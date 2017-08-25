Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen fastest in opening Spa Formula 1 practice

By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 5:42 AM EDT
Four-time Belgian Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen made an impressive return from Formula 1’s summer break by leading opening practice for this weekend’s race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Raikkonen led Ferrari to the head of the field with a late lap on the ultra-soft compound tire, posting a fastest time of 1:45.502 in the SF70H car.

His effort was enough to edge out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who had led for much of the session after a rapid lap on the soft tire, only to finish 0.053 seconds behind in P2.

Sebastian Vettel underpinned Raikkonen’s pace in the second Ferrari by lapping just one-tenth of a second slower, suggesting the Italian marque may be able to take the fight to Mercedes at Spa despite prior concerns given its high-speed nature.

Max Verstappen took P4 for Red Bull ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo, while Valtteri Bottas finished sixth for Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Daniil Kvyat both finished in the top 10 for Toro Rosso, taking P7 and P9, with Esteban Ocon splitting the pair for Force India. Stoffel Vandoorne rounded out the top 10 for McLaren.

The session was interrupted early on following a crash for Felipe Massa at the exit of Malmedy, running wide through the gravel after getting loose and slamming into the barrier. The Brazilian was taken to the medical center as a precaution before being cleared, while the Williams team was left with a sizeable repair job to complete in time for second practice.

Bottas also had an off-track excursion soon after posting his fastest time of the session, clipping the gravel at Turn 12. His Mercedes car was largely unharmed, damaging only the front wing after scrubbing off plenty of speed before clipping the barrier.

Here’s the final classification from FP1 at Spa.

Renault confirms talks with McLaren over 2018 F1 engine supply

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has confirmed that talks have taken place with McLaren regarding a potential engine supply for the 2018 season.

McLaren is currently considering its options after three difficult years working with Honda, whose power units have lacked both reliability and performance, causing the relationship to sour.

After reported talks with Mercedes and Ferrari over a 2018 supply broke down, McLaren has now turned to Renault, which offers the last viable alternative to Honda for next year.

Speaking in Friday’s FIA press conference, Abiteboul confirmed that reports of talks between Renault and McLaren were accurate, but is doubtful of supplying an additional team to the three already powered by the French manufacturer: Red Bull, Toro Rosso, and its own factory team.

“The situation is that we have multi-year contracts with Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso. Frankly, we are open to discussions,” Abiteboul said.

“I can confirm that there have been discussions with McLaren. There is a restriction in the regulations if we wanted to supply more than three teams.

“Any addition to that, I don’t think that it would be reasonable to believe that we could supply more than three without degrading the level of service and the quality of service for the other teams. We’ve had discussions.

“We value the relationship with Red Bull. It’s a long-standing relationship and we would like to carry this relationship until its term, 2020.”

Honda had been rumored to be in talks with Toro Rosso regarding an engine supply for 2018, creating the possibility of a swap with McLaren for next year, but both parties have denied this after reports suggested initial discussions broke down.

Hamilton: Spa Friday practice one of Mercedes’ strongest in 2017

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes has made one of its strongest starts to a Formula 1 race weekend this season after outpacing Ferrari through second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

Hamilton turned in the fastest lap of the day at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, finishing two-tenths of a second clear of the field in FP2.

Mercedes has been tipped to pull clear of chief rival Ferrari at Spa given the high-speed nature of the circuit and the strengths of its W08 car, and the billing seemed justified given Hamilton’s post-session comments.

“Today felt like one of our strongest Fridays so far this season. The car felt strong all-around straight out of the box,” Hamilton said.

“We made some good steps wih the setup right from the start of FP1, which is a really encouraging way to kick off the weekend.

“It looks tight at the top on the long-run pace, but we’ve started the weekend in the best way possible.”

In the sister Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas had a less fruitful day as he finished sixth in FP1 and third in FP2, the Finn feeling he has ground to make up heading into the remainder of the weekend.

“Overall it was a tricky day. We had some trouble setting up the car, but in the end it was getting better, we made quite big steps,” Bottas said.

“It was not feeling too comfortable in the beginning, but it was getting better in the end. The performance of our car, in general, is looking good.

“However, there is still a lot of margin to optimise the car. The long runs in the end were interrupted by the rain, but that was obviously the same for everyone.

“I’m glad that we at least got a few laps in with high fuel.”

Hamilton outpaces Raikkonen to lead Belgian GP FP2 at Spa

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton sent out a warning shot to his Formula 1 rivals by setting the pace through second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton trailed Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen in FP1 earlier in the day, but was able to respond with a best time of 1:44.753 to take top spot in the second 90-minute session.

Hamilton turned his lap in on the ultra-soft tire for Mercedes, leaving Raikkonen to settle for second place, 0.262 seconds further back.

Valtteri Bottas took third in the sister Mercedes W08 car, four-tenths back from his teammate, while Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel trailed in P4 and P5 for Red Bull and Ferrari respectively.

Daniel Ricciardo was unable to join the quintet leading the pack, finishing 1.3 seconds down on Hamilton for Red Bull in sixth place after a slow initial run on the ultra-softs.

Nico Hulkenberg followed in P7 for Renault ahead of Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jr., while Jolyon Palmer completed the top 10 positions.

The session went by without major incident, with Felipe Massa being the only driver sidelined after a chassis change following his FP1 crash meant he was unable to get out on-track.

A rain shower struck Spa with around 25 minutes remaining in the session, prompting most teams to head back to the pits and call it a day with little to learn by running in the damp conditions.

Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso were the only drivers to brave the elements, but both quickly returned to the pits after one tentative lap, largely spent trying to keep the car in a straight line.

FP3 for the Belgian Grand Prix is live on the NBC Sports app from 5am ET on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 8am ET on CNBC.

‘Never any doubt’ for Vandoorne over 2018 McLaren F1 deal

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Stoffel Vandoorne says there was never any doubt over his 2018 McLaren Formula 1 deal given the confidence the team has shown in him despite a rocky start to his first full year in the sport.

Vandoorne stepped up to a full-time race seat with McLaren for 2017 following Jenson Button’s move back from F1, but the Belgian has recorded just one points finish so far this season.

Ongoing problems with McLaren’s Honda power unit have left Vandoorne struggling to make an impact, with teammate Fernando Alonso leading the team’s charge.

McLaren confirmed earlier this week that Vandoorne would be racing for the team “as planned” in 2018, with the Belgian claiming there were never any question marks over his plans for next year.

“No, there never has been any doubt. The team has been really supportive in the difficult times,” Vandoorne said.

“Obviously I’ve been with McLaren for the past couple of years as a young driver and then as a reserve driver, so they know my capabilities.

“They know the effort I’m putting in with the team and it’s good to see that the team is 100 per cent behind me and I’m definitely looking forward to the future with them.”

Vandoorne did not sugar-coat McLaren’s start to the season, but is confident of a better back-stretch starting with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“For us, it’s not been a great start to the season, especially with all the trackside problems we have,” Vandoorne said.

“We missed quite a lot of track time, but lately everything has gone in a good direction. Felt more and more comfortable with the car, with the handling suiting a little bit better my style as well.

“The last races have been positive. I’m matching very close with Fernando in qualifying and in the races as well.

“I’m definitely sure that the second part of the season will go in a good direction again.”