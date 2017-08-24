Raikkonen on new Ferrari F1 deal: “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t want to”

Kimi Raikkonen has shrugged off continual questions regarding his motivation for racing in Formula 1 just days after agreeing to a new one-year deal with Ferrari.

Raikkonen, 37, has gained a reputation in F1 for his direct, no-nonsense approach, which has often been mistaken for a lack of passion or motivation.

The oldest driver on the grid, Raikkonen was announced by Ferrari as being part of its 2018 line-up earlier this week, extending his second stint with the team into a fifth season.

Raikkonen was asked why he felt it was the right move for him during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, with the Finn offering a typical Kimi-esque response.

“Well, I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t want to, and be happy with it. Obviously the team feels the same way so, y’know…” Raikkonen said, tailing off.

‘The Iceman’ offered a more insightful answer regarding his motivation for staying on in F1 later in the press conference, proving that beneath his monosyllabic exterior lies a hardened, determined racer.

“Obviously I want to do well. If I did not feel that I can go fast I wouldn’t be happy in myself,” Raikkonen said.

“If I wasn’t driving, I wouldn’t be here. I have zero interest to waste my time or the team’s time to be a part of it. It’s not the nicest place to just hang around.

“So the racing is the main thing. Yes, there’s a lot of other sides of F1, but as long as the racing is the biggest part, then that’s it. and as long as I feel myself that I can win races and fight for championships then that’s fine.

“When I don’t feel like that, I will be the first guy to do something else.”

