Dovizioso edges Marquez in MotoGP Austrian thriller

By Tony DiZinnoAug 13, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Some finishes at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria that have seen the lead change hands on the last corner of the last lap – see Michael Schumacher over Rubens Barrichello in the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix – are memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Others, such as today’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, are memorable for all the right ones. Today it was Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso who wrote a spellbinding final chapter to an otherwise scintillating race, holding off a last-lap, last-turn gasp from Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez to secure the victory.

The two exchanged positions quite a number of times throughout the race but it was Dovizioso who held on by just 0.176 of a second for the win, his third of the season, after a gripping fight.

You can see the final corner of the race in a slo-mo video linked here.

Dani Pedrosa took third in the second of the Repsol Hondas, a few seconds in arrears.

Marquez now leads Dovizioso by 16 points, 174-158, after this result in the championship battle. Marquez won last week at Brno in the Czech Republic but today’s result sees Dovizioso regain some of the points lost there.

The series’ next race is at Silverstone in two weeks’ time.

Red Bull GRC: Speed snatches win from Sandell in Atlantic City 1

Photo: Larry Chen/Red Bull Content Pool
By Tony DiZinnoAug 12, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Scott Speed ran down Subaru Rally Team USA’s Patrik Sandell in the final few laps of Red Bull Global Rallycross’ first race at Atlantic City at Bader Field, to claim a decisive victory in Round 8 of the 2017 season.

After using the Joker lap on Lap 5 of 10, Speed launched past Sebastian Eriksson’s Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe for second, and then had a handful of laps to catch race leader Sandell to secure his third win of the year and second in a row, denying Sandell both his and Subaru’s first 2017 wins in the process.

On Lap 9, Speed forged through on the dirt, muscling his way past Sandell – briefly – before Sandell regained the lead over the jump on the same lap. But Speed made it through just at the end of the lap to hang on for the lead, then brought it home a lap later.

With his 14th career win, Speed now moves into first in Red Bull GRC history among race winners, breaking a tie with teammate Tanner Foust. Unofficially he now has a 7 point lead over Foust (535-528) with Steve Arpin 18 points back in third.

“To be fair, he drove a great race and it was a super difficult pass to make! It was such great racing at the end!” Speed exhaled to NBCSN’s Will Christien, describing the battle with Sandell.

Sandell was a season-best second, while Steve Arpin in his Loenbro Motorsports Ford Fiesta made it to third on the final lap, getting around Eriksson. With Volkswagen, Subaru, Ford and Honda in the top-four positions, it made it four manufacturers in as many positions.

Mitchell DeJong was fifth ahead of Oliver Eriksson and Austin Dyne, with Cabot Bigham, Chris Atkinson and Foust all out of the race.  Results are unofficial.

As noted, for Foust, day one in Atlantic City couldn’t have gone any worse. He entered with a 22-point lead but contact with Speed on the opening lap sent him off course, somehow saving the car even as he careened through the grass. But things got worse upon re-entering when making contact with another car, which appeared to be Arpin, sending him into a final spin and first lap retirement.

Sunday’s second race coverage from Atlantic City airs at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Aleshin out of SPM for rest of IndyCar season

By Tony DiZinnoAug 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Mikhail Aleshin’s time with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2017 has come to an end, the team confirming on Saturday that Aleshin will miss the final four races of the season.

In a statement, SPM said Aleshin will focus instead on the development of SMP Racing’s LMP1 prototype. He’d been confirmed to do that this year anyway, but this now sees his IndyCar time with the team at an end.

No replacement driver was listed. Sebastian Saavedra filled in at the Toronto weekend while Robert Wickens ran on Friday at Road America, owing to Aleshin’s immigration issues.

The release, posted on social media, is below; Aleshin later posted a statement himself.

Larson’s busy weekend includes Knoxville Nationals, Cup race

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) Kyle Larson is set to race in Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals, squeezing in the prestigious sprint car event before returning to Michigan to compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Larson says Chip Ganassi, his team owner on the Cup circuit, gave him permission to race Saturday in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson says he’s not supposed to race a sprint car the night before he’s on the track on the Cup Series, but Ganassi is making an exception this weekend.

The 25-year-old Larson is one of racing’s rising stars. He has two Cup victories this year – including in June at Michigan – and is third in the standings. He also won at Michigan last August.

Phoenix Raceway grandstand extension now underway (PHOTOS)

Photo: Phoenix Raceway
By Tony DiZinnoAug 11, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Phoenix Raceway’s enhancements and construction project, officially dubbed the Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar, continued this week with the first concrete pour for the newly constructed Allison Grandstand extension.

The fan experience is a key component to the project, and the grandstand extension will see some 23,000 cubic yards of concrete poured ahead of all the new elements housed within. This will feature multiple concourse levels featuring upgraded concessions, new souvenir shops, new restrooms and more.

The latest photos are below:

Here are some other photos from the last month as Phoenix Raceway has provided updates throughout the process. The construction began earlier this year with Helio Castroneves’ groundbreaking in the spring.