the next grand prix taking place at Kyalami in 1992.
Williams Formula 1 technical chief Paddy Lowe says the team is “very disappointed” with its display through the first half of the 2017 season, sitting fifth in the constructors’ championship during the summer break.
Williams entered 2017 looking to bounce back after falling from third to fifth in the constructors’ standings last year, with Force India emerging as the top midfield team.
Force India has continued to hold that position so far in 2017, taking points with both its cars in all but two races to pick up 101 points.
Williams, by comparison, has struggled more with inconsistency and reliability, leaving it with just 41 points, with Toro Rosso just two behind in P6.
For technical chief Lowe, there can be no denying that Williams has underperformed, although he feels the performance of the FW40 car has been more deserving of its current points haul.
“Definitely at the half-term report stage we’re not looking as good as we’d like. We’re very disappointed, the car is quicker than that points table would reflect,” Lowe said.
“I think one of our biggest problems has been that we haven’t been scoring the points we should have done at the track with our speed of car. That’s for a number of different reasons.
“On top of that, we’ve seen a lot of variation from circuit to circuit. There are places that we significantly underperform and we really need to have a car that will perform more equally at different destinations, so that’s a big focus for next year.”
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Notes from this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event at Road America, the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase, are below.
These are in addition to the schedule notes and other elements of this weekend, which will get broken out in later days.
—
PAUL MILLER LAMBORGHINI HIT WITH HEAVY PENALTY
The No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, which had originally qualified sixth in the GT Daytona class, has been hit with a heavy penalty that will send the car to the back of the grid and also has championship implications.
The car’s ECU (electronics control unit) has been confiscated by IMSA, with the team fined $7,500 with the entrant and drivers (Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow) both docked 15 points.
Violations were Article 22.7.1 of IMSA’s Sporting Regulations (Cars out of compliance with the Technical specifications and/or regulations may be penalized up to and including Removal from the results) and Article 4.7.1 of the GTD Technical Regulations (At all times during IMSA-sanctioned Events it is the Entrant’s responsibility to ensure the configuration of the Car Model represents the Homologation components of the Specification; including: a. As-Homologated Configuration b. As-Delivered Configuration c. Parts Manual d. Homologation Extension Form Configuration).
A statement from Paul Miller regarding the No. 48 is below:
“We won’t comment on severity of the penalty or the specifics of the situation, but I’d like to commend the IMSA officials on the professional manner in which they went through their process yesterday.”
—
SHANK ACURA REPAIRED
Following Katherine Legge’s incident in practice on Saturday, the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 has been fully repaired and got back together before Sunday’s race.
With spares from Acura, Shank and RealTime Racing, the No. 93 car is nearly as good as new. The only new piece brought in was part of a front bar added to the nose assembly from RealTime.
The Shank crew was done in the early evening and out of the track by about 7:30 a.m., in an impressive repair job that went quicker than anticipated.
Dan Binks, crew chief on the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, held the annual benefit auction for Camp Anokijig on Saturday at the Road America Corvette Corral. It helps raise funds for the local camp – which is Native American for “We Serve” – where Binks is both a board member and former camper.
Nearly 40 items were up for auction, including one of the front wheels from the No. 63 Corvette C7.R at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans – photographs and paintings. Last year’s auction raised more than $26,000 for the camp, which opened in 1926.
But this year topped it, with the auction raising more than $43,500 for the camp located in nearby Plymouth. The funds will go toward a new ventilation system in the campground’s kitchen and dining commons.
“I can’t say enough about the generosity of everyone who participated at this year’s auction,” Binks said. “It’s really encouraging to be able to improve the experience of our thousands of campers and the Anokijig staff. This means so much to me, my family and everyone at the camp.”
—
LIGIERS LINE UP SECOND, FOURTH
It was a good day for both Ligier JS P217 Gibsons on Saturday with Jose Gutierrez getting the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen car into a season-equaling best start of the year in second, and Marc Goossens doing well to get VISIT FLORIDA Racing’s new Ligier into fourth.
“Yesterday was a difficult day because of the weather conditions but this morning we threw some things at it and the Onroak guys together with the VISIT FLORIDA Racing engineering group have given us a great car,” said Goossens.
“It is a matter of being able to touch it first to feel exactly what the car can do and by the time I managed to do that, the tires were no longer at their best. I think a 1:53.8-9 (second lap) would have been possible. We’re on the second row – it’s a big change for the team. I think we have a good race car – we still need to dial it in a little further. But we made quite a few changes – all the small ones together made for one big change. We need to keep tuning it but I think this baseline is pretty good for the race.”
—
THE TAYLORS GO PODCASTING WITH CONTINENTAL TIRE
Ricky and Jordan Taylor have a new podcast, that’s been announced this weekend. The new BadFast Podcast website is linked here and is sponsored by Continental Tire.
“This is an exciting announcement not just for the IMSA paddock, but for motorsports in general,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “Partnering with BadFast podcast is one more layer in Continental Tires continued commitment to helping grow the sport of racing in the US. Rob’s experience coupled with the liveliness of the Taylor brothers will offer the perfect foundation to talk about action on-track and happenings off-track. I think fans are really going to enjoy it!”
Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner is impressed by how Max Verstappen has dealt with a luckless first half of the 2017 season, tipping the Dutchman to bounce back after the summer break.
Verstappen has picked up just one podium finish through the first 11 rounds of the year, enduring a run of five retirements in seven races from Bahrain to Austria that has left him 50 points behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the drivers’ championship.
Verstappen’s retirements have been down to a mix of on-track incidents and mechanical issues, but Horner is impressed by the youngster’s approach through the first real difficult point of his career.
“He’s been unbelievably lucky until this point, because he has been driving at such a high level,” Horner said.
“To be taken out in Barcelona, through no fault of his own, to have had successive engine failures in Montreal and Baku, where he was in a position to certainly finish on the podium if not win the grand prix was immensely frustrating.
“But he has dealt with it incredibly well and I’m certain that after the summer break he is going to have a strong second half of the year.”
Red Bull has worked hard to cut the gap to pace-setters Mercedes and Ferrari through the opening half of the season, and Horner says the team will not relent in its bid to get on level terms until the end of the season.
“I think the team is working very well collectively. We’re getting performance on the car, we’ve got some venues coming up that hopefully will suit us and we’ll keep pushing all the way to the final race in Abu Dhabi,” Horner said.
“There is a big gap between us and the cars ahead but there are opportunities in the remaining races and we’re going to be going all out to try and achieve what we can, and obviously the lessons you learn apply to next year anyway.”