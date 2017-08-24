Getty Images

F1 great Schumacher’s son to drive demo laps at Belgian GP

Associated PressAug 24, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) Michael Schumacher’s son will mark the 25th anniversary of his father’s first Formula One win by driving demonstration laps ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mick Schumacher, who is 18, will drive a 1994 F1 model of the Benetton B194 that his father drove that year to the first of his record seven world championships. The German driver’s 91 wins and 68 pole positions are also records, although Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton can equal him if he tops qualifying on Saturday.

Michael won his first career race on the vast Spa-Francorchamps track nestled in the Ardennes forest in 1992. He also made his debut there the year before and has a special affinity with the track. He has a record six wins – one more than another F1 great, the late Ayrton Senna.

Mick, meanwhile, is driving in the F3 championship, and is touted for a bright future.

It was while skiing with his teenage son on a family holiday that Michael sustained severe head injuries in France on Dec. 29, 2013. He has been cared for at his home in Switzerland since September 2014.

His accident happened at the Meribel ski resort in the French Alps. The avid skier hit the right side of his head on a rock, cracking his helmet. Doctors operated to remove blood clots from his brain, but some were left because they were too deeply embedded.

His condition stabilized after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged. The current condition of the 48-year-old Schumacher’s health remains closely guarded among family and close associates.

By Tony DiZinnoAug 24, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

With Porsche having announced its pullout of LMP1 at the end of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship season, one of the questions that follows is what will happen to its six full-season drivers.

At least one of them has a new season set later this year, with confirmation Thursday Neel Jani will switch to the FIA Formula E Championship with Faraday Future Dragon Racing.

Jani replaces Loic Duval in the lineup, the Jay Penske-led team still continuing on with Belgian Jerome d’Ambrosio in the other car.

The Swiss driver has had quite a run in sports cars of late, having won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and last year’s FIA WEC LMP1 title with Porsche, after some success with Rebellion Racing prior to that.

Of course Jani has also had a wealth of single-seater, open-wheel experience too. He also competed for A1 Team Switzerland in A1 Grand Prix, helping the team capture the 2007-2008 title and finishing runner-up in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009. In 2007, he raced for PKV Racing in the North American Champ Car series and is also a GP2 Series race winner and former Formula One test driver.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neel who will pilot our number 6 entry in Season 4” said Penske, Team Owner and Principal of Dragon Racing. “As a team, we have set our target of winning races and competing for the championship in the coming season, and Neel was an essential component of that equation. When you look at the best drivers in the world, from both a racing and car development perspective, Neel is at the top of the list. He’s an excellent fit within our program.”

“I am thrilled to join the Faraday Future Dragon Racing team in the next season of the FIA Formula E Championship,” Jani said. “I’ve recently tested the PENSKE EV-2 powered by Faraday Future and look forward to building my knowledge and experience with the team and competing in the acclaimed electric racing series.”

By Tony DiZinnoAug 24, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Formula 1 resumes this weekend after its summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, the traditional kickoff to the second leg of the season.

That doesn’t just mean the return of cars to the track, but also the return of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass, from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in from Spa with the latest from the F1 paddock as the season comes roaring back to life after the summer holiday.

The pre-race episode is below.

By Luke SmithAug 24, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen has shrugged off continual questions regarding his motivation for racing in Formula 1 just days after agreeing to a new one-year deal with Ferrari.

Raikkonen, 37, has gained a reputation in F1 for his direct, no-nonsense approach, which has often been mistaken for a lack of passion or motivation.

The oldest driver on the grid, Raikkonen was announced by Ferrari as being part of its 2018 line-up earlier this week, extending his second stint with the team into a fifth season.

Raikkonen was asked why he felt it was the right move for him during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, with the Finn offering a typical Kimi-esque response.

“Well, I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t want to, and be happy with it. Obviously the team feels the same way so, y’know…” Raikkonen said, tailing off.

‘The Iceman’ offered a more insightful answer regarding his motivation for staying on in F1 later in the press conference, proving that beneath his monosyllabic exterior lies a hardened, determined racer.

“Obviously I want to do well. If I did not feel that I can go fast I wouldn’t be happy in myself,” Raikkonen said.

“If I wasn’t driving, I wouldn’t be here. I have zero interest to waste my time or the team’s time to be a part of it. It’s not the nicest place to just hang around.

“So the racing is the main thing. Yes, there’s a lot of other sides of F1, but as long as the racing is the biggest part, then that’s it. and as long as I feel myself that I can win races and fight for championships then that’s fine.

“When I don’t feel like that, I will be the first guy to do something else.”

By Luke SmithAug 24, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed suggestions Sebastian Vettel could join Mercedes’ Formula 1 team in the near future, saying he knows the Ferrari driver does not want to become his teammate.

Vettel is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the year and is yet to announce a new deal, leading to speculation he may angle for a move to Mercedes in place of Valtteri Bottas, who is also a free agent for 2018.

While both Vettel and Bottas are expected to continue with their respective teams, Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix he doubts the Ferrari driver would be interested in the move across so long as he remained at Mercedes.

“I think it is highly unlikely that he will be here. I don’t think he wants to be my teammate – I know he doesn’t want to be my teammate,” Hamilton said.

“He wouldn’t be in the position he is now in his team in terms of how [Mercedes] operates.

“But I’m always ready to race whoever it is. Racing against the best drivers is always a great thing.”

Hamilton and Bottas have enjoyed a friendly, trouble-free partnership so far at Mercedes in 2017, with the Briton doubtful the team’s management will want to make any changes for next year.

“The last race was a very good example of how great the team is currently,” Hamilton said, referring to his late position swap with Bottas in Hungary.

“Coming into this season, I haven’t changed a single thing that I do, but there is another new element in the team and it works.

“I don’t believe any of the bosses or anyone in the team is unhappy with what is currently in place.

“I find it hard to believe that they will change that.