Montoya refreshed for full year with Penske, Acura after ‘weird’ 2017

By Tony DiZinnoAug 15, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

If the worst kept secret in racing the last several months was that Team Penske was running a sports car program with Acura, the second worst kept secret was that Juan Pablo Montoya would be one of its drivers.

With today’s announcement however, the 41-year-old Colombian can now officially talk about his new full-time ride.

Montoya’s been renowned for his career versatility and winning in IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1. And now, how he’ll be back in action after an abnormal 2017 season where he’s tested two generations of IndyCars, will have tested two entirely different types of sports cars, raced an IndyCar twice for Team Penske in May at Indianapolis, won the Race of Champions in January, and spent some quality time karting in Europe with son Sebastian, who is beginning to blossom on that front.

It all adds up to a wild year of Juan Pablo that has been part slow, part flat out depending on the month.

“It’s been weird because at the beginning of the year, it was actually really calm until Indy,” Montoya said. “We had a little testing here or there, but it wasn’t much.

“Then two months with Indy and then kart racing in Europe. Since then it’s been non‑stop. I think the next three, four months are going to be non‑stop.

“But I don’t mind that. I really don’t mind. Doing the testing for the IndyCar has been a lot of fun for the ’18 IndyCar.  There’s no pressure. Just go there, you know, drive the wheels out of it with no compromise. That makes it fun.”

Montoya’s three days of testing in that car at Indianapolis, Mid-Ohio and Iowa have been an excellent case study in “JPM unleashed.”

Without the restrictions, as noted, his trademark unreal car control has been on display as he’s been able to push the car – in only its base setup – through all the items the INDYCAR officials want to see. Being able to drive at least seven or eight mph faster on a straight at Mid-Ohio already speaks to a good development path.

It’s a cool place for Montoya to be in, leaving a legacy as one of two test drivers for the new car. And he’ll get that same opportunity within the Penske Acura program, because he’ll have a chance to work alongside one of racing’s most experienced 28-year-olds, in Dane Cameron.

Cameron’s already raced in all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes and has won titles in two of them (Prototype, GT Daytona), while having driven a variety of cars ranging from this year’s Cadillac DPi-V.R to the previous generation Corvette DP, the BMW Z4 GT3 he won the GTD title with in 2014, a Risi Ferrari F458 Italia (the same team Montoya tested with this spring at Sebring) and more.

That makes Cameron a natural teammate with Montoya in more ways than one; he’s excelled across a variety of cars and series at a young age. Montoya was a CART and Indianapolis 500 champion at 24, an F1 race winner by 26 and a NASCAR Cup race winner by 32.

“I think it’s very exciting for me because Dane is a young guy, is a guy that has run the series, understands the series. I think he has a lot of knowledge,” Montoya explained.

“I’ve been driving all kinds of cars. As you know, I’ve driven everything. I’ve been successful in everything.  I’m excited to bring something to the table, and at the same time as a driver, find something new, learn new things.

“I think we can work together really well and hopefully bring a ton of victories.”

Montoya will handle the bulk of the Acura ARX-05’s initial testing as Cameron won’t be available until after his current contract with Action Express Racing in its No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac ends mid-October, following Petit Le Mans.

Penske Racing president Tim Cindric is optimistic the Penske Acura program, which he expects will see a combination of he, Kyle Moyer and Jeff Swartwout overseeing portions if not all of it, will be on track by the end of the month following the ARX-05’s formal reveal at The Quail in Monterey later this week.

While Montoya would still be a natural to run an extra Team Penske IndyCar at the Indianapolis 500 next year provided the opportunity is there – he said “I would say yes in a heartbeat” to that – he said the sports car focus will be top of mind as he returns to full-time action in what will be a deep championship.

“I think it would be a fun car. From what everybody says, it has a ton of grip,” he said. “I always enjoyed driving the (old) Daytona Prototypes because you could throw them around a lot.  These cars seem to have a lot more downforce and a lot more power, so I’m excited. I just don’t know what to expect.

“I think it’s going to be a lot better and a lot quicker than what I’m thinking.”

John Andretti begins new round of chemotherapy treatment

Associated PressAug 15, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter on Monday to provide an update on his fight against colon cancer: “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go.”

The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition.

In late June, he Tweeted that doctors found that his spleen and gall bladder were cancer free. Andretti continues to encourage others to get preventative screenings.

Andretti started 49 consecutive IndyCar races from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he made 29 or more starts every year from 1994-2003. He was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double.

More AP auto racing: http://www.racing.ap.org

Montoya, Cameron confirmed in first Penske Acura DPi

Montoya (Photo: IndyCar) and Cameron (Photo courtesy of IMSA)
By Tony DiZinnoAug 15, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron will share one of the two Team Penske and Acura Motorsports Acura ARX-05 entries, combining one of this generation’s greatest drivers and one of this generation’s rising talents, in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Montoya has long been expected as a shoe-in and Cameron’s name has been top of mind for months to fill one of the Team Penske seats.

“We worked together with our partners at Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD) to bring together drivers that we believe will help develop our program and compete for race wins right out of the gate while also serving as great ambassadors for their brands,” said Roger Penske. “Having Juan and Dane join our program brings together two drivers that have extensive sports car racing experience in the prototype class and have already won at the top levels of the sport. This represents a great beginning to our program for 2018.”

Cameron will shift from Action Express Racing, where he won last year’s IMSA Prototype championship co-driving with Eric Curran in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Corvette DP. Success has been harder to come by in their title defense year aboard the new No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

“Getting a chance to race for Team Penske is like a dream come true for a driver,” said Cameron. “To see all of the effort and resources that Acura Motorsports is putting into this new program to develop and win with the ARX-05, it’s really impressive. I’m so excited for the opportunity to become part of the team and work with a guy who has done all the things Juan has done. It’s going to be an awesome experience to add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Team Penske. I’m looking forward to a busy off season and coming out of the gates strong at Daytona.”

For Montoya, meanwhile, this marks a return to full-time competition after a year racing in the month of May with Team Penske at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then testing the 2018 Dallara universal aero kit IndyCar.

“I have really enjoyed working with Roger and Team Penske over the last four years,” said Montoya. “When Roger asked if I’d like to be part of starting this new sports car operation with Acura, it was an easy decision. I’ve always loved racing sports cars. It’s definitely a challenge and it’s going to be a lot of fun to develop a new car with Acura. I’m excited to start the testing of the ARX-05 next week. Team Penske started its winning tradition in sports cars and it’s going to be cool to be a part of a new chapter with the team.”

Porsche announces Rennsport Reunion VI next year in Monterey

Photo: Porsche
By Tony DiZinnoAug 15, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

A tradition continues with Porsche’s next Rennsport Reunion confirmed for Sept. 27-30, 2018, at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

The most recent Rennsport took place in 2015, also at the same venue in Monterey.

The full release from Porsche is below:

Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca today announced the next Porsche Rennsport Reunion will take place at the famed California racetrack in 2018. The upcoming Family Reunion has been expanded to four days and will be held September 27-30, 2018.

In what has become a tradition, Rennsport Reunion VI will bring together an extraordinary gathering of significant Porsche racecars, as well as those who have designed, engineered, and driven them to victory in the world’s most famous sports car races. Hosted by PCNA, the four-day program of on-track competition will be complemented by a Concours d’Elegance, which is open to invited race participants.

After staging the first three events in the east, with the inaugural at Lime Rock Park in 2001, followed by two events at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2004 and 2007, Rennsport Reunion IV moved west in 2011, tapping into a vast array of west coast car aficionados and Porsche enthusiasts. Returning to a threeyear interval, this incomparable event has turned into a world-wide happening.

“Choosing the Monterey Peninsula once again for our unique Porsche family reunion builds upon what we learned from previous Rennsport Reunions,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We had close to 60,000 fans, enthusiasts and owners come through the gates of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to celebrate with us in 2015, and California’s picturesque central coast provides an ideal backdrop. The Golden State as a whole has always been like a second home to Porsche.”

“We are honored to have been selected once again as the host circuit for Porsche Rennsport Reunion,” said Gill Campbell of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. “This prestigious event has created a tremendous impact on motorsports around the world in the past and we are eager to bring it back to life again in partnership with Porsche. It is truly the most rewarding event I have ever had the pleasure of being involved in.”

During Porsche Rennsport Reunion V in 2015, over 1,300 Porsche Club of America (PCA) member-owned Porsche models helped fill the show fields, race classes, and parking lots of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to overflow capacity. For the upcoming sixth rendition, the PCA will once again play an integral role in the festivities.

Additional details and ticket information will be published on the Porsche press website and on Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca’s website, as they become available.

IMSA: Several young stars stand out in Trois-Rivieres

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Tony DiZinnoAug 15, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Four young stars we’ve monitored over the years – Kenton Koch, Scott Hargrove, Stefan Rzadzinski and Kyle Masson – all had a very solid weekend up at the legendary Canadian street circuit in Trois-Rivieres this weekend, as a pair of IMSA championships held a standalone weekend north of the border.

Koch, driving for P1 Motorsports, won his fourth and fifth LMP3 races of the season driving a Ligier JS P3 in the IMSA Prototype Challenge presented by Mazda. The lanky Californian missed the season-opening weekend at Sebring but still holds a chance of overtaking Norma M30 driver Colin Thompson for the championship lead at the Road Atlanta season finale, to be held in October, although he still sits 18 points back.

Koch has finished first or second in all but one of his nine starts this season. Thompson has had one fewer first or second place results – a total of two wins and five runner-up finishes – but has been consistent and, additionally, banked 23 points on Koch from the off in Sebring in the first two races of the weekend. Koch won this championship two years ago in 2015 with JDC Motorsports, when the series was then known as IMSA Cooper Tire Prototype Lites powered by Mazda, and raced only the Elan DP02 open-top prototypes.

While Koch has raced in the LMP3 cars for most of this season, he had a new teammate this weekend in the form of Edmonton native Stefan Rzadzinski, who has a wealth of Trois-Rivieres experience and starred in a pair of completely different types of cars.

Rzadzinski, who made waves this year as a ROC Factor fan vote winner into the Race of Champions, promptly finished on the podium in LMP3 in both races in his debut (fifth and third overall), and first and fourth in a pair of Nissan Micra Cup races at the circuit. It was a banner weekend for the likable Canadian who’s driven occasionally in Korea this year, of all places.

Performance Tech Motorsports’ roll in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship PC class has been impressive to watch but so too has the roll of one of its drivers, Kyle Masson, in the Prototype Challenge series. Masson has dominated in the MPC class this year – the renamed class for the Elan DP02 prototype – has now sealed that class championship with one weekend to go at Road Atlanta.

Despite an “off weekend” where he won only one of two races in class, he holds a 76-point lead over Kris Wright with just two races remaining. Masson, who we profiled earlier this year and who also gets to race alongside his father Robert, will pull double duty with less pressure on him at Road Atlanta, between his MPC car and the No. 38 Oreca FLM09 in Petit Le Mans, in that car’s series signoff.

Like Rzadzinski, another Canadian who was an open-wheel prospect turned burgeoning sports car star is Vancouver’s Scott Hargrove, who continued his roll in the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama with his ninth win in 10 races.

A weekend sweep of these two races, driving for Pfaff Motorsports, saw him extend his title lead to 22 points over Zacharie Robichon. The series concludes Labor Day weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and provided Hargrove maintains the same gap after race one of two there, he’ll win another Porsche GT3 Canada title – as he did in 2014 but came up just shy in 2015 (Chris Green won title) and 2016 (Daniel Morad).

Koch and Masson have already won Rolex 24 at Daytona races in the PC class each of the last two years, winning a Rolex watch at their first attempt, while Hargrove and Rzadzinski are two Canadians who’d dazzle in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship if given the opportunity. Either way, we’ll continue to monitor these drivers as they continue to develop and win races.