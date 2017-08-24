Hamilton: Vettel would not want to be F1 teammates at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed suggestions Sebastian Vettel could join Mercedes’ Formula 1 team in the near future, saying he knows the Ferrari driver does not want to become his teammate.
Vettel is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the year and is yet to announce a new deal, leading to speculation he may angle for a move to Mercedes in place of Valtteri Bottas, who is also a free agent for 2018.
While both Vettel and Bottas are expected to continue with their respective teams, Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix he doubts the Ferrari driver would be interested in the move across so long as he remained at Mercedes.
“I think it is highly unlikely that he will be here. I don’t think he wants to be my teammate – I know he doesn’t want to be my teammate,” Hamilton said.
“He wouldn’t be in the position he is now in his team in terms of how [Mercedes] operates.
“But I’m always ready to race whoever it is. Racing against the best drivers is always a great thing.”
Hamilton and Bottas have enjoyed a friendly, trouble-free partnership so far at Mercedes in 2017, with the Briton doubtful the team’s management will want to make any changes for next year.
Refreshed from Formula One’s summer vacation, Lewis Hamilton gets back to the business of trying to close the gap on championship leader Sebastian Vettel at this weekend’s Belgian GP.
Hamilton and Vettel have traded wins this season, with four victories each and one angry exchange of words in a heated moment at the Azerbaijan GP. But Vettel’s win in Hungary last month edged him 14 points clear of the British driver before the break.
It is not a significant gap, but Vettel has been keeping his Ferrari in front all season, and Hamilton needs to increase the pressure on the German driver over the remaining nine races. There is so much at stake with Hamilton aiming for a fourth world title, and Vettel aiming for a fifth. Vettel won his last title in 2013 when driving for Red Bull.
Vettel has even matched Hamilton’s Mercedes for outright pace at times, which had been considered an unrealistic prospect heading into the season. But the track at Spa – nestled in the dense forest of Ardennes and the longest in F1 at 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) – is more suited to Mercedes because of its fast corners and long straights.
“People will assume that Spa should suit our car because it is a circuit where aerodynamic efficiency is extremely important,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said. “But assumptions are dangerous. We have seen too many times already this season that the form book can be rewritten from one weekend to the next.”
After three years of total dominance, Mercedes has surprisingly been hit with unexpected reliability issues concerning tires and the rear balance of the car this season – which is probably why Wolff is sounding cautious.
Still, if Hamilton needs any extra motivation for Sunday, he need only think about last year’s race.
Although Hamilton finished in third place, it almost felt like a victory given that he started the race from the back of the grid after incurring a 15-place grid penalty.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will also be highly motivated to do well after letting down his traveling Dutch fans by finishing a lowly 11th last year.
Some 20,000 tickets were sold to Dutch fans in 2016 – with even more expected to be coming this time – and he also attracts a wider interest from local fans because his mother is Belgian.
“It definitely feels like a home Grand Prix for me because it’s so close to the border. Already last year there were a lot of orange T-shirts and flags around the track, which was very cool to see,” the 19-year-old Verstappen said. “This year it’s going to be a bit faster everywhere with the new cars, which will be more challenging.”
Spa’s old and famed track features the steep run up to Eau Rouge, a firm favorite with the drivers.
“The feeling when you drive Eau Rouge is completely different to any other corner on the calendar,” said two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, who drives for McLaren. “You’re so low in the car and the gradient is so steep that as you go up it you can only see the sky. It’s completely surreal.”
The Verizon IndyCar Series comes to its sixth and final oval race of the year at Gateway Motorsports Park this weekend with five drivers covered by 42 points for the championship, a number of silly season dominoes yet to fall and a number of questions about how the repaved 1.25-mile oval will race.
Add it all up and you have the ingredients for an interesting two-day affair as IndyCar comes back to the greater St. Louis area in Madison, Ill., for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Here’s what to look for ahead of this weekend’s race:
2017 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline – Talking Points
Penske’s fearsome foursome might dominate… again
It seems weird that Team Penske didn’t win either short oval race in 2016 at Phoenix or Iowa based on the amount of trepidation the remaining 17 drivers in the 21-car field have about Penske and its fearsome foursome heading into this weekend.
Going back to Phoenix in April, race winner Simon Pagenaud (116 laps), polesitter Helio Castroneves (73), Will Power (59) and Josef Newgarden (2) combined to lead all 250 laps between them, and finished first (Pagenaud), second (Power), fourth (Castroneves) and ninth (Newgarden). Only JR Hildebrand stuck his Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet into the proverbial knife fight to break up a perfect 1-2-3-4 sweep, banking his first podium in six years a week after sitting out due to a wrist injury.
“St. Louis is where we’ve been at our best from a competitiveness standpoint at short ovals,” Hildebrand told NBC Sports. “But again it’s a bit of an unknown, in terms of what to expect from the new surface. The track grip coming up and with us as good as we were at Phoenix, that should bode well.”
A Hildebrand maiden win would be a surprise, but welcome, interruption to a recent period of Penske dominance that has surged over recent races.
Through the first eight races, Team Penske had three wins (one apiece for Newgarden, Pagenaud and Power in succession), as the field had seven different winners from five different teams.
Since, Team Penske has won five of the last six races to boost their total to eight wins overall, including the last four in a row, the first time the team has done so in five years.
One quick oval points note: Power actually leads all competitors with 220 points in the five oval races thus far this year, with Castroneves second on 219, Pagenaud fifth with 190, and Newgarden lagging a bit in 14th with 145.
You’d be a brave individual to pick against a Penske driver winning on Gateway’s return, but, as we’ve seen occasionally in IndyCar in the past, strange things can happen.
About that repaved surface…
A test in May produced a number of warning signs for the series with a lot of cut tires and a lot of bumps. But since the Gateway Motorsports Park staff (led by Curtis Francois and Chris Blair) has shown nothing but willingness to promote the heck out of this race and do whatever it can to ensure the first IndyCar race here in nearly 15 years is a success, the decision was made to repave the track prior to August.
“We went and did the tire test; it’s huge credit to everyone there,” Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “The repave was really nice. They did a great job. It’s nice and smooth, tons of grip. Longer straightaways give a greater opportunity to get a run. It’s a big improvement for the facility and everyone involved in the organization.”
Ryan Hunter-Reay added to NBC Sports, “I don’t think it’ll be more than one groove, but you’ll have enough grip to follow closely, and make it potentially very racy. No one really ran in traffic because it was cut short due to rain. It’s certainly very smooth. I thought about it when I left; is it gonna be one of those racy shows, or will be several car lengths apart? It depends on dirty air. I’m not really sure, but I believe it’ll be racier than the Phoenix show.”
Hunter-Reay, whose unlucky run of results for really two-plus years came to a head last week at Pocono when he crashed in qualifying and went to the hospital before rallying to race on Sunday, has along with Tony Kanaan been an incredible driver to watch on short ovals – particularly in the manufacturer aero kit period where the more draggy Honda kit has been at a disadvantage to the slipperier Chevrolet package. Few would begrudge him breaking his winless run this weekend, even if based on car performance, it’s a long shot.
The new track should be lightning fast. Conor Daly led on the old surface with a best time of 25.4371 seconds, 176.907 mph. But unofficial reports from the new surface earlier this month saw the times in the mid-24 second range.
The last pole speed and time, Castroneves’ 25.5732 seconds and 175.965 mph in 2003, will be shattered. The question is whether the outright one-lap record, Raul Boesel’s 24.324 seconds and 187.963 mph set in May 1997 for the inaugural race, will fall. That race was won by NBCSN IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy.
Bourdais back in action
More on Sebastien Bourdais’ surprise but welcome return to action here, and while expectations might not be the highest for him or the Dale Coyne Racing team this weekend, don’t count them out. Bourdais has accumulated a number of oval wins throughout his career in Germany, Las Vegas and Milwaukee, and if his car’s dialed in, he could surprise on track beyond already making the big news that he’s racing at all.
Penske faces a weird scenario this weekend at Gateway depending on how the order falls for its quartet, as invariably, one or more of its four drivers will take points off the other depending on how high up he can finish.
Dixon, by contrast, will have the entire Chip Ganassi Racing team behind him supporting him – although at Pocono, Dixon may have lost two critical points by finishing sixth behind Kanaan in fifth. Expect this to be a weekend of damage limitation for Dixon, who doesn’t expect the Honda package will be able to match the Chevrolets. However, if he makes inroads on the Penske quartet this weekend, it will be a huge boost in the pursuit of his fifth title.
INDYCAR provided these couple points nuggets heading into the weekend:
The driver who has led the championship with three races to go has failed to win the championship in five of the last seven seasons. Will Power in 2014 and Simon Pagenaud in 2016 are the exceptions.
The 18 points which separate Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon is the third smallest margin with three races to go since 2010. Will Power led Helio Castroneves by four points in 2014 and Ryan Hunter-Reay by five points in 2012. The average deficit with three races to go since 2010 is 22.6 points.
Four possible spoilers
In the other four Chevrolet drivers in the field – the pair of Ed Carpenter Racing drivers, Carpenter and Hildebrand, and A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ Carlos Munoz and Conor Daly – the hope is both teams could be strong enough to make inroads into the top-10 and surprise on a track where their package is better.
Daly, in particular, is one to watch. He led the test here on the old surface (first session wrap, second session wrap) and even after the repave, is still bullish on his chances. He’s been better since team director Larry Foyt moved over to his box to call his race strategy, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility Daly could sneak a low-to-mid top-10 finish this weekend.
“I’ve been looking forward to the Gateway race since our first test there in May,” Daly said. “I’ve really enjoyed the testing we’ve done there this year, and we’ve been quick every time on track, so I have high expectations for the weekend. It’ll be supremely close as INDYCAR weekends normally are, but I hope to be fighting at the front end of the field all weekend long.”
Three veterans with Gateway IndyCar experience… plus one other
Although the repave is new to everyone, three drivers – Castroneves, Kanaan and Dixon – have raced at Gateway before. Castroneves is the track’s most recent winner in 2003. Carpenter doesn’t have an IndyCar start there, but did bank top-five finishes in Indy Lights races at Gateway in 2002 and 2003; prior to that, he raced on the 1.25-mile oval in USAC Silver Crown events.
Two more races after Gateway
This race in Gateway provides the final tight turnaround of the season, with teams arriving to setup on Thursday for the two-day show, with afternoon and evening running set for Friday and Saturday. Watkins Glen and Sonoma, the last two road course races, are back to the traditional three-day weekend schedule.
The final word
From Castroneves, the track’s most recent winner and a driver who needs a result to keep his elusive title hopes alive: “I’m really excited to go back to Gateway. Last time I was there, it was a really fun crowd and I can’t wait to see them all again. I’m one of the few in the Verizon IndyCar Series who have actually raced there since it’s been awhile since the series has been there. I feel that we have an advantage since we won there when we used to race there. However, with a new track surface, it’s anyone’s game. The No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy team and I know we have a lot of work to do to gain back some points, but we’re ready to perform well and make it happen.”
Stoffel Vandoorne’s first home race in Formula 1 has got off to a rough start after Honda confirmed it had changed a number of components on his power unit, leading to a 35-place grid drop for the Belgian Grand Prix.
McLaren has struggled for much of the season due to a lack of reliability with its Honda power unit, limiting the team to just three top-10 finishes through the first 11 races.
Vandoorne arrived in Belgium off the back of his first points of the year in Hungary last time out, but looks set to start from the back row by virtue of his grid penalty.
Honda has been forced to change a raft of parts on the power unit including the ICE, MGU-H, Control Electronics and Energy Store, tallying a 35-place drop so far.
“Both Fernando and Stoffel will be running upgraded power units this weekend,” Honda motorsport boss Yusuke Hasegawa confirmed.
“Unfortunately Stoffel will receive a grid penalty at his home grand prix, but it is important for us to introduce updates as soon as they are ready.
“It is positive that we have been able to introduce this next step forward so quickly, and we will continue to introduce updates throughout the remainder of the season.”