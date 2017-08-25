Newgarden tops Gateway night practice

MADISON, Ill. – The Team Penske domination of today’s sessions for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline continued with Josef Newgarden pacing the final one-hour practice on Friday night.
The driver of the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet lapped the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park at 24.446 seconds, 184.079 mph.
Unlike the other two sessions, this one wasn’t a Team Penske 1-4 sweep, but close. Will Power, the polesitter, was third with Helio Castroneves fourth. Simon Pagenaud was 13th.
Ed Carpenter, in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, is best on the grid among those not driving for Team Penske in fifth and was second in this session.
Top Honda was Alexander Rossi in fifth place.
There was a lot of passing this session, more than normal, which bodes well for Saturday’s race – which needs to be an important showcase for the series upon its return to the greater St. Louis metro area oval for the first time in 14 years, since 2003.
Live coverage for this race begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN; a re-air of tonight’s qualifying session, which aired live on the NBC Sports App, will occur at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Times for this session, interrupted only by two minor yellow flags (debris and a track inspection), are below.
When last becomes first: Draw key in Gateway qualifying
MADISON, Ill. – It’s rare one finds a way to weave a biblical verse into Verizon IndyCar Series race weekend copy, but for the second straight weekend, one has.
The phrase “the first shall be last, and the last, first” has provided an apt description of how oval qualifying has shaken out, first last week at Pocono Raceway and then again tonight at Gateway Motorsports Park ahead of Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
That, like Sato last week, meant Power had optimal track conditions in addition to an optimal setup – and as such, Power, like Sato, obliterated the prior pole mark.
The official rule in the INDYCAR Rule Book is Rule 8.2.2, Qualifications Order – INDYCAR shall determine the Qualifications order by a random draw. An Entrant’s representative may only draw for an entered Car. If an Entrant does not have an authorized representative present at the drawing, INDYCAR will draw for the unrepresented Car.
It left Josef Newgarden, who was poised to capture his second career pole (first and only one was at Milwaukee 2015) deflated as Power uncorked his 189.642 mph average speed, more than 1.3 mph faster than Newgarden’s 188.316 mph.
This marks the Tennessee native’s sixth runner-up grid position since his only pole position, and also saw him call for a rethink of the rule in 2018.
“Not when you go last, no,” Newgarden responded when asked if he was surprised Power beat him to the top spot.
“When you qualify on a short oval, it’s always the best to go last. You get the most rubber, you get the coolest track temp.
“So I’m hoping next year they change that rule where you sort of get rewarded for performance in the way you order. It’s even worse if you’re first to go out, then it’s really bad on a short oval, especially when you have other rubber that’s laid down.”
Power downplayed the draw advantage, but it was fairly obvious that he’d be able to draw on his teammates and pick the right downforce and gearing levels by the time he went out.
“No, I think all my teammates are really fast. Josef was really quick. You know, I didn’t know. All I knew is that I had a very similar setup to him, and it was about getting the most out of it,” Power said
“I think once I saw my first lap, I thought, yeah, this is pretty strong and confident.”
Power credited his teammates – who will start second (Newgarden), third (Helio Castroneves) and fourth (Simon Pagenaud) behind him – for the feedback more than the draw for how he got the pole.
“I think it helps having four cars because when your teammates are running this amount of downforce for qualifying, you’re like, ‘Alright, if I want to contend for the pole, I have to do that, too,'” Power said.
“We all push each other, trim out a lot. So yeah, it’s — I think Chevy has a very good package around here as we’ve seen on the short ovals, so that creates a gap, and then obviously Team Penske is very strong.”
The Penske quartet started in the top four positions as recently as Road America just five races ago, when Castroneves took the pole, Power was second, Newgarden was third and Pagenaud fourth.
If there’s a silver lining for Newgarden, it’s that his three wins this year have come from second (Mid-Ohio) and seventh (Toronto and Barber) on the grid this year. And the Mid-Ohio win saw Power on pole, with Newgarden second – also his most recent race driving the No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet.
Newgarden leads the points standings by 18 over Scott Dixon, who qualified seventh, while Power enters the race now 41 points back (was 42 entering the weekend) in fifth in his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.
RESULTS
MADISON, Illinois – Qualifying Friday for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed:
1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 189.642
2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 188.316
3. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 187.457
4. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 186.747
5. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 184.528
6. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 184.186
7. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 183.848
8. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 183.620
9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 183.578
10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 183.528
11. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 183.283
12. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 182.900
13. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 182.830
14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 182.529
15. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 182.499
16. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 182.271
17. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 182.195
18. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 182.137
19. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 181.846
20. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 181.191
21. (7) Sebastian Saavedra, Honda, 177.700
MADISON, Ill. – Sebastien Bourdais’ return to Verizon IndyCar Series active competition isn’t just sooner than expected, but also fueled by motivation to silence any doubters or questions about his readiness to return.
He’s back in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN), only 14 weeks after his unreal accident during qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Bourdais was determined to avoid an offseason of discontent and questions about his recovery, which fueled him to get back in the car for the final three races of the year.
“That’s really the whole thing for me, to get back in the saddle, obviously prove to everybody that nothing has changed, that I’m still the same guy, plus a little bit of hardware, but that’s another thing,” Bourdais said Friday at Gateway, when speaking to reporters.
“I think you always have to prove yourself or re-prove yourself in racing. There’s no doubt about that. Because those questions are going to be in people’s mind and everything, I just wanted to make sure that that’s taken care of and we just can go back to work and just not worry about it.”
The deal came together this week, with Bourdais finding out on Tuesday once contact was made with Coyne that he’d be good to go. Figuring out Esteban Gutierrez’s status was the next step; the team will keep Gutierrez’s full UNIFIN sponsorship and livery at least for this weekend with UNIFIN signage expected to continue the rest of the year.
A third car was expected for Bourdais for Sonoma and the season finale at the least, but the decision was made to move up his return to this week. He wanted to get back on an oval, at a track he’s tested at twice with Coyne, albeit on the prior surface before the repave.
“We never really know exactly the timing of things,” Bourdais said, as he explained the recovery process. “We knew six weeks for weight-bearing, providing the that X-rays looked good, and eight for walking.
“We did eight and a half for weight-bearing and transitioned really quickly into walking, got out of the office and started walking. I was feeling good enough at that stage, and the doctor in Tempe was pretty happy with what he saw, and then Terry and Dr. Scheid didn’t exactly agree with it, so there was a little setback and the cane popped back and things like that, but I’d say overall as soon as we did X-rays and the bone looked pretty strong, I knew things were looking good.
“And then we went out west for the trip that was planned a long time ago with the family, and that went very well, and when I came back, drove the coach back from Vegas to Indy and went to see Dr. Scheid again, and we did the final — what had the potential to be the final check but not necessarily on the 15th of August. He really obviously was pleased with the X-rays and everything looked really strong.
“At that point it was a green light, and let’s go racing. I couldn’t be any happier about that. Yeah, just looking forward to putting this story behind and just getting back to work.”
Expectations are minimal for Bourdais this weekend, not because of how he’s feeling but more due to the anticipated gap between the Chevrolet and Honda aero kits, in the final oval race for the manufacturer aero kits over a three-year period before the 2018 Dallara universal aero kit comes into the series next year. The Chevy kit has less drag than does the Honda one.
“It’s obviously a bit of a difficult one because we knew going into this one that it was not going to be the easiest of weekends for our package,” he said. “But Honda has worked really hard, and so we’ll see exactly where we’re at. But I think it’s very much of a Phoenix scenario as far as where we stand with field position. We’ll see how things go, but I mean, we’ll just try and do the best we can, and for me to get back in the saddle.
“I think it’s a great layout, and obviously now with the new pavement, it looks like a first-class facility, so it’s awesome,” he added about Gateway. “You know, hats off to the organization. I think a lot of people had doubts about the organization being able to pull it together and repave so fast and be ready for a race like that.”
Bourdais hasn’t lost his sense of humor and candor, either. Asked whether he wanted to forget the Indianapolis crash best as he could, he said you can’t and instead have to focus forward.
“There’s no forgetting it, and I think it would be a mistake to forget it. I think it’s a good reminder that obviously you should not disregard the signs that the car is giving you sometimes, and I did.
“Like I said, I got caught up in the moment, and I paid for it. So, probably don’t want to do that again.”
MADISON, Ill. – With teams having to do a balance of race and qualifying prep in the lone one-hour practice session before qualifying, Chevrolet teams excelled in the first running of the weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline at Gateway Motorsports Park.
Unsurprisingly it was the Team Penske quartet of Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves that all hovered around the top of the charts, ultimately ending in a 1-4 sweep.
Power led the way for Team Penske at 185.551 mph (24.2521 seconds) around the 1.25-mile oval, as speeds were as expected to be significantly quicker on the repaved surface than in the past.
The previous pole speed in 2003, the year of IndyCar’s most recent trip to Gateway, was set by Helio Castroneves at 175.965 mph. The all-time record was set by Raul Boesel in 1997 at 187.963 mph.
Beyond the Penske quartet, Ed Carpenter and Carlos Munoz also took turns in third place in their Ed Carpenter Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolets, and Conor Daly was briefly second and first of all non-Penske cars in the second Foyt Chevrolet. They ended 17th, 16th and seventh respectively.
Top Honda was Ed Jones in fifth in his No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda, the Dubai-based Brit having done well in testing here last month. Jones’ best speed was 183.400 mph. He has finished 17th or worse in six of the last seven races.
There were a pair of yellow flag periods. The first came right off the top of the session when Max Chilton lost the back end of his No. 8 Gallagher Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in pit lane just after installation laps and contacted a pit official. That official was OK but Chilton was docked five minutes of green flag time, with the Ganassi team subjected to a post-weekend monetary penalty.
A track inspection occurred with 15 minutes remaining in the session, as well. The session resumed with just over 10 minutes remaining.