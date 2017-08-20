WATCH LIVE: ABC Supply 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The Verizon IndyCar Series’ run of different types of tracks continues with today’s ABC Supply 500 from Pocono Raceway, as the final superspeedway race of the year to kick off the final four-race stretch of the 2017 season comes after a July where the series raced once apiece on a short oval, a street course and permanent road course.
You can watch the 200-lap, 500-mile race from Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. live on NBCSN (stream link here); the series is back live on NBCSN for the duration of the season after the last two races were live on CNBC, with an NBCSN same day encore.
Kevin Lee is on the call from Pocono along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.
IndyCar coverage will run from 2 through 6 p.m. ET.
After qualifying, here’s some of the questions to consider in Pocono:
- How will the championship picture shake out after today’s race?
- Might a new or surprise winner enter the mix?
- Can Honda get back to winning and stop Team Penske and Chevrolet’s three-race win streak?
- How might temperature, wind and downforce levels change the game?
My colleague Kyle Lavigne is on site in Pocono this weekend and may have some additional thoughts going into today’s race.