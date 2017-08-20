Will Power overcomes adversity to win Pocono thriller (VIDEO)

LONG POND, Pa. – Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 was a record-setting day for the Verizon IndyCar Series at Pocono Raceway, as they set a race record for lead changes in an IndyCar race at the 2.5-mile triangular oval, with 42 passes for the lead and over 500 on-track passes in total over the 500-mile race.

Ultimately, it was Team Penske’s Will Power who overcame damage to the front and back of No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, went a lap down, and made an unscheduled pit stop early in the race (part of 10 pit stops total) to come back and claim his third victory of the season, and his second straight at Pocono Raceway.

“What a day, what a day. Dramatic day. Lot of fun,” an exhausted Power told NBCSN’s Jon Beekhuis in Victory Lane. “(I had to) hang in there. I saw Hunter-Reay got his lap back last year. I was so cautious on the restarts. You can never give up in IndyCar. Got a lap back and made it to the front.”

Power fell off the lead lap after an unscheduled pit stop on lap 67 for a new front wing, which also saw the team struggle to get the tires on in what was a lengthy pit stop. However, a lap 112 caution, when Sebastian Saavedra clouted the wall exiting turn 1 and stopped on track, allowed Power a chance to get back on the lead lap.

Another caution, this one on lap 124 as James Hinchcliffe and JR Hildebrand crashed together in Turn 1, allowed Power a chance to go off strategy and top off the fuel as well change out the rear wing and bumper pod assembly, which had also been damaged earlier in the race. Hinchcliffe’s accident came following a save earlier in the race, just past half distance, which was incredible.

Power then charged to front through the following sequence of green flag stops, his fuel strategy allowing him to go longer and put in some of the fastest laps of the race before pitting. He emerged from the pit stop sequence, the second-to-last of the race, with a four second over the rest of the field.

Power held the lead through the final sequence of pit stops, though teammate Josef Newgarden and Andretti’s Autosport’s Alexander Rossi made late charges on Power at the end. Newgarden in particular mounted a big challenge on Power, forcing the Australian driver to play significant defense, taking the far inside line entering turn 3 for several laps in a row.

However, Power was able to keep all advances at bay, outlasting both Newgarden and Rossi to the line for the victory.

Newgarden revealed to NBCSN’s Robin Miller afterward that, even though he was able to catch Power at the end, he didn’t think he had enough to pass him.

“Will deserves the win. He had the car to beat. He was class the second half of the field,” Newgarden admitted. “I did everything I could to beat him. But I’m second, (Scott) Dixon’s behind us, (Helio Castroneves) is behind us, Simon (Pagenaud)… you don’t want to wreck your teammate or give up where you’re at. 1-2 for all of us. I’m disappointed for all of us but I can’t be disappointed for where we are.”

Rossi, too, admitted that he didn’t have the speed to really make a bid for the win, though his was down to a fuel mixture problem, the adjuster having broken earlier in the race. “We didn’t have full power at the end,” Rossi explained to NBCSN’s Katie Hargitt. “The car was great all day. Stellar all day. When you come so close to the win it’s difficult to swallow. Last year we didn’t finish. To be on podium is a testament to Andretti Autosport.”

Simon Pagenaud came through the field after the final stops to finish fourth, making a late pass on Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan, making it three Team Penske cars in the top four. Kanaan held on for fifth.

Scott Dixon ended up sixth ahead of Helio Castroneves while Ryan Hunter-Reay had a strong run and led a handful of laps after a brutal crash in qualifying, but faded to eighth at the end. Graham Rahal, too, had a strong run and swapped the lead with Kanaan several times during the race, but he also faded over the final two stints and ended up ninth. Carlos Munoz had a quiet, but solid day for A.J. Foyt Racing to finish tenth.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Power, obviously rallied in a big way. But Newgarden (14th to second), Castroneves (20th to seventh) and Hunter-Reay (21st to eighth) all made huge strides. … Beyond the top eight, Rahal and Munoz were the two drivers outside the Penske, Ganassi and Andretti teams in the top-10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Polesitter Takuma Sato fell from first to 13th. … Harding Racing’s Gabby Chaves fought the balance in traffic all day and ended 15th after starting eighth, but it says something about the small team in its third race that that was its first finish outside the top-10. … Needing to impress, Sebastian Saavedra made contact in Turn 1 to cost a potential top-15 result. … Dale Coyne Racing was again unlucky to fall back from promising qualifying runs, Ed Jones stuck in 17th again to continue his results rut while Esteban Gutierrez’s early 11th place running came undone with contact in Turn 3.

NOTABLE: The win is Power’s 32nd of his career, which breaks a three-way tie between himself, our NBCSN IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy and Dario Franchitti for ninth all-time. … The win is Team Penske’s 10th at Pocono and eighth this season (Power 3, Newgarden 3, Pagenaud 1, Castroneves 1). … Pagenaud’s fourth place is his 11th top-five finish of the year. No one else has more than eight.

QUOTABLE: Power, describing his comeback once he got back on the lead lap: “Once I got my lap back, I was like, all right, it’s game on, I can definitely get back up there. I was thinking like top 5, but when I was pumping out like 217 laps, I’m like, okay, we’re going to make some serious hay here.”

RESULTS

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Results Sunday of the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (5) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running

2. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

3. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running

4. (2) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 200, Running

5. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 200, Running

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

7. (20) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 200, Running

8. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running

9. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running

10. (18) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 200, Running

11. (16) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running

12. (22) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (1) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running

14. (17) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

15. (8) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 200, Running

16. (3) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 200, Running

17. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 200, Running

18. (10) Max Chilton, Honda, 129, Mechanical

19. (19) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 124, Contact

20. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 124, Contact

21. (15) Sebastian Saavedra, Honda, 114, Contact

22. (13) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 23, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 183.737 mph

Time of Race: 2:43:16.6005

Margin of victory: 0.5268 of a second

Cautions: 3 for 17 laps

Lead changes: 42 among 10 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Kanaan 1-11

Rossi 12-27

Kanaan 28-29

Dixon 30-53

Rossi 54-55

Power 56

Hildebrand 57-58

Dixon 59

Rossi 60-65

Dixon 66-81

Rossi 82-83

Hinchcliffe 84

Rossi 85

Hinchcliffe 86-87

Dixon 88-97

Rossi 98-99

Hunter-Reay 100-103

Rossi 104-114

Newgarden 115-117

Hunter-Reay 118-122

Rahal 123

Kanaan 124-133

Rahal 134

Kanaan 135

Rahal 136

Kanaan 137

Rahal 138

Kanaan 139

Rahal 140

Kanaan 141

Rahal 142

Kanaan 143

Rahal 144

Kanaan 145-146

Rahal 147

Kanaan 148-149

Rahal 150

Hunter-Reay 151-153

Power 154-176

Rossi 177-180

Newgarden 181

Andretti 182-190

Power 191-200

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 494, Dixon 476, Castroneves 472, Pagenaud 468, Power 452, Rahal 418, Sato 399, Rossi 394, Kanaan 351 and Hinchcliffe 327.

