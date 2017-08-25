‘Never any doubt’ for Vandoorne over 2018 McLaren F1 deal

Stoffel Vandoorne says there was never any doubt over his 2018 McLaren Formula 1 deal given the confidence the team has shown in him despite a rocky start to his first full year in the sport.

Vandoorne stepped up to a full-time race seat with McLaren for 2017 following Jenson Button’s move back from F1, but the Belgian has recorded just one points finish so far this season.

Ongoing problems with McLaren’s Honda power unit have left Vandoorne struggling to make an impact, with teammate Fernando Alonso leading the team’s charge.

McLaren confirmed earlier this week that Vandoorne would be racing for the team “as planned” in 2018, with the Belgian claiming there were never any question marks over his plans for next year.

“No, there never has been any doubt. The team has been really supportive in the difficult times,” Vandoorne said.

“Obviously I’ve been with McLaren for the past couple of years as a young driver and then as a reserve driver, so they know my capabilities.

“They know the effort I’m putting in with the team and it’s good to see that the team is 100 per cent behind me and I’m definitely looking forward to the future with them.”

Vandoorne did not sugar-coat McLaren’s start to the season, but is confident of a better back-stretch starting with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“For us, it’s not been a great start to the season, especially with all the trackside problems we have,” Vandoorne said.

“We missed quite a lot of track time, but lately everything has gone in a good direction. Felt more and more comfortable with the car, with the handling suiting a little bit better my style as well.

“The last races have been positive. I’m matching very close with Fernando in qualifying and in the races as well.

“I’m definitely sure that the second part of the season will go in a good direction again.”

